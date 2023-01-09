ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTWO/WAWV

White House opposes ‘reckless’ GOP bill to rescind IRS funding

By Brett Samuels
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27A0t9_0k9z1X1R00

The White House on Monday excoriated Republican-led legislation up for a vote in the House to rescind funding for the IRS allocated last year by Democrats, calling it a “reckless” bill that would benefit “tax cheats.”

“With their first economic legislation of the new Congress, House Republicans are making clear that their top economic priority is to allow the rich and multi-billion dollar corporations to skip out on their taxes, while making life harder for ordinary, middle-class families that pay the taxes they owe,” the Office of Management and Budget said in a statement.

“That’s their agenda; not lowering costs or cutting taxes for hard working Americans – as President Biden has consistently advocated,” the statement continued.

The House is set to vote as early as Monday evening on the bill, which would claw back roughly $80 billion in funding for the IRS set aside in the Inflation Reduction Act, which passed last summer with only Democratic votes.

Democrats have said the money will be used to improve taxpayer services and increase the agency’s ability to crack down on corporations and wealthy Americans who are skirting tax laws.

Republicans for months vowed to reverse the funding if they won control of the House, claiming the money would be used to fund other Democratic priorities and that the agency would go after middle-income Americans.

The Congressional Budget Office found the bill would add $115 billion to the national debt over 10 years.

The White House on Monday noted that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has already made clear that none of the additional resources would be used to increase audit rates targeting small businesses or households making less than $400,000 annually.

Biden would veto the bill if it made it to his desk, the White House said, an unlikely scenario given it would need to pass the Democratic-led Senate.

The pushback against Monday’s IRS legislation is a preview of some of the fights to come between the White House and the GOP-controlled House. Republicans in the House are expected to ramp up their legislative proposals in the coming days and weeks after concluding a bruising days-long process to elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as Speaker.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell said he "absolutely" wants Kevin McCarthy to become speaker of the House — even after McCarthy's criticism of Senate GOP spending bill negotiations.

"I hope he makes it," McConnell says. What happened: Even as Kevin McCarthy has criticized the Senate GOP for its government spending package negotiations, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he "absolutely" supports the House Republican leader's bid to be speaker. "I'm pulling for Kevin. I hope he makes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Adam Kinzinger slams fellow Republicans in farewell speech: ‘We shelter the ignorant, the racist’

Retiring anti-Trump Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois used the occasion of his farewell address from Congress to slam his fellow Republicans for sheltering “the ignorant, the racist.” Mr Kinzinger, whose popularity with his own party members tanked due to his service on the House Select Committee on the January 6 attack, decided not to run for re-election to his House seat. He and Rep Liz Cheney are the only two Republicans on the committee, and neither will be returning to Congress next year after she lost a primary challenge to a pro-Donald Trump challenger. In his speech, Mr...
ILLINOIS STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

House GOP will investigate ‘traitor’ Gen. Milley, Rep. Gosar says

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) called the top U.S. military officer, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, a “traitor,” adding that House Republicans will investigate his “treasonous sell out to China” and “coup” attempt around the Jan. 6 Capitol storming. “Remember – we will conduct...
The Independent

Who is Hakeem Jeffries? Democrats united behind new leader while GOP’s McCarthy chaos continues

While the Republican battle continues over Kevin McCarthy’s repeated attempts to claim the House speaker’s gavel, Democrats have remained united behind their new leader, New York Representative Hakeem Jeffries. Mr Jeffries is the first Black American to lead a major political party in Congress after former Speaker Nancy Pelosi stepped down from the Democratic leadership. House Democrats are now led by a new trio – the 52-year-old Mr Jeffries as the minority leader, Katherine Clark, 59, of Massachusetts as the Democratic whip, and Pete Aguilar, 43, of California as the chairman of the caucus. Mr Jeffries, Ms Clark, and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy