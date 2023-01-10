LAWRENCE — A coalition of Kansas public entities and private partners will apply for federal funding that could make Kansas a regional hub in the emerging hydrogen economy. The Kansas-based HARVEST Hydrogen Hub Coalition – which includes the University of Kansas and dozens of partners spanning various industry sectors – will pursue a full application for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs Program, which will allocate up to $7 billion in federal funds to develop as many as 10 regional clean hydrogen hubs across the nation. Successful applicants will establish regional networks of hydrogen producers, consumers and local connective infrastructure — all toward the goal of building a robust national hydrogen-based energy sector that generates low-cost sustainable power, stimulates economic growth and benefits communities.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO