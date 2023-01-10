TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosts No. 12/13 Virginia at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. on Saturday at 4 p.m. The game between the Seminoles and Cavaliers will be shown on ESPN2, with Doug Sherman and Jay Williams on the call. A video stream is available here. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network, with Jeff Culhane and Adrian Crawford providing coverage. An audio link can be found here.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO