247Sports

FSU hoops hosts Virginia on Saturday in second meeting of the season between the two teams

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosts No. 12/13 Virginia at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. on Saturday at 4 p.m. The game between the Seminoles and Cavaliers will be shown on ESPN2, with Doug Sherman and Jay Williams on the call. A video stream is available here. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network, with Jeff Culhane and Adrian Crawford providing coverage. An audio link can be found here.
247Sports

Recruiting Trail Tidbit: Odell Haggins checks on Colorado DL commitment

Florida State defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins made his way to check in on Valdosta (Ga.) four-star junior defensive lineman Omar White. The mammoth defensive tackle from South Georgia committed to Colorado on the day after Christmas. White has long held an offer from the Seminoles. He has also previously...
247Sports

The Battle's End Collective announces relationship with FSU QB Tate Rodemaker

The Battle's End Collective has announced a relationship with Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker on Thursday. Battle's End shared the announcement of their partnership with Rodemaker on their Twitter account moments ago. Rodemaker -- a redshirt sophomore signal caller -- served as Jordan Travis' primary backup throughout the 2022 season....
247Sports

One burning question for each assistant coach this spring

The South Carolina football roster isn’t set quite yet for the 2023 season. There’s still more recruiting to be done for the 2023 class, both in the NCAA Transfer Portal and from the high school ranks, but a lot of the roster moves have already transpired, both with incoming and outgoing players.
247Sports

FSU undoubtedly fortified the trenches via the Transfer Portal

Florida State entered the offseason with the goal to get stronger and bigger in the trenches. For a team seemingly poised to take the next step from good to great, an investment of scholarships for readymade players was sensible. So the Seminoles set out to bring beef to the interior...
247Sports

247Sports

