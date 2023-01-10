Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Related
FSU hoops hosts Virginia on Saturday in second meeting of the season between the two teams
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosts No. 12/13 Virginia at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. on Saturday at 4 p.m. The game between the Seminoles and Cavaliers will be shown on ESPN2, with Doug Sherman and Jay Williams on the call. A video stream is available here. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network, with Jeff Culhane and Adrian Crawford providing coverage. An audio link can be found here.
247Sports
Recruiting Trail Tidbit: Odell Haggins checks on Colorado DL commitment
Florida State defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins made his way to check in on Valdosta (Ga.) four-star junior defensive lineman Omar White. The mammoth defensive tackle from South Georgia committed to Colorado on the day after Christmas. White has long held an offer from the Seminoles. He has also previously...
247Sports
The Battle's End Collective announces relationship with FSU QB Tate Rodemaker
The Battle's End Collective has announced a relationship with Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker on Thursday. Battle's End shared the announcement of their partnership with Rodemaker on their Twitter account moments ago. Rodemaker -- a redshirt sophomore signal caller -- served as Jordan Travis' primary backup throughout the 2022 season....
247Sports
One burning question for each assistant coach this spring
The South Carolina football roster isn’t set quite yet for the 2023 season. There’s still more recruiting to be done for the 2023 class, both in the NCAA Transfer Portal and from the high school ranks, but a lot of the roster moves have already transpired, both with incoming and outgoing players.
247Sports
USC football boasts No. 3 transfer class in the nation as it pushes for the top class once again
USC and Lincoln Riley are in the hunt for a second consecutive No. 1 transfer class. The Trojans have been on a hot run of transfer pickups over the last couple of weeks, culminating with the signing of former five-star prospect and Texas A&M defensive line transfer Anthony Lucas on Wednesday to move USC to the No. 3 class in the country.
247Sports
FSU undoubtedly fortified the trenches via the Transfer Portal
Florida State entered the offseason with the goal to get stronger and bigger in the trenches. For a team seemingly poised to take the next step from good to great, an investment of scholarships for readymade players was sensible. So the Seminoles set out to bring beef to the interior...
247Sports
70K+
Followers
418K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0