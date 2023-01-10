Read full article on original website
Related
Best Under-Eye Cream for Wrinkles, Aging And More
Reverse or repair signs of aging around the sensitive eye area with these eye creams that made it onto our best of list — details
I Used a Hydrating Scalp Serum (Almost) Every Night for a Month, and It Left Dry, Itchy Scalp Totally Flake Free
I only get dandruff in the winter. It's caused by a combination of dry air and my co-dependent relationship with my flat iron. The dandruff is always worse in the areas where I apply the most heat (around my part and my edges), but exists all around my scalp. The only way to get rid of the flakes and start fresh is to wash my hair, but I don't always have the time or energy for that. So I've been keen to find a way to keep my scalp hydrated in between wash days.
Refinery29
Your Skin Called, & It Needs The Ordinary’s New Eye Serum
Eye serums and creams tend to be among the most divisive products in the beauty space. You’re either fully devoted to them or think they’re snake oil packaged in a fancy glass bottle. No matter which camp you’re in, I think a general consensus can be made that many eye creams tend to be wildly overpriced. (I shamelessly adore La Mer’s Eye Concentrate, but $260 for a 0.5 fluid-ounce jar is…a lot!)
Don’t like those lines above your upper lip? Four ways to get rid of them
Also called “barcode lines” because of their vertical appearance above the upper lip, these bothersome wrinkles have traditionally been associated with smoking because they tend to form when you purse your lips. Repeatedly drinking through a straw can have the same effect of accelerating the formation of these wrinkles.
Reviewers Say This $20 Retinol Hand Cream Makes Their Skin Look Decades Younger—’Smoother After 1 Use’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Top secret information coming your way: Amazon has an anti-aging hand cream capable of shedding years off your skin, per shoppers. Considering our hands are one of the first areas to display signs of aging, the fact that one simple formula can reverse some of the damage may be a huge relief to many, especially those experiencing anything from crepiness to dark spots. The Skincare LdeL Cosmetics Anti-Aging Hand Cream is more than just a moisturizing treatment for dry skin; it...
The Best Tubing Mascaras For Longer Lashes That Won't Smudge
Think of them like lash extensions in a tube.
A Makeup Artist Tells Us How To Contour Your Face To Look Years Younger
The best part about makeup is that it can be completely experimental. Whether you want to go full glam, minimalistic, or even shave a few years off your face, how you appear to the world is completely up to you. It’s all about feeling–and looking–your best!. In...
L’Oreal reveals world’s first handheld makeup applicator for people with limited hand, arm mobility
L’Oréal announced that Lancome will pilot the world’s first handheld lipstick applicator, with smart motion technology designed for people with limited hand and arm mobility.
I’m a skincare expert – three anti-aging tips that are a must in the winter, including the tech you should sleep with
MOST of us don't wear the same clothes in the winter as we do in summer or fall — so why would our skincare routines stay the same across seasons?. Skincare expert and licensed esthetician Jennifer Adell (@jennifer_adell) says adjusting for the colder weather is important and shared her top anti-aging tips for winter with The U.S. Sun.
In Style
A Hand Model Turned Me Onto the Only Cream He Trusts to Keep His Hands Photoshoot-Ready
My only exposure to or knowledge of hand models comes from the Seinfeld episode where George Costanza is discovered as a hand model thanks to his “smooth, creamy, delicate, yet masculine” hands, as Kramer says. I knew that hand models were among us, but only recently interacted with...
Byrdie
Mango Butter Is Low-Key a Natural, Under-the-Radar Anti-Aging Ingredient
If you deal with dry skin, there’s a decent chance that at least one butter is present in your skincare routine. Butters—like shea butter or cocoa butter—are renowned for their intensely moisturizing properties. And although you can find a plethora of products that contain them, they tend to also work wonders when used on their own, making butters some of the hardest-working ingredients around.
Woman Was Sick of Her Teal Kitchenaid so She Decided to Give It a Black Makeover
TBH it turned out really good and it is way cheaper than buying a new one.
AOL Corp
The Coach Outlet winter clearance sale is still raging — score up to a wild 70% off
A few times a year Coach very kindly unloads some of its most popular styles at unbelievable discounts. One of those times is right now. The Coach Outlet Clearance Sale is on, and it features totes, crossbody bags, satchels and more for up to 70% off! If you're looking to refresh your Coach stash or invest in your very first treasure by this luxury brand, keep scrolling.
AOL Corp
Hurry! The famous 'Amazon coat' is on mega-sale — but only 'til midnight
It's freezing outside and, with more winter months ahead, it's no wonder we have warm coats on the brain. Well, Amazon has a sale to do you a solid. They've slashed prices on popular Orolay coats by up to 52%, just for today. But there's one marked-down jacket in particular you definitely don't want to miss: The Internet famous "Amazon coat."
KHON2
Best body wash for dry skin
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Many body washes give you a squeaky-clean feeling that leaves your skin feeling tight and dry. While you want to step out of the shower feeling clean, you don’t want to strip the moisture from the surface of your skin.
iheart.com
Plant of the Week - January 13th 2023 - Easy to grow indoor plants
Indoor gardening is hot, trendy, and actually good for you at the same time…especially bringing more tropical / foliage plants into the home. Many are now ‘Plant Parents’. We all have seen the research that’s been done about the benefits of foliage plants in our homes and offices…clean air, makes us feel good, they look good, form of gardening, helps students’ study better, improves office cultures, and on and on. But sometimes growing plants indoors can be a bit of a challenge, especially if you don’t have a bright or sunny location or just don’t have a good track record with indoor plants. In many homes and offices, additional lighting may be needed to be more successful with your indoor plants. But if you are looking for the easiest plants to grow in your home and office, here are a few indoor plants that I think are the easiest for you to grow.
This Game-Changing, Flushable Cat Litter Eliminated the Never-Ending Dust Mess In My Tiny Studio
Tamara Kraus is the Managing Editor of Commerce at Apartment Therapy and Kitchn. When she's not scouting out the best deals and products, you'll find her on the dance floor at 305 Fitness. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn...
Million dollar bars: An easy dessert recipe made with chocolate, caramel and cookies
Craving a new, sweet recipe? This weekend, make this million dollar bar dessert made with simple ingredients that can be prepare in just 30 short minutes.
goodmorningamerica.com
Sephora's skin care sale is on -- shop new deals up to 50% off
Your favorite skin care brands are on sale at Sephora. Now through Jan. 17, shop up to 50% off skin care brands like Kate Somerville, First Aid Beauty, fresh and more. Deals update every day, so be sure to snag your picks before they're gone!. Shop deals by day below.
Comments / 0