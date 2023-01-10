As inflation continues its slow and steady descent, consumer sentiment is climbing back out of a trough hit last year. The University of Michigan's closely watched consumer sentiment index rose to 64.6 in the preliminary January survey, according to data released Friday. It's the highest reading since January 2022 and up 8.2% from December's 59.7 reading — but it's still 3.9% below where it was 12 months earlier.

23 HOURS AGO