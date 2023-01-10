ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilber Edmond Transfers To Florida State

By Christian Dart
Gamecock Digest
 3 days ago

Former South Carolina edge rusher Gilber Edmond has transferred to Florida State.

The offseason is officially underway for South Carolina football. The Gamecocks have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Gamecocks Digest has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations.

The portal window is from December 5 until January 18. If players don't transfer within that window, they must wait until May following spring practice to enter the transfer portal.

Edge rusher Gilber Edmond announced he will transfer to Florida State. Edmond is the second former Gamecock to transfer to FSU, the first being tight end Jaheim Bell.

2023 South Carolina Recruiting Class

  • LaNorris Sellers, QB
  • Dontavius Braswell, RB
  • Mario Anderson, RB (Transfer)
  • CJ Adams, WR
  • Vicari Swain, ATH
  • Kelton Henderson, WR
  • Tyshawn Russell, WR
  • Connor Cox, TE
  • Reid Mikeska, TE
  • Kamron Sandlin, TE
  • Trey Knox, TE (Transfer)
  • Nick Elksnis, TE (Transfer)
  • Joshua Simon, TE (Transfer)
  • Oluwatosin Babalade, OT
  • Jatavius Shivers, OT
  • Nick Gargiulo, OT (Transfer)
  • Trovon Baugh, G
  • Markee Anderson, G
  • Zavion Hardy, DE (Unsigned)
  • Monteque Rhames II, DE
  • Desmond Umeozulu, EDGE
  • Xzavier McLeod, DT
  • Elijah Davis, DT (JUCO)
  • Grayson Howard, ILB
  • Jalon Kilgore, DB
  • Zahbari Sandy, DB
  • Cameron Upshaw Jr, DB
  • Judge Collier, DB

Current Transfer List:

  • Austin Stogner, TE (Oklahoma)
  • Jaheim Bell, TE (FSU)
  • MarShawn Lloyd, RB (Southern Cal)
  • Gilber Edmond, EDGE (Portal)
  • Jordan Davis, OL (Portal)
  • Joey Hunter, DB (Portal)
  • Cam Hardy, DB (Portal)
  • Darryle Ware, LB (Portal)
  • Tyrese Ross, DB (Portal)
  • RJ Roderick, S (Portal)
  • Corey Rucker, WR (Portal)
  • Hot Rod Fitten, DE (Portal)
  • Matthew Bailey, LS (Portal)
  • Rashod Amos, RB (Portal)
  • Jordan Burch, DE (Portal)
  • Gilber Edmond, EDGE (FSU)

