Durham, NC

Sheriff arrests Durham, EC men on FTA charges

By From staff reports
 3 days ago

The Perquimans Sheriff’s Office made the following recent arrests:

Lance White, of the 300 block of King St., Hertford, was arrested Dec. 30 on a commitment and confinement order. A $75 bond was set.

Timothy Woolford, of the 900 block of Ocean Highway South, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with misuse of the 911 system. He was released on a written promise to appear in court.

Dionel Cansecomendoza, of the 2100 block of Bogarde St., Apartment D3, Durham, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on an unspecified charge. A $1,000 secured bond was set.

Teddy Jernigan, of the 600 block of Old Hertford Highway, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on an unspecified charge. A $250 bond was set.

Hertford, NC
The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

