Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
Arizona Homelessness is One of the most Rampant in the Nation, According to New ReportDaily News NowArizona State
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overheadRoger MarshArizona State
Phoenix Highway Eastbound US 60 Closed This Weekend Between Loop 101 and Mesa Drive - Plus Other Weekend ClosingsMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Man in critical condition after shooting in Tempe: Police searching for cluesEdy ZooTempe, AZ
Rio Verde residents file lawsuit against Scottsdale over loss of water services
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Rio Verde residents filed a lawsuit against the City of Scottsdale Thursday in an effort to get their water services restored. In the lawsuit, residents claim the city violates state law and must resume providing domestic water services to Rio Verde Foothills. After more than a...
Southwest Gas gets approval to raise rates in Arizona
PHOENIX — The Arizona Corporation Commission has allowed Southwest Gas to raise its retail residential rates by about 6.7%. In a 4-1 vote, the commissioners authorized the utility company to charge about $3 more on the monthly bill for the average single-family home. Several Southwest Gas customers asked for...
ADOT: Weekend freeway travel advisory across Phoenix area Jan. 13-16
Freeway improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions this weekend, Jan. 13-16, in the Phoenix area, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). Drivers should allow extra time and plan alternate routes. The following freeway restrictions are scheduled:. Southbound Interstate 17 closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue...
Listed For $2.6 Million, This Elegant Historic Custom Home in Phoenix Arizona Is Fully Upgraded With Beauty Radiating Classic Santa Barbara Warmth
7205 N 3rd St, Phoenix, Arizona blends both comfort and luxury where classic meets modern, close to Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. This Home in Phoenix offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,811 square feet of living space. To know more about 7205 N 3rd St, please contact Michelle Hodges (Phone: 480 287 5200) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Bed, Bath & Beyond Closing Down 5 Arizona Stores
These closings are part of the company's latest round of layoffs.
Some Rio Verde Foothills residents want Scottsdale to turn their water back on
On Jan. 1, the city of Scottsdale shut the water tap for the community of Rio Verde Foothills. The community sits outside of Scottsdale city limits and is home to about 1,000 people. The city of Scottsdale had allowed private haulers to pay to bring water to the community but decided two years ago they wouldn’t be able to use Scottsdale’s water outside city limits.
Naughty Tacos Opening in Phoenix Late-January, Glendale Outpost in Summer 2023
Plus a location of the popular food truck is planned for East Valley, What Now Phoenix has exclusively learned.
This Is The Best Indian Restaurant In Arizona
Yelp compiled a list of the best Indian restaurants in each state.
The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado is top-selling MPC in Arizona
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Meritage Homes and Richmond American.) Home buyers are seeking out Pinal County’s premier master-planned community, The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado. Each year, industry leader RCLCO Real Estate Advisors conducts a national survey identifying thetop-selling master-planned communities in each major metropolitan area. According to their January 4, 2023, year-end report, home sales atThe Lakes at Rancho El Dorado in 2022 were the highest of any Arizona master-planned community (MPC). The Lakes at Rancho Eldorado was also the 29th fastest selling MPC in the nation for 2022. Harvard Investments, an Arizona-based real estate investment and development company isthe developer of the 640-acre master-planned community in the thriving city of Maricopa, south of Phoenix.
16 Unique Towns To Visit In The Southwestern U.S. In 2023
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Arizona and Nevada are two of our readers’ top 10 states they want to visit this year, according to our State of Travel survey. So we took the liberty of asking our expert travel writers for the best of the Southwest. The great state of Texas is getting its own article, so below you will find recommendations for unique towns to visit in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado — and even one little town in Southern California. Here are the best places to visit in the Southwest in 2023.
Why more people & manufacturing companies moving into Maricopa County is a good thing
PHOENIX - Census data shows that one person moves into Maricopa County every 5 minutes. In the latest census data, Arizona ranked 5th in the country for the biggest increase in 2021-2022 as the population went up by about 100,000 people. Scott Wilken digs into census data for Arizona's largest...
Mesa OKs 396-unit complex near Gilbert
Opposition to high-density residential projects is common in Mesa, but usually the protests come from neighboring residents – not city staff. At a City Council hearing last month for the proposed 396-unit Millenium Springs apartment complex at Baseline and Recker roads, multiple city departments opposed the project, but no neighbors.
Costco Project Coming Before Mesa Boards
A two-phase, 120KSF Costco Distribution Center planned in the Mesa Elliot Technology Park near Elliot and Ellsworth roads will be the focus of several Mesa review bodies this week. On Jan. 9, Mesa City Council was set to consider a final subdivision plat for 35 acres of the 200-acre park....
Caesars to open its first non-gaming hotel in Arizona
Crews are working on the 11-story building, which is located near Scottsdale Fashion Square. The hotel is set to open in January 2024. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
Phoenix mobile home park residents forced to relocate
Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling. Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
Here’s why Metro Phoenix is on the way to becoming a Tier 1 market
After the pain of the Great Recession, Arizona resolved to reinvent and diversify its industrial landscape to create a more resilient economy and put itself on the path to becoming a Tier 1 market. No single person or entity can take sole credit for this shift in priorities; it was made possible through the partnerships between municipalities, economic developers, lawmakers, educators and the taxpayers.
Five students treated at Valley school after ingesting 'gummy,' officials say
PHOENIX — Five students at a Valley charter school were treated by Phoenix first responders Thursday after they allegedly ingested some sort of "gummy." At about 2 p.m., paramedics were dispatched to a school near 67th and Southern avenues to evaluate a small group of students, the Phoenix Fire Department said.
'All groundwater is spoken for': New West Valley construction can no longer rely on groundwater after release of new report
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The middle of Arizona is turning grey. The brown desert landscape has been sprawling into a metropolitan expanse for decades, spreading outward in every direction from central Phoenix. The Valley welcomes a new resident every six minutes, and with them come new development. That spread may...
As Arizona egg prices spike, more people are getting backyard chickens
Egg prices are up — and there’s no relief in sight, thanks to an avian flu outbreak that killed tens of millions of chickens. But not Amy McSheffrey’s. The Phoenix resident keeps 13 chickens in her backyard on the outskirts of the Arcadia neighborhood. McSheffrey’s ladies deliver about eight eggs per day, and while that’s not the only reason she keeps chickens, it’s definitely a bonus.
DPS: 5 dead after semi crashes car into another semi in south Phoenix
Scottsdale PD: Man who shot lieutenant was suspect in rape of 70-year-old woman. The man who shot a Scottsdale officer serving a warrant in Phoenix was a suspect in the rape of a 70-year-old woman. Anthem man waiting over a year for back surgery bill to be paid. Updated: 22...
