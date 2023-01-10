The Arizona Cardinals start their offseason with a need at head coach but the 33rd Team’s Joe Thomas and Mitchell Schwartz warn potential candidates. “I don’t know if it is super desirable,” Schwartz said Monday. “Kyler (Murray) just got injured, he just had surgery, I am not banking on having him at all and if he does I don’t know if he will be his true self. … I think this year is a bit of a wash.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO