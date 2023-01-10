ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas coalition to take step toward development of regional hydrogen hub

LAWRENCE — A coalition of Kansas public entities and private partners will apply for federal funding that could make Kansas a regional hub in the emerging hydrogen economy. The Kansas-based HARVEST Hydrogen Hub Coalition – which includes the University of Kansas and dozens of partners spanning various industry sectors – will pursue a full application for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs Program, which will allocate up to $7 billion in federal funds to develop as many as 10 regional clean hydrogen hubs across the nation. Successful applicants will establish regional networks of hydrogen producers, consumers and local connective infrastructure — all toward the goal of building a robust national hydrogen-based energy sector that generates low-cost sustainable power, stimulates economic growth and benefits communities.
Edward Campus Recognizes Its December Graduates

While the annual graduation ceremony doesn’t happen until May, Dean Stuart Day, Baby Jay, staff members, and family were on hand recently to celebrate Edwards Campus students who completed their degrees at the end of the fall semester. According to Amy Neufeld, assistant dean, the fall class includes 155...
