SOC 479: Inclusive Leadership: Introduction to Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion
Are you looking for a class that will strengthen your resume? Do you want to take a class that makes you a competitive applicant when you graduate? Are you interested in gaining skills to be a transformational leader? Employers across the United States are looking for employees who have training in inclusive leadership. Inclusive leadership is a critical workforce skill to enhance organizational performance and spark innovation, while ensuring people feel valued, respected, and share a sense of belonging in the workplace.
One Person Dead After Shooting in Alamosa
Alamosa, CO – On Monday, January 9, 2023 officers responded to a disturbance where possible shots were fired at 1516 West 6th Street. It is believed that an altercation took place where a male subject, who has been identified as 24 year old Aron Delgado from Monte Vista, sustained a gunshot wound and later succumbed to his injuries. Officers located another male who was involved in the initial disturbance and is cooperating with law enforcement.
Alamosa Police Looking For City Market Robbery Suspect
Alamosa, CO – On Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at approximately 1949 hours, the Alamosa Police Department was dispatched to 131 Market Street (City Market) in regards to a robbery which had just occurred. Upon arrival, they were advised that an individual walked into the store wearing a red, black and white “Levi’s” hooded sweatshirt and a white facemask. The suspect handed the store clerk a note which indicated that he had a gun and was demanding money. The suspect took $972 in random US currency and fled on foot eastbound.
