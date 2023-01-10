ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'No-Shows' & 'Poor' Treatment Of Staff: Real Reason Behind 'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis' Firing Exposed

By Samantha Benitz
 3 days ago
@kathryndennis/Instagram

Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis was fired from the show after eight seasons due to ongoing behind-the-scenes drama, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Insiders with ties to the Bravo series said that producers made the decision because of Dennis' multiple "no-shows" and her alleged "poor" treatment of staffers.

@kathryndennis/Instagram

Dennis has been a regular fixture on the reality series, joining the cast at age 21 in 2014. Fans were introduced to the TV personality as Thomas Ravenel 's much-younger girlfriend, watching their family expand prior to the couple's rocky split.

"I know Bravo didn't offer her a contract, but when you treat people poorly like she has they finally get sick of it," one source told The Sun , claiming it was the final straw.

"She doesn't show up on time or show up at all during filming a lot," the source spilled, alleging that Dennis "treats people like they are beneath her."

Instagram account @queensofbravo first reported the rumor of Dennis being "OUT" shortly after it was revealed that production on season 9 was already in progress.

"Without Kathryn there would be no Southern Charm . Last season the only good parts were her and Madison," one fan remarked. "Not surprised she was barely in last season," another sounded off.

@kathryndennis/Instagram

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Dennis and Bravo for comment.

Meanwhile, the show insider questioned what Dennis will do for income after dealing with rent issues in the past. RadarOnline.com previously learned that she was threatened with eviction in 2022 after falling behind on payments.

Mt Pleasant Investments LLC filed a Rule to Vacate notice, one step ahead of an eviction notice, in March of last year, according to docs obtained by RadarOnline.com.

A second notice was filed on May 17 with the clerk explaining it listed "terms of occupancy have ended." The case was settled on June 2.

John Valkos/Tommy Garcia/Bravo

More recently, fans have taken notice that Dennis launched an OnlyFans account, where subscribers can pay a fee to view her exclusive content.

Dennis has yet to comment on the reports of her departure, recently sharing a RuPaul quote posted by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna via Instagram Stories on Monday, January 9.

"Know who you are and deliver it at all times," it read.

