Read full article on original website
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County making storm preparations at Swan Lake
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the Reno area prepares for another round of winter storms, Washoe County says its keeping an eye on Swan Lake as a possible hot spot for flooding. This round of storms is the second wettest on record, second only to 2017′s storms. As such, the county says it is positioning its staff, supplies, and infrastructure for a rise in water levels, including those in Swan Lake.
Nevadans at Work: Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round
At an elevation of almost 9,000 feet, Mt. Rose corridor is the highest mountain pass in the Sierra Nevada that is open year round. As the winding, two-lane road connecting Reno and Lake Tahoe is pummeled by a series of snow storms fueled by an atmospheric river, it’s Chris Howland’s job to keep the road open. The post Nevadans at Work: Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
FOX Reno
Off-road motorist rescued from vehicle stuck in mud in Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) rescued a man after his truck got stuck in mud while off-roading in Silver Springs. According to WCSO, an off-road motorist whose vehicle got stuck just south of Silver Springs. After the vehicle was located, RAVEN and WCSO Hasty Team picked up the driver and flew him to safety.
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada
Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
KOLO TV Reno
Localized flooding in Washoe County
This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Bishop Manogue girls beat Reed 71-42; Spanish Springs boys top Reno 59-48 Bishop Manogue girls beat Reed 71-42; Spanish Springs boys top Reno 59-48 Wednesday Web Weather. Updated: 13 hours ago. Stormy weather will continue. We will get a break...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD speaks on lack of delay or cancellation
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District released a statement on why they had no delays or cancellations despite the inclement weather Tuesday morning. “The safety of students and staff is our highest priority at Washoe County School District. We are not only committed to ensuring their safety when they are in our schools, but we also want to keep our students, staff members, and families safe when they are traveling to and from schools.
KOLO TV Reno
Omicron XBB.1.5 detected in Washoe County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 has now been detected in Washoe County. Health officer Kevin Dick says lab data from four weeks in December shows that the variant makes up nearly 1.5% of the cases sequenced. The health district will continue to monitor its presence in the area.
Reno, Washoe County declare emergency ahead of Sunday storm
The city of Reno and Washoe County declared a state of emergency on Friday ahead of a snow storm scheduled to hit the region on Sunday.
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD nominates new president, sub pay increase
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In addition to approving a firearms K9 in their board meeting Tuesday, the Washoe County School District Board also approved an increase in sub pay and nominated a new President. Beth Smith was voted to be the board President, and Diane Nicolet will take over the...
kunr.org
Dilworth teachers plead with WCSD Trustees to address student behavior
At the end of the meeting, Dilworth teacher Lauren Forbus stepped to the podium and shared the story of her assault at the hands of a student on December 15. “I feel scared to go back. I have concerns about future behaviors and concerns of safety for my staff and my students, my family members,” she shared. “I’m not the only one assaulted. I am not the only one that’s worried and afraid.”
Comments / 2