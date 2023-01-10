Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Panthers ask to interview former assistant for head coaching position
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A familiar face could soon return to the Carolina Panthers coaching staff, as the team has requested an interview with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for its head coaching vacancy, according to multiple reports. Dorsey served as the Panthers' quarterbacks coach from 2013 through 2017....
Broncos Reportedly Interviewing Former NFL Coach Today
The Denver Broncos have been busy setting up and conducting preliminary interviews for their head coaching vacancy. According to CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson, former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell is interviewing with the Broncos today. Caldwell, 67, has not ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke
Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
NFL world reacts to Panthers big coach move
The Carolina Panthers are looking for a new, full-time head coach after firing head coach Matt Rhule earlier this season, and it looks like the team is keying in on a potential replacement following the end of the 2022 NFL season. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN,...
Cleveland Browns interviewing Jim Schwartz for defensive coordinator position
CLEVELAND — Two days after firing Joe Woods, the Cleveland Browns have begun interviewing candidates for their vacant defensive coordinator position. And they're beginning with one of the most accomplished defensive coaches in the league. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the Browns announced that they are interviewing Jim Schwartz...
Panthers Coaching Search: Jim Caldwell
The Carolina Panthers’ head coaching search is officially underway. The team interviewed the former head coach of the Colts and Lions, Jim Caldwell, on Monday, but is he a good fit here in Carolina? Grace Grill takes a dive into the 67-year-old’s coaching history.
Ben Johnson has been Detroit Lions coordinator for 1 season. He's in demand for a reason
Ben Johnson will be a busy man the next few days. Johnson, the Detroit Lions' first-year offensive coordinator, is scheduled to have his first of three interviews for vacant head coaching positions Thursday with the Houston Texans, NFL Network reported. Along with the Texans, the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts...
Panthers Request Interview With 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans
Interim HC Steve Wilks (Scheduled) Former Colts HC Frank Reich (Interviewed) Former Colts HC Jim Caldwell (Expected) Eagles OC Shane Steichen (Scheduled) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested) Bills OC Ken Dorsey (Requested) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Requested) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Requested) 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Requested) Ryans, 38, is...
Panthers Submit Request to New England to Interview Jerod Mayo
The Carolina Panthers have a long list of offensive-minded candidates that they would like to speak with for the head coaching vacancy but there are a couple of defensive-minded coaches in addition to Steve Wilks who is on the radar. Thursday morning, multiple reports stated that Carolina had submitted a...
Browns DC target Jerod Mayo interviewing for bigger role with Panthers
The Cleveland Browns are two candidates deep in their search for a new defensive coordinator as Jim Schwartz interviewed on Wednesday, and now Brian Flores is interviewing today. One candidate they have their eyes on, however, may be set for a bigger role as the Carolina Panthers have requested to interview Jerod Mayo for their vacancy at head coach.
