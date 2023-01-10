Read full article on original website
Kansas fifth-grader dies in school SUV rollover accident, trooper says
Four other students and the driver seemed to be OK, the trooper said.
KWCH.com
5th grader dies in north-central Kansas rollover
MANKATO, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol said a fifth-grade student died Friday morning in a crash in Jewell County. Around 7:30 a.m., the KHP said a Rock Hills USD 107 SUV was involved in a rollover crash near Mankato. There were a total of six people in the...
News Channel Nebraska
No injuries in collision near Gage County Courthouse
BEATRICE – Beatrice Police and Beatrice Fire and Rescue were sent to a collision near the Gage County Courthouse, late Thursday afternoon. A northbound sport utility vehicle, according to police, failed to yield and drove into the intersection at Seventh and Lincoln, colliding with a westbound S-U-V. The accident caused significant front-end damage to the northbound vehicle, and damage to the driver’s side of the westbound S-U-V.
Police: Suspect stole $45,000 check written by Kan. school district
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and USD 384 are investigating alleged theft in Riley County. On Friday, officers filed a report for theft at Randolph Middle School, 2 Ram Way, in Randolph, according to the Riley County County Police Department activity report. The Blue Valley School District and Thermal...
Police ask for help to find children abducted by their mother
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged abduction and now asking the public for help to find three children. According to Junction City Police, on December 21, Jeana Foley abducted her children identified as 6-year-old Rosie Peterson, 5-year-old Camden Peterson and 3-year-old Genevieve Peterson. On Jan. 5,...
2 Kan. women dead after wrong-way, head-on I-70 crash
GEARY COUNTY —Two people died in an accident just before 7p.m. Monday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Chevy Cruze driven by Kelly E. Clements, 32, Fort Riley, was eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 just outside of Marshall Army Airfield and struck a 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by Gary T. May, 76, Milford, head-on.
Police: College campus ATM broken into, severely damaged
CLOUD COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating at Cloud County Community College. Just before 7a.m. Friday, police responded to a report of a burglary at Cloud County Community College, 2221 Campus Drive in Concordia, according to a media release from police. Investigators learned that just after 2a.m. Friday, unknown suspect...
News Channel Nebraska
Packed house attends Jefferson County zoning meeting on wind energy regulations
FAIRBURY – About 130 people attended a Jefferson County Planning and Zoning meeting Thursday night, as officials continue to discuss proposed wind energy regulations. NextEra Energy Resources wants permission to build a second wind farm in the county in the Jansen and Plymouth areas, with up to 90 wind turbines. Currently, Jefferson County has a moratorium on wind permits while regulations are finalized.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Watch: Kansas State Security Practicing Ahead of Kansas Game
The Sunflower Showdown takes place on the hardwood next Tuesday as Kansas State hosts Kansas in Manhattan. Both teams are undefeated in Big 12 play and ranked in the Top 15 in the country. Needless, to say, Bramlage Coliseum is going to be wild on Tuesday night. And if the...
News Channel Nebraska
Some Gage County retailers still collecting half-cent tax that rolled off the books
BEATRICE – A half-cent countywide sales tax used in Gage County to help pay off a huge federal civil rights judgment rolled off the books as the new year began. But apparently, some retail establishments may still be inadvertently collecting the half-cent. Nebraska State lawmaker Myron Dorn of Adams...
backroadsnews.com
Sale Barn Cafe opens, menu will come straight from local farm
Chuck and Teresa Penning’s new effort grew out of post-retirement farmers market stand. Washington’s Sale Barn Café has life again. Chuck and Teresa Penning are now serving breakfast and lunch at the building. Hours are 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Their first day of business was last Wednesday. The Pennings are waiting for some kitchen equipment to arrive to officially open the cafe, and then they will need to get licensed, so for now, Chuck Penning is cooking…
