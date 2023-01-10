ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Well+Good

I Used a Hydrating Scalp Serum (Almost) Every Night for a Month, and It Left Dry, Itchy Scalp Totally Flake Free

I only get dandruff in the winter. It's caused by a combination of dry air and my co-dependent relationship with my flat iron. The dandruff is always worse in the areas where I apply the most heat (around my part and my edges), but exists all around my scalp. The only way to get rid of the flakes and start fresh is to wash my hair, but I don't always have the time or energy for that. So I've been keen to find a way to keep my scalp hydrated in between wash days.
Refinery29

Your Skin Called, & It Needs The Ordinary’s New Eye Serum

Eye serums and creams tend to be among the most divisive products in the beauty space. You’re either fully devoted to them or think they’re snake oil packaged in a fancy glass bottle. No matter which camp you’re in, I think a general consensus can be made that many eye creams tend to be wildly overpriced. (I shamelessly adore La Mer’s Eye Concentrate, but $260 for a 0.5 fluid-ounce jar is…a lot!)
Miami Herald

Don’t like those lines above your upper lip? Four ways to get rid of them

Also called “barcode lines” because of their vertical appearance above the upper lip, these bothersome wrinkles have traditionally been associated with smoking because they tend to form when you purse your lips. Repeatedly drinking through a straw can have the same effect of accelerating the formation of these wrinkles.
StyleCaster

Reviewers Say This $20 Retinol Hand Cream Makes Their Skin Look Decades Younger—’Smoother After 1 Use’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Top secret information coming your way: Amazon has an anti-aging hand cream capable of shedding years off your skin, per shoppers. Considering our hands are one of the first areas to display signs of aging, the fact that one simple formula can reverse some of the damage may be a huge relief to many, especially those experiencing anything from crepiness to dark spots.  The Skincare LdeL Cosmetics Anti-Aging Hand Cream is more than just a moisturizing treatment for dry skin; it...
The US Sun

I’m a skincare expert – three anti-aging tips that are a must in the winter, including the tech you should sleep with

MOST of us don't wear the same clothes in the winter as we do in summer or fall — so why would our skincare routines stay the same across seasons?. Skincare expert and licensed esthetician Jennifer Adell (@jennifer_adell) says adjusting for the colder weather is important and shared her top anti-aging tips for winter with The U.S. Sun.
WESTPORT, CT
Byrdie

Mango Butter Is Low-Key a Natural, Under-the-Radar Anti-Aging Ingredient

If you deal with dry skin, there’s a decent chance that at least one butter is present in your skincare routine. Butters—like shea butter or cocoa butter—are renowned for their intensely moisturizing properties. And although you can find a plethora of products that contain them, they tend to also work wonders when used on their own, making butters some of the hardest-working ingredients around.
AOL Corp

The Coach Outlet winter clearance sale is still raging — score up to a wild 70% off

A few times a year Coach very kindly unloads some of its most popular styles at unbelievable discounts. One of those times is right now. The Coach Outlet Clearance Sale is on, and it features totes, crossbody bags, satchels and more for up to 70% off! If you're looking to refresh your Coach stash or invest in your very first treasure by this luxury brand, keep scrolling.
AOL Corp

Hurry! The famous 'Amazon coat' is on mega-sale — but only 'til midnight

It's freezing outside and, with more winter months ahead, it's no wonder we have warm coats on the brain. Well, Amazon has a sale to do you a solid. They've slashed prices on popular Orolay coats by up to 52%, just for today. But there's one marked-down jacket in particular you definitely don't want to miss: The Internet famous "Amazon coat."
KHON2

Best body wash for dry skin

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Many body washes give you a squeaky-clean feeling that leaves your skin feeling tight and dry. While you want to step out of the shower feeling clean, you don’t want to strip the moisture from the surface of your skin.
iheart.com

Plant of the Week - January 13th 2023 - Easy to grow indoor plants

Indoor gardening is hot, trendy, and actually good for you at the same time…especially bringing more tropical / foliage plants into the home. Many are now ‘Plant Parents’. We all have seen the research that’s been done about the benefits of foliage plants in our homes and offices…clean air, makes us feel good, they look good, form of gardening, helps students’ study better, improves office cultures, and on and on. But sometimes growing plants indoors can be a bit of a challenge, especially if you don’t have a bright or sunny location or just don’t have a good track record with indoor plants. In many homes and offices, additional lighting may be needed to be more successful with your indoor plants. But if you are looking for the easiest plants to grow in your home and office, here are a few indoor plants that I think are the easiest for you to grow.
goodmorningamerica.com

Sephora's skin care sale is on -- shop new deals up to 50% off

Your favorite skin care brands are on sale at Sephora. Now through Jan. 17, shop up to 50% off skin care brands like Kate Somerville, First Aid Beauty, fresh and more. Deals update every day, so be sure to snag your picks before they're gone!. Shop deals by day below.

