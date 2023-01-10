Read full article on original website
Meta is changing who handles content moderation in East Africa. It isn't changing the dismal state of how social media stays sanitized.
The firm is ending its partnership with a controversial outsourcing firm. Insider's reporting from last summer shows its new partner isn't any better.
Outrage as TikTok ‘allowed influencer Andrew Tate to brainwash boys into hating women’
TIKTOK has been accused of allowing the influencer Andrew Tate to brainwash boys into hatred of women. Teachers and social workers blasted the video-hosting app for giving “the king of misogyny” a platform. Tate, 36, is being held by cops in Romania with his brother Tristan, 34, and...
A teen's TikTok account where she showed her acne was taken down because it was deemed 'gruesome content'
Eva Grant, a teenager and beauty pageant winner, said her TikTok account was blocked due to her acne.
A teen TikToker who was mocked for calling a $60 bag 'luxury' responded to online hate in a tearful video: 'Growing up, I did not have a lot'
Zoe Gabriel, a 17-year-old TikToker in Singapore, posted a tearful video addressing negative comments and sharing her background.
Police issue warning for Facebook users that millions must abide by – or it could cost you
NEXT time you sell something on Facebook Marketplace think twice before accepting a balance transfer. Police have been alerted to a rising scam involving a fake banking app being used on unsuspecting victims. Some buyers prefer to send money for goods via their bank's app. They ask the seller to...
Washington Post hires social media coach for reporters after repeatedly landing themselves in hot water online
The Washington Post has hired a social media coach to train reporters struggling with online etiquette after months of viral turmoil and public twitter feuds between employees.
Woman proves how fake social media can be by sharing edited photos before and after
A woman has highlighted how fake social media can be by sharing a collection of snaps before and after a heavy edit. As we know, our feeds are always filled with beautiful faces and figures, but things aren't always as they seem in this day and age. See for yourself here:
Truth over horrifying theory that Facebook ‘listens through your microphone’ revealed
FACEBOOK has been dogged for years by claims that the popular app listens to conversations. Multiple users say they've noticed that ads mysteriously appear soon after talking about a specific topic or brand. For example, a paranoid coffee shop owner alleged in 2021 that "they listen" after her app began...
Warning for Facebook users as app fined $400m over ‘breach of your privacy’ – how you’re affected
THE company behind Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp has been fined an eyewatering $414million (£347million) for breaking EU data rules. It could mean that Facebook and Instagram users will see fewer targeted ads in the future. The ruling by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) on Wednesday gives Facebook parent...
TikTok chef’s resurfaced tweets about Black women spark backlash
With more than 250,000 followers and 2.7 million likes, Chef Way grew to stardom on TikTok for his cooking videos. But now, the social media influencer who is an assistant district attorney in Texas is facing backlash for his previous comments belittling Black women — particularly those with dark skin.
Mom Who Keeps Baby on Leash Met with Support on TikTok, Despite Criticism
The golden rule of the internet is that if you do anything on it there will be a number of armchair experts who will, at length, criticize every single thing that you do. Are you a sick guitarist playing at blisteringly fast speeds? Someone will chime in and say your sweep picking needs work or that you're overly technical and need to know how to "groove" better.
The Verge
Meta sues surveillance company for scraping data with fake Facebook accounts
Meta has filed a legal complaint against a company for allegedly creating tens of thousands of fake Facebook accounts to scrape user data and provide surveillance services for clients. The firm, Voyager Labs, bills itself as “a world leader in advanced AI-based investigation solutions.” What this means in practice is...
Under Fire, Facebook's 'Ethical' Outsourcing Partner Quits Content Moderation Work
Sama and Meta are co-defendants in a Kenyan lawsuit brought by a former content moderator
How to unfollow someone on Facebook
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Your Facebook Feed keeps you updated on every event from people you follow. The Feed is updated every time someone makes a post, which can trigger annoying notifications and flood your Android phone with content you dislike. You may decide to silence notifications on your phone, but you will still see their posts when you open the app. Instead, consider unfollowing them. It's not as brutal as you think.
Mother Faces Backlash for Posting TikTok Video of 3-Year-Old Getting a Perm
The mother of a 3-year-old is facing backlash after posting a video of her toddler getting a perm at a beauty salon. In the video, a hairstylist is seen applying a chemical straightener to the child’s hair. The video then shows the little girl getting the relaxer shampooed out of her hair before she returns back to the stylist’s chair to finish the styling process. The end result is the 3-year-old in a braided hairstyle, with extensions added.
ConsumerAffairs
Do privacy issues make Facebook vulnerable to competitors?
Despite being the first – and growing up to be the biggest – kid on the social media block, Facebook isn’t feeling the love like it used to. Millennials didn’t like their parents being on the platform so they headed over to Instagram. Young Americans aren’t into it, either – both factors leading to some erosion of users.
Twitter Says ‘No Evidence’ User Data Being Sold Online Came From Hack
Twitter said that after investigating reports that data on upwards of 400 million users was being sold online, it found “no evidence” that was obtained by exploiting vulnerabilities in its systems. The Elon Musk-owned social network provided details on the investigation in a blog post Wednesday. In December 2022, a hacker was claiming to be offering over 400 million Twitter-associated user emails and phone numbers for sale on the black market, according to press reports. Earlier this month, “a similar attempt to sell data from 200 million Twitter-associated accounts was reported in the media,” which, according to Twitter, was the same...
YouTube's New Policies Are Causing Problems For The Gaming Community
Contrary to YouTube's promises of more ways to monetize content, gaming content creators will now have a tougher time on the site. In November, Google announced several significant changes to the site's advertiser-friendly guidelines. Those guidelines have begun to go into effect over the last few weeks, and immediate results have been less than stellar for creators in the gaming community.
Washington Examiner
Instagram and Facebook limit advertiser access to teenagers' data
Advertisers' access to teenagers' data will be limited under a new set of rules implemented by Facebook and Instagram, which will also give teenagers the ability to choose to see fewer personalized ads. The Big Tech platform announced on Tuesday that it is updating its advertising guidelines so that, starting...
The Windows Club
How to protect your Privacy on Social Media and Internet
Online privacy is one of the major issues we face nowadays. Right from what we see on the internet to our purchase preferences, everything is influenced online by ads or content. Our personal information is also freely available on the internet through social media platforms and other online products we use. Is it really possible to stay private online? Thankfully, yes. We can protect our privacy and stay safe on the internet. In this guide, we show you ways to protect your privacy on Social Media and the internet.
