Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’
Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54: Real Cause of Death Tragic After Shocking Comatose
Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has passed away. She was 54 years old. The world was shocked to hear her in comatose on Thursday, January 12, night. But was shocked further to read that she has not survived shortly after. The sole child of the...
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
Hypebae
Millie Bobby Brown’s Barbiecore Fluffy Ponytail Makes Us Want to Fast Forward to Summer
Millie Bobby Brown‘s latest display from her beauty brand florence by mills under the blue sky will greatly make you miss summer. To even further aggravate that feeling in the best way possible is her Barbiecore barbie pony hairstyle that deserves a spotlight of its own. The brand put...
Hypebae
Did Kanye West Get Married Again?
Kanye West has recently been spotted with a new love interest, and now it appears that he might have married her. The controversial rapper has reportedly married Bianca Censori, an architectural designer who’s worked at YEEZY for a number of years. Ye was supposedly seen wearing a wedding ring this week, as he arrived at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills with Censori. According to TMZ, the pair held a private wedding ceremony but have not yet filed an official marriage certificate, so there’s a chance the marriage isn’t yet legal — and as with most West-related things, a chance that it didn’t happen at all.
Hypebae
Are You Ready? 'Zoey 102' Is Reuniting Jamie Lynn Spears and the Rest of the OG Cast
A Zoey 101 reunion is finally happening. Jamie Lynn Spears and several cast members are reuniting for a feature-film; as of now, the working title is Zoey 102. “I’m beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love,” Spears said in a statement. “As an executive producer, it’s been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.”
Hypebae
Childish Gambino Is Returning to Music Soon
Childish Gambino isn’t going anywhere. The musician revealed he’s working on new music and won’t be retiring his stage name. “I’m making music right now. I love it,” Childish Gambino, whose real name is Donald Glover, told E! News backstage at the 2023 Golden Globes. “I’m actually in the studio. I’ve been bringing people in, like secret people, working on little things. I’ve been just making it for fun right now. But soon something will happen. I promise.”
Hypebae
diptyque and James Blake Celebrate the Rebirth of "Do Son"
Cult-classic fragrance brand diptyque has joined creative forces with award-winning artist James Blake to celebrate the Do Son collection. The inimitable and evocative scent borrows its name from the Vietnamese town co-founder Yves Couselant where spent his childhood years. Ripe with notes of tuberose, bright orange blossom, intoxicating jasmine and the marine accord, Do Son bears a distinctly verdant aroma, delivering a floral and aquatic perfume. To commemorate the collection’s 18th anniversary, diptyque tapped French animation studio Werlen Meyer to capture its memory-driven spirit.
Hypebae
Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter of Elvis and Priscilla, Dies at Age 54
Lisa Marie Presley, the singer-songwriter who is also the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died at the age of 54. Priscilla Presley confirmed the news in a statement reading, “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”
Hypebae
Emma Chamberlain is Lancôme's Newest Ambassador
Emma Chamberlain is busy taking over the world and it seems like the beauty industry is next as Lancôme has just announced the 21-year-old as its newest ambassador. The L’Oréal-owned beauty brand will be working with the social media darling on a four-episode Youtube series, titled How do you say beauty in French, hoping to attract Chamberlain’s younger, Gen-Z audience. The upcoming installment will also feature bite-sized Instagram reels and TikToks. The strategy marks a considerable shift as the storied brand has previously worked with Hollywood icons like Julia Roberts.
