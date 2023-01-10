Read full article on original website
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news
When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cardinals reportedly get permission from Saints to interview Sean Payton
The Arizona Cardinals have received permission to speak to former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. Arizona, the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos are the teams with reported interest in interviewing Payton. According to Rapoport and Tom Pelissero earlier in the week,...
Sean Payton, Vance Joseph favored to be next Cardinals coach
The Arizona Cardinals are looking to reset this offseason with vacancies in the head coach and general manager positions after a 4-13 season. Many different sportsbooks around the country have former Saints coach Sean Payton and Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph as two of the leading candidates for the head coach position.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Everyone Mentioned The Same Name For Alabama Defensive Coordinator Opening
With Pete Golding leaving Alabama to become the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of some who will step in and take the role. For Alabama fans and people who know college football, there's one perfect candidate for the job: Former Tennessee head coach ...
Cardinals head-coaching tracker: 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans requested to interview
Changes have begun within the Arizona Cardinals organization following the firing of head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the stepping down of general manager Steve Keim on Monday. The reset in the desert is officially in motion. Now, it’s on to searching for that right fit. A look at some...
Report: ASU-Colorado Week 0 game a no-go after consideration
The Arizona State Sun Devils will not face the Colorado Buffaloes for a Week 0 game to debut coaches Kenny Dillingham and Deion Sanders after holding talks to move around the schedule, according to an update provided by 247 Sports on Wednesday. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports that the football oversight...
Bears exec Ian Cunningham to interview Thursday for Cardinals opening, per report
Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham will interview for the Arizona Cardinals’ open GM position on Thursday, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Cunningham spent his first year with the Bears this season under GM Ryan Poles. His start in the NFL goes back to 2008, when he...
Report: Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores receives interview request from Cardinals
Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, a current assistant with the Pittsburgh Steelers, received a request to interview for the Arizona Cardinals’ opening at head coach, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Arizona must receive permission from the Steelers, where Flores, 41, is currently a senior defensive...
Lions Should Be 'Livid' With NFL After Embarrassing Officiating
NFL officiating is under scrutiny again! Guess why?
Latest Bryan Reynolds Trade Rumors For Yankees
Based on Pittsburgh's asking price, it'll take a huge haul for the Yankees to snag Reynolds this offseason
Vance Joseph to interview for Cardinals’ head-coaching job next week, per report
The Arizona Cardinals plan to interview defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for the team’s head-coaching vacancy some time next week, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Joseph joins former New Orleans Saint Sean Payton as two of the known coaching candidates Arizona currently has interest in. The Cardinals were reportedly granted permission to interview Payton, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Wednesday.
Report: Cardinals request permission to interview Ravens’ Joe Hortiz for GM
The Arizona Cardinals have requested permission to interview Baltimore Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz for their general manager vacancy, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Hortiz was a GM candidate last season, interviewing with the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers. He joined the Ravens in 1998 as an...
33rd Team: Coaches should ‘stay away from Cardinals’ job’
The Arizona Cardinals start their offseason with a need at head coach but the 33rd Team’s Joe Thomas and Mitchell Schwartz warn potential candidates. “I don’t know if it is super desirable,” Schwartz said Monday. “Kyler (Murray) just got injured, he just had surgery, I am not banking on having him at all and if he does I don’t know if he will be his true self. … I think this year is a bit of a wash.
