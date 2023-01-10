When my Jewish mom married my half-Burmese dad, she learned how to make many of the dishes he grew up with, including a vermicelli noodle salad that his mother—my grandmother—made for us often. Eventually, my mom had the idea to replace the starchy noodles with coleslaw mix, making the dish lighter, more refreshing, and ideal for serving as a side along with curries and rice. The final product features many elements of traditional Burmese salads, known as thokes, but incorporates some of my mom’s sensibilities—in the sheer quantity of turmeric-fried onions, for example, or the convenience of packaged coleslaw mix. This recipe is also unusual in its use of lemon juice. Limes are generally the citrus of choice in Burmese food, but they weren’t readily available when many of my family members immigrated to the States. So, they used lemons—and the substitution stuck.

19 HOURS AGO