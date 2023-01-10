Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Stocks Edge Higher, JPMorgan, Tesla, Boeing, Delta Air Lines- Five Things To Know
Stock futures drift higher, yields slide, with earnings on deck; JPMorgan leads bank earnings parade with growth outlook in focus; Tesla shares slump after another round of U.S. Price cuts; Boeing 737 Max makes first flight in China since 2019 grounding and Delta Air Lines earnings lead optimistic U.S. carriers.
Albany Herald
Bank earnings fail to impress investors as recession worries rise
JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and asset management giant BlackRock posted results that topped Wall Street's forecasts Friday, but investors were nonetheless a little disappointed at first. Trading was choppy, with most bank stocks falling at the open before rebounding. Shares of JPMorgan Chase were up about 2.5% in...
Albany Herald
China's exports plunge as global demand weakens, but trade with Russia hits record high
China reported a record trade surplus for 2022, as its key export sector delivered robust growth for most of last year, providing much-needed support for the world's second largest economy that's hammered by its zero-Covid policy. But plunging shipments in December suggest exports are likely to struggle in early 2023...
Albany Herald
Why Goldman Sachs isn't too worried about a recession
America's largest financial institutions are pivoting into a new industry: Meteorology. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has already been very vocal in his ominous forecasts of storm clouds and hurricanes. Now, Goldman Sachs is joining him in the weather prediction business. The bank's investment strategy group is sending a message to clients looking for market guidance in 2023 -- Caution: Heavy fog.
Albany Herald
Why consumer sentiment is at its highest level since April
As inflation continues its slow and steady descent, consumer sentiment is climbing back out of a trough hit last year. The University of Michigan's closely watched consumer sentiment index rose to 64.6 in the preliminary January survey, according to data released Friday. It's the highest reading since January 2022 and up 8.2% from December's 59.7 reading — but it's still 3.9% below where it was 12 months earlier.
Albany Herald
Boeing 737 Max 8 takes off in China for the first time since 2019
A Boeing 737 Max 8 took off in China on Friday, for the first time since the government grounded all 737 Max 8 planes in 2019, according to the flight tracking website, Flightradar24. In March 2019, Chinese aviation authorities instructed airlines in the country to ground all their Boeing 737...
Albany Herald
Americans are spending an extra $371 a month because of inflation
From rent and groceries to utilities, families are paying a lot more every month as they try to keep up with inflation. And while inflation has cooled in recent months, the typical household spent $371 more on good and services in December than a year ago, according to Moody's Analytics.
