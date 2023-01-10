ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

12 News

Southwest Gas gets approval to raise rates in Arizona

PHOENIX — The Arizona Corporation Commission has allowed Southwest Gas to raise its retail residential rates by about 6.7%. In a 4-1 vote, the commissioners authorized the utility company to charge about $3 more on the monthly bill for the average single-family home. Several Southwest Gas customers asked for...
ARIZONA STATE
queencreeksuntimes.com

ADOT: Weekend freeway travel advisory across Phoenix area Jan. 13-16

Freeway improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions this weekend, Jan. 13-16, in the Phoenix area, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). Drivers should allow extra time and plan alternate routes. The following freeway restrictions are scheduled:. Southbound Interstate 17 closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue...
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Listed For $2.6 Million, This Elegant Historic Custom Home in Phoenix Arizona Is Fully Upgraded With Beauty Radiating Classic Santa Barbara Warmth

7205 N 3rd St, Phoenix, Arizona blends both comfort and luxury where classic meets modern, close to Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. This Home in Phoenix offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,811 square feet of living space. To know more about 7205 N 3rd St, please contact Michelle Hodges (Phone: 480 287 5200) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Some Rio Verde Foothills residents want Scottsdale to turn their water back on

On Jan. 1, the city of Scottsdale shut the water tap for the community of Rio Verde Foothills. The community sits outside of Scottsdale city limits and is home to about 1,000 people. The city of Scottsdale had allowed private haulers to pay to bring water to the community but decided two years ago they wouldn’t be able to use Scottsdale’s water outside city limits.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado is top-selling MPC in Arizona

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Meritage Homes and Richmond American.) Home buyers are seeking out Pinal County’s premier master-planned community, The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado. Each year, industry leader RCLCO Real Estate Advisors conducts a national survey identifying thetop-selling master-planned communities in each major metropolitan area. According to their January 4, 2023, year-end report, home sales atThe Lakes at Rancho El Dorado in 2022 were the highest of any Arizona master-planned community (MPC). The Lakes at Rancho Eldorado was also the 29th fastest selling MPC in the nation for 2022. Harvard Investments, an Arizona-based real estate investment and development company isthe developer of the 640-acre master-planned community in the thriving city of Maricopa, south of Phoenix.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
travelawaits.com

16 Unique Towns To Visit In The Southwestern U.S. In 2023

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Arizona and Nevada are two of our readers’ top 10 states they want to visit this year, according to our State of Travel survey. So we took the liberty of asking our expert travel writers for the best of the Southwest. The great state of Texas is getting its own article, so below you will find recommendations for unique towns to visit in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado — and even one little town in Southern California. Here are the best places to visit in the Southwest in 2023.
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Mesa OKs 396-unit complex near Gilbert

Opposition to high-density residential projects is common in Mesa, but usually the protests come from neighboring residents – not city staff. At a City Council hearing last month for the proposed 396-unit Millenium Springs apartment complex at Baseline and Recker roads, multiple city departments opposed the project, but no neighbors.
MESA, AZ
azbex.com

Costco Project Coming Before Mesa Boards

A two-phase, 120KSF Costco Distribution Center planned in the Mesa Elliot Technology Park near Elliot and Ellsworth roads will be the focus of several Mesa review bodies this week. On Jan. 9, Mesa City Council was set to consider a final subdivision plat for 35 acres of the 200-acre park....
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix mobile home park residents forced to relocate

Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling. Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s why Metro Phoenix is on the way to becoming a Tier 1 market

After the pain of the Great Recession, Arizona resolved to reinvent and diversify its industrial landscape to create a more resilient economy and put itself on the path to becoming a Tier 1 market. No single person or entity can take sole credit for this shift in priorities; it was made possible through the partnerships between municipalities, economic developers, lawmakers, educators and the taxpayers.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

As Arizona egg prices spike, more people are getting backyard chickens

Egg prices are up — and there’s no relief in sight, thanks to an avian flu outbreak that killed tens of millions of chickens. But not Amy McSheffrey’s. The Phoenix resident keeps 13 chickens in her backyard on the outskirts of the Arcadia neighborhood. McSheffrey’s ladies deliver about eight eggs per day, and while that’s not the only reason she keeps chickens, it’s definitely a bonus.
PHOENIX, AZ

