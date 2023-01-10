'The Hypocrisy Is Astounding': California Lawmakers Demand UFC's Dana White Resign After He's Caught On Camera Slapping Wife

mega

California lawmakers have called on Dana White to submit his resignation as the president of The Ultimate Fighting Championship , after a video surfaced that showed him slapping his wife, Anne, at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The California Legislative Women's Caucus sent an open letter to Ari Emanuel , the CEO of the media holding company Endeavor, which owns UFC. The letter directly called for Dana's resignation and the need for "consequences" for the disturbing incident caught on camera.

White, 53, issued an apology for his actions seen in the video — but that was not enough for the California Legislative Women's Caucus.

"Every day that Mr. White's actions go unaccounted for, your silence becomes more piercing and troubling," began the letter from California state senator Nancy Skinner and assembly member Cecilia Aguiar-Curry .

"At this point, thousands of young men, women, and adults worldwide have seen the video of Mr. White striking his wife. We have also seen his apology. What we have not seen is any consequences for his actions," the open letter to Endeavor continued.

The letter then called out White's apology, during which he claimed that there was no excuse for his behavior .

"The head of a major sporting organization cannot claim to be for the safety of women while a video of him striking his wife continues to circulate online without a response from you," Skinny and Aguilar-Curry penned. "The hypocrisy is astounding. Enough is enough."

In the video, obtained by TMZ , Anne can be seen in a VIP area inside a Cabo San Lucas nightclub. The wife is seen slapping her husband. Dana is then seen slapping his wife multiple times before he physically restrained her.

The UFC President claimed he was "embarrassed" by the footage.

Both Dana and Anne have issued apologies for their actions.

"This is one of those situations that's horrible, I'm embarrassed — but it's also one of those situations that right now we're more concerned about our kids," Dana said of the dramatic footage. "We have three kids and obviously, since the video popped up, we've shown the kids the video and we're more focused on our family right now."

The UFC official then went on to insist that what was seen in the footage was an isolated event in the marriage.

"I'm literally making no excuses for this thing at all. It's never happened before. It's the first time it's ever happened," Dana continued his apology. "People are going to say what they're going to say and it is what is. Whatever people say is deserved. I deserve it."