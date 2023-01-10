ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Another Georgia TE enters transfer portal

By James Morgan
 3 days ago
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brett Seither has entered the transfer portal. Seither joins Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert in the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end played special teams and hauled in three catches for 42 yards and a touchdown in Georgia’s 2021 college football season. Seither, who won a pair of national titles during his time at Georgia, is likely looking for a larger role at his new home.

Georgia is fairly stacked at tight end. The Bulldogs return Brock Bowers and Oscar Delp for the 2023 college football season. Additionally, Georgia has a loaded class of 2023 at the tight end position.

Seither redshirted during the 2019 season as a freshman. Seither appeared in both the Arkansas State and Murray State games.

Seither came to Athens, Georgia, as a three-star prospect in the class of 2019 out of Clearwater Central Catholic High School. Seither committed to Georgia over Alabama.

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Seither will have multiple years of eligibility wherever he decides to transfer. He helped provide depth to Georgia’s team during the College Football Playoff when he could have easily entered the transfer portal.

