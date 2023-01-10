If Kansas State's 2023 offense were designed around the four elements of nature, the week began without at least one. The return of a seasoned Will Howard behind all five starters up front means the Wildcats had plenty of rock to fortify its earth. And the addition of weapon Keagan Johnson to pair with the surprise come back of Phillip Brooks certainly opens the air attack despite losing veteran Malik Knowles. But not until Tuesday night's reveal from Treshaun Ward did K-State's future offense truly spark fire.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO