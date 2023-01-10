Are you looking for a class that will strengthen your resume? Do you want to take a class that makes you a competitive applicant when you graduate? Are you interested in gaining skills to be a transformational leader? Employers across the United States are looking for employees who have training in inclusive leadership. Inclusive leadership is a critical workforce skill to enhance organizational performance and spark innovation, while ensuring people feel valued, respected, and share a sense of belonging in the workplace.

