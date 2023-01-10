Read full article on original website
School SUV crash in north-central Kansas kills 5th-grader
The Kansas Highway Patrol says a fifth-grade student has died after a school SUV crashed and rolled east of Mankato Friday morning.
UPDATE KHP: 5th grade student dies after SUV rollover crash
JEWELL COUNTY —A fifth-grade student died in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Friday in Jewell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 USD 107-Rock Hills Chevy Suburban driven by Audra Wilburn, 43, Portsmouth, Virginia, was northbound on 250th Road eight and one half miles north of the city of Randall.
3 children allegedly abducted by mother in Kansas, police say
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement is searching for three missing children after they were allegedly abducted by their mother late last year. The Junction City Police Department reports that Rosie, Camden and Genevieve Peterson were abducted by their mother, Jeana Foley, on Dec. 21, 2022. A felony warrant for custodial interference was issued for […]
2 Kansas women dead in head-on crash
Two women were killed in a crash involving two cars on Interstate 70 in Geary County.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Watch: Kansas State Security Practicing Ahead of Kansas Game
The Sunflower Showdown takes place on the hardwood next Tuesday as Kansas State hosts Kansas in Manhattan. Both teams are undefeated in Big 12 play and ranked in the Top 15 in the country. Needless, to say, Bramlage Coliseum is going to be wild on Tuesday night. And if the...
JCFD reports a house fire
Junction City fire fighters responded to a house fire at 211 E. 5th Street Tuesday night. There was one occupant but there were not any injuries. The cause of the blaze is undetermined at this time. The damage was placed at $5,000. According to the Fire Department a combination room - back porch area burned.
247Sports
Treshaun Ward's transfer is Kansas State's biggest statement of portal era
If Kansas State's 2023 offense were designed around the four elements of nature, the week began without at least one. The return of a seasoned Will Howard behind all five starters up front means the Wildcats had plenty of rock to fortify its earth. And the addition of weapon Keagan Johnson to pair with the surprise come back of Phillip Brooks certainly opens the air attack despite losing veteran Malik Knowles. But not until Tuesday night's reveal from Treshaun Ward did K-State's future offense truly spark fire.
KU Sports
Saturday’s 125-year Kansas basketball reunion to feature some of the biggest names in program history
It’ll be a Kansas basketball festival for the ages this weekend, when the 2nd-ranked KU men’s basketball team plays host to No. 14 Iowa State, with a 125-year celebration serving as an exciting complement to the main event. Dozens of former players, coaches, managers and more are expected...
1350kman.com
Manhattan mourns loss of The Little Grill co-owner Kenrick Waite
Manhattan has lost a pillar of the community with a heart made of love. Kenrick Waite, co-owner of The Little Grill and beloved local musician, has died. An outpouring of appreciation for the Montego Bay native has since flowed on social media, expressing both sadness and fond memories of the 69-year-old Muzizi band vocalist.
Renz to retire after over 45 years with K-State Alumni Association
K-State Alumni Association President and CEO Amy Button Renz will retire from the K-State Alumni Association after more than 45 years of service to Kansas State University. Her last day will be at end of the association’s fiscal year on June 30. Renz began her career with the alumni...
Keystone operator must repay some, not all, tax dollars spent on oil spill
When the Keystone pipeline burst in rural Kansas last month, county workers rushed to build an emergency dam on Mill Creek. Meanwhile, federal agencies dispatched pipeline and environmental experts to the scene. And the state set about sampling water and searching for injured animals. All of this costs taxpayers —...
backroadsnews.com
Sale Barn Cafe opens, menu will come straight from local farm
Chuck and Teresa Penning’s new effort grew out of post-retirement farmers market stand. Washington’s Sale Barn Café has life again. Chuck and Teresa Penning are now serving breakfast and lunch at the building. Hours are 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Their first day of business was last Wednesday. The Pennings are waiting for some kitchen equipment to arrive to officially open the cafe, and then they will need to get licensed, so for now, Chuck Penning is cooking…
