OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
WCNC

Panthers ask to interview former assistant for head coaching position

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A familiar face could soon return to the Carolina Panthers coaching staff, as the team has requested an interview with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for its head coaching vacancy, according to multiple reports. Dorsey served as the Panthers' quarterbacks coach from 2013 through 2017....
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Broncos Reportedly Interviewing Former NFL Coach Today

The Denver Broncos have been busy setting up and conducting preliminary interviews for their head coaching vacancy. According to CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson, former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell is interviewing with the Broncos today. Caldwell, 67, has not ...
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke

Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Panthers big coach move

The Carolina Panthers are looking for a new, full-time head coach after firing head coach Matt Rhule earlier this season, and it looks like the team is keying in on a potential replacement following the end of the 2022 NFL season. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WKYC

Cleveland Browns interviewing Jim Schwartz for defensive coordinator position

CLEVELAND — Two days after firing Joe Woods, the Cleveland Browns have begun interviewing candidates for their vacant defensive coordinator position. And they're beginning with one of the most accomplished defensive coaches in the league. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the Browns announced that they are interviewing Jim Schwartz...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX8 News

Panthers Coaching Search: Jim Caldwell

The Carolina Panthers’ head coaching search is officially underway.  The team interviewed the former head coach of the Colts and Lions, Jim Caldwell, on Monday, but is he a good fit here in Carolina? Grace Grill takes a dive into the 67-year-old’s coaching history.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Panthers Request Interview With 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans

Interim HC Steve Wilks (Scheduled) Former Colts HC Frank Reich (Interviewed) Former Colts HC Jim Caldwell (Expected) Eagles OC Shane Steichen (Scheduled) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested) Bills OC Ken Dorsey (Requested) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Requested) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Requested) 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Requested) Ryans, 38, is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Panthers Submit Request to New England to Interview Jerod Mayo

The Carolina Panthers have a long list of offensive-minded candidates that they would like to speak with for the head coaching vacancy but there are a couple of defensive-minded coaches in addition to Steve Wilks who is on the radar. Thursday morning, multiple reports stated that Carolina had submitted a...
CHARLOTTE, NC

