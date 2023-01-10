Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Who is Kobbie Mainoo? Manchester United teenager makes debut in League Cup vs Charlton Athletic
The domestic cup competitions are often breeding grounds for raw young talent, as bigger clubs look to rotate their squads and traverse the fixture congestion brought on by multiple competitions and scheduling quirks like the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. Manchester United matched up against League One side Charlton Athletic...
Newcastle United star Joelinton charged with drink driving
Joelinton, a star of high-flying Premier League side Newcastle United, has been charged with drink driving, police have said.The 26-year-old Brazilian was arrested at 1.20am on Thursday after police pulled over his vehicle in Newcastle.The arrest comes after he scored the second goal in Newcastle’s 2-0 quarter-final win over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 1.20am today, officers pulled over a vehicle in the Ponteland Road area of Newcastle and arrested the occupant.“Joelinton Cassio, 26, of Ponteland, has since been charged with driving whilst above the prescribed limit for alcohol.“He is due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on January 26.”According to The Times, club management were aware of the development. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
Yardbarker
EFL Cup semi-final draw: Southampton draw Newcastle, Forest to play Man United
The draw for the EFL Cup semi-finals has been confirmed. With just four teams remaining, and following League 1 side Charlton’s quarter-final exit at the hands of Erik Ten Hag’s Man United, supporters now know that this year’s winners will once again be a club from the Premier League.
BBC
Carlisle United condemn alleged racist chants at Bradford City home game
Carlisle United have condemned alleged racist chanting at their home game with Bradford City on 26 December, following complaints during and after the match. Stewards attended the Warwick Road End after a report from a home fan to police and the club at the time. Further complaints were made by...
Sheffield Wednesday issue response after claims of crushing during FA Cup win over Newcastle
With the Football Association having sought the view of both clubs amid concern from the Sports Grounds Safety Authority, the Owls have confirmed they have made their submission.
BBC
Logan Holgate: Cumbria rugby league player dies at 18
Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of a rising star rugby league player in Cumbria. Logan Holgate, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died aged 18 on Wednesday. The Whitehaven-based club has been left "devastated" and is providing support to his family. Clubs and...
Southampton 2 Man City 0: Premier League’s bottom side stun Carabao Cup favourites with first-half double
PEP GUARDIOLA warned he had some “ridiculous ideas” up his sleeve for the Manchester derby on Saturday. If they are anything like the ones he employed here, he might want to rethink them. Guardiola is arguably the finest manager the Premier League has ever seen, though Red Devils’...
Warren Gatland adds two coaches to Wales staff ahead of Six Nations
Mike Forshaw has left Sale to become Wales’ new defence coach with Alex King returning to the set-up to complete Warren Gatland’s backroom staff ahead of the Guinness Six Nations.Gatland, who was parachuted in by the Welsh Rugby Union after the sacking of Wayne Pivac last month, has hired King and Forshaw as replacements for Stephen Jones and Gethin Jenkins.Former England fly-half King briefly held the attack coach role in 2017 and played under Gatland at Wasps.Forshaw, meanwhile, has been prised away from Gallagher Premiership outfit Sale, who have enjoyed a fine season to date and boast the best defensive...
msn.com
Carabao Cup quarterfinal draw results, matches, schedule, as Man United, Newcastle reach League Cup semis
The Carabao Cup is quickly approaching the pointy end for its 2022/23 campaign. Two of the four semifinalists have already been determined as Manchester United and Newcastle United advanced past Charlton Athletic and Leicester City, respectively. The final two spots will also feature Premier League teams as Nottingham Forest host...
NBC Sports
Manchester United vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Manchester United host Manchester City in a huge Manchester derby on Saturday, as Erik ten Hag and Pep Guardiola lock horns. Who are the favorites heading into this one? It’s tough to tell right now. United go into this game after winning four on the spin in the Premier...
BBC
Aaron Jones-Bishop: Cornwall's Jamaica international signs new one-year deal
Jamaica international Aaron Jones-Bishop has signed a new one-year contract with Cornwall. The 32-year-old utility player, who featured at last year's World Cup, moved to the club from Hunslet in June. Jones-Bishop became the first Cornwall player to win a cap when he came off the bench for Jamaica against...
A look at Newcastle’s recent cup record as they reach Carabao Cup semi-finals
Newcastle reached their first major semi-final since 2005 after beating Leicester 2-0 at St James’ Park to make the last four of the Carabao Cup.While they went all the way in the lightly-regarded and now defunct Intertoto Cup in 2006, there has been relatively little to cheer for the Tynesiders in recent years.With Eddie Howe’s side now just two wins away from a first significant cup victory since 1969, the PA news agency looks at some of their close calls and humblings since their last semi-final outing.Near misses2005-06 FA Cup quarter-finalTwelve months on from capitulating to Manchester United at Cardiff’s...
England produce strong finish to win series-opener against Jamaica
England’s netball team produced a stunning fourth-quarter display to beat Jamaica 73-52 in Manchester in the opening match of their series. The Vitality Roses were trailing by three points at half-time after a bright start from the Commonwealth Games silver medallists, but Jess Thirlby’s side pulled back after the break.
BBC
Aston Villa v Leeds United preview: Team news, match facts and prediction
Aston Villa are awaiting the necessary paperwork for new signing Alex Moreno to be involved against Leeds. John McGinn remains out with a hamstring injury, Leander Dendoncker is suspended and Matty Cash is a fitness doubt. Leeds forward Crysencio Summerville has been ruled out for up to a month with...
FOX Sports
Joao Felix sent off on Chelsea debut in 2-1 loss to Fulham
LONDON (AP) — João Félix was sent off on his Chelsea debut for a studs-first lunge as his new team lost 2-1 at Fulham in the Premier League to fall deeper into crisis on Thursday. The Portugal forward looked disconsolate after being shown a straight red card...
SB Nation
Newcastle vs. Leicester - Preview, Lineups & Talking Points
Had you planned for it, it would have never worked so smoothly. Last January, I mean the January of the 2022 calendar year, Newcastle hosted Cambridge United at St James’ Park. It was a cold Saturday in Tyneside, Jan. 8th precisely. This January, I mean the January of the...
Fulham vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight
Chelsea will hope to improve their miserable Premier League form under Graham Potter as they face west London rivals Fulham tonight at Craven Cottage.Chelsea have just one win out of their last eight in the Premier League and sit 10th in the table, three points behind a Fulham side who won three in a row in the competition.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Chelsea head to Fulham in the Premier LeagueChelsea’s poor run was compounded by their 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup this weekend, but Potter is still said to have the backing...
Yardbarker
Watch: Klopp told to ‘shut up’ over FA Cup replay complaints as Jordan rants about the Liverpool boss
It’s no secret that Jurgen Klopp isn’t a big fan of FA Cup replays due to the already large volume of games his team are asked to play and adding another on top of this, will only add to his side’s fatigue. Following his post-Wolves complaints about...
NBC Sports
Premier League transfers: Complete list of January transfers
The January transfer window is again seeing big-name imports into the Premier League, although there are a few young bucks coming through the door. Chelsea’s signed Benoit Badiashile and Andrey Santos, Newcastle’s formally welcomed Garang Kuol, and Liverpool’s reinforced its forward ranks with Cody Gakpo joining the Anfield set.
Chelsea to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as Graham Potter's successor: report
Chelsea manager Graham Potter is coming under fire for poor form, with Mauricio Pochettino lined up as his replacement
