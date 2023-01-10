ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, KS

3 children allegedly abducted by mother in Kansas, police say

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement is searching for three missing children after they were allegedly abducted by their mother late last year. The Junction City Police Department reports that Rosie, Camden and Genevieve Peterson were abducted by their mother, Jeana Foley, on Dec. 21, 2022. A felony warrant for custodial interference was issued for […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Watch: Kansas State Security Practicing Ahead of Kansas Game

The Sunflower Showdown takes place on the hardwood next Tuesday as Kansas State hosts Kansas in Manhattan. Both teams are undefeated in Big 12 play and ranked in the Top 15 in the country. Needless, to say, Bramlage Coliseum is going to be wild on Tuesday night. And if the...
MANHATTAN, KS
JCFD reports a house fire

Junction City fire fighters responded to a house fire at 211 E. 5th Street Tuesday night. There was one occupant but there were not any injuries. The cause of the blaze is undetermined at this time. The damage was placed at $5,000. According to the Fire Department a combination room - back porch area burned.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Treshaun Ward's transfer is Kansas State's biggest statement of portal era

If Kansas State's 2023 offense were designed around the four elements of nature, the week began without at least one. The return of a seasoned Will Howard behind all five starters up front means the Wildcats had plenty of rock to fortify its earth. And the addition of weapon Keagan Johnson to pair with the surprise come back of Phillip Brooks certainly opens the air attack despite losing veteran Malik Knowles. But not until Tuesday night's reveal from Treshaun Ward did K-State's future offense truly spark fire.
MANHATTAN, KS
Manhattan mourns loss of The Little Grill co-owner Kenrick Waite

Manhattan has lost a pillar of the community with a heart made of love. Kenrick Waite, co-owner of The Little Grill and beloved local musician, has died. An outpouring of appreciation for the Montego Bay native has since flowed on social media, expressing both sadness and fond memories of the 69-year-old Muzizi band vocalist.
MANHATTAN, KS
Sale Barn Cafe opens, menu will come straight from local farm

Chuck and Teresa Penning’s new effort grew out of post-retirement farmers market stand. Washington’s Sale Barn Café has life again. Chuck and Teresa Penning are now serving breakfast and lunch at the building. Hours are 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Their first day of business was last Wednesday. The Pennings are waiting for some kitchen equipment to arrive to officially open the cafe, and then they will need to get licensed, so for now, Chuck Penning is cooking…
WASHINGTON, KS
