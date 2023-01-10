Read full article on original website
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
Jamie Lynn Spears to reprise role from 'Zoey 101' in sequel movie for Paramount+
Zoey Brooks and her "Zoey 101" pals are all grown up and back in action. Paramount+ announced on Thursday that production has started on "Zoey 102," the movie adaptation of the hit Nickelodeon TV series that ran from 2005 until 2008. "It's official!" Jamie Lynn Spears, who starred as Brooks...
Julia Roberts has discovered she's not actually a Roberts
We are learning even more about the heritage of Julia Roberts. Not long ago, the internet was all abuzz about the fact that civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. had paid the hospital bill for her birth. Now comes news that there was a big secret in the "Ticket...
