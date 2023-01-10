ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news

When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sean Payton, Vance Joseph favored to be next Cardinals coach

The Arizona Cardinals are looking to reset this offseason with vacancies in the head coach and general manager positions after a 4-13 season. Many different sportsbooks around the country have former Saints coach Sean Payton and Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph as two of the leading candidates for the head coach position.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Report: ASU-Colorado Week 0 game a no-go after consideration

The Arizona State Sun Devils will not face the Colorado Buffaloes for a Week 0 game to debut coaches Kenny Dillingham and Deion Sanders after holding talks to move around the schedule, according to an update provided by 247 Sports on Wednesday. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports that the football oversight...
Vance Joseph to interview for Cardinals’ head-coaching job next week, per report

The Arizona Cardinals plan to interview defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for the team’s head-coaching vacancy some time next week, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Joseph joins former New Orleans Saint Sean Payton as two of the known coaching candidates Arizona currently has interest in. The Cardinals were reportedly granted permission to interview Payton, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Wednesday.
33rd Team: Coaches should ‘stay away from Cardinals’ job’

The Arizona Cardinals start their offseason with a need at head coach but the 33rd Team’s Joe Thomas and Mitchell Schwartz warn potential candidates. “I don’t know if it is super desirable,” Schwartz said Monday. “Kyler (Murray) just got injured, he just had surgery, I am not banking on having him at all and if he does I don’t know if he will be his true self. … I think this year is a bit of a wash.
