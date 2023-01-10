Lisa Marie Presley, the singer-songwriter who is also the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died at the age of 54. Priscilla Presley confirmed the news in a statement reading, “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO