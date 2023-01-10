ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mom Who Keeps Baby on Leash Met with Support on TikTok, Despite Criticism

The golden rule of the internet is that if you do anything on it there will be a number of armchair experts who will, at length, criticize every single thing that you do. Are you a sick guitarist playing at blisteringly fast speeds? Someone will chime in and say your sweep picking needs work or that you're overly technical and need to know how to "groove" better.
The Verge

Meta sues surveillance company for scraping data with fake Facebook accounts

Meta has filed a legal complaint against a company for allegedly creating tens of thousands of fake Facebook accounts to scrape user data and provide surveillance services for clients. The firm, Voyager Labs, bills itself as “a world leader in advanced AI-based investigation solutions.” What this means in practice is...
Android Police

How to unfollow someone on Facebook

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Your Facebook Feed keeps you updated on every event from people you follow. The Feed is updated every time someone makes a post, which can trigger annoying notifications and flood your Android phone with content you dislike. You may decide to silence notifications on your phone, but you will still see their posts when you open the app. Instead, consider unfollowing them. It's not as brutal as you think.
Shine My Crown

Mother Faces Backlash for Posting TikTok Video of 3-Year-Old Getting a Perm

The mother of a 3-year-old is facing backlash after posting a video of her toddler getting a perm at a beauty salon. In the video, a hairstylist is seen applying a chemical straightener to the child’s hair. The video then shows the little girl getting the relaxer shampooed out of her hair before she returns back to the stylist’s chair to finish the styling process. The end result is the 3-year-old in a braided hairstyle, with extensions added.
ConsumerAffairs

Do privacy issues make Facebook vulnerable to competitors?

Despite being the first – and growing up to be the biggest – kid on the social media block, Facebook isn’t feeling the love like it used to. Millennials didn’t like their parents being on the platform so they headed over to Instagram. Young Americans aren’t into it, either – both factors leading to some erosion of users.
Variety

Twitter Says ‘No Evidence’ User Data Being Sold Online Came From Hack

Twitter said that after investigating reports that data on upwards of 400 million users was being sold online, it found “no evidence” that was obtained by exploiting vulnerabilities in its systems. The Elon Musk-owned social network provided details on the investigation in a blog post Wednesday. In December 2022, a hacker was claiming to be offering over 400 million Twitter-associated user emails and phone numbers for sale on the black market, according to press reports. Earlier this month, “a similar attempt to sell data from 200 million Twitter-associated accounts was reported in the media,” which, according to Twitter, was the same...
SVG

YouTube's New Policies Are Causing Problems For The Gaming Community

Contrary to YouTube's promises of more ways to monetize content, gaming content creators will now have a tougher time on the site. In November, Google announced several significant changes to the site's advertiser-friendly guidelines. Those guidelines have begun to go into effect over the last few weeks, and immediate results have been less than stellar for creators in the gaming community.
Washington Examiner

Instagram and Facebook limit advertiser access to teenagers' data

Advertisers' access to teenagers' data will be limited under a new set of rules implemented by Facebook and Instagram, which will also give teenagers the ability to choose to see fewer personalized ads. The Big Tech platform announced on Tuesday that it is updating its advertising guidelines so that, starting...
The Windows Club

How to protect your Privacy on Social Media and Internet

Online privacy is one of the major issues we face nowadays. Right from what we see on the internet to our purchase preferences, everything is influenced online by ads or content. Our personal information is also freely available on the internet through social media platforms and other online products we use. Is it really possible to stay private online? Thankfully, yes. We can protect our privacy and stay safe on the internet. In this guide, we show you ways to protect your privacy on Social Media and the internet.

