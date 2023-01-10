ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

Do You Qualify for a Simple Tax Return? Here’s How To Know

By Andrew Lisa
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3167OO_0k9z13s800

Tax season is a whole lot cheaper and easier for people who file simple returns. Those who qualify for simple tax returns can file for free in just a few minutes with some of the top software providers and even directly through the IRS.

Explore: GOBankingRates’ Best Credit Cards for 2023
Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips That Fit Every Stage of Life

There’s no simpler or less expensive way to give Uncle Sam his cut, so if you can file a simple return, you should. Here’s what you need to know about qualifying for one and the best ways to file for free if you do .

What Makes a Simple Return Simple?

A simple tax return is the most basic way to report income to the IRS and your state. It’s for people who go to a job, collect a paycheck and not much else. The top tax software providers all have their own standards for their free versions, but generally, a simple tax return is filed using only IRS Form 1040 without any added complexity. You probably qualify for a simple return if your taxes are limited to:

  • W-2 income
  • Limited dividend and interest income reported on a 1099-DIV or 1099-INT
  • Student loan or interest deductions
  • *Unemployment income
  • Child tax credits
  • Earned income tax credit
  • IRS standard deduction

*Some software providers, like TurboTax, do not allow the reporting of 1099-G unemployment income for simple returns. Others, like H&R Block, do.

Take Our Poll: How Big of a Sign-Up Bonus Would It Take for You To Change Banks?

If Any of These Apply to You, You Probably Don’t Qualify

If your situation involves more than reporting the most basic income and claiming the most basic credits and deductions, you probably don’t qualify for a free simple return. Start budgeting to pay to file your taxes if any of the following apply to you:

  • Itemized deductions
  • Rental property income
  • Stock sales
  • Income, credits or deductions reported on non-1040 schedules or forms, such as cryptocurrency transactions
  • Business income
  • 1099 self-employment income

Freelancers typically can’t file a simple return. Neither can small business owners or most investors. In most cases, you’ll be notified while you’re going through the process that you don’t qualify for a simple return.

Where Can You File a Simple Return for Free?

The IRS Free File tool allows those with simple returns to file for free with the agency’s third-party partners, but that doesn’t include state returns and it’s only for those with adjusted gross incomes of $73,000 or less.

The following software providers offer free versions for people with simple tax returns:

  • TurboTax: Free federal and state returns, other options start at $39.
  • H&R Block: Free federal and state returns, other options start at $28.
  • TaxSlayer: One free federal and state return, other options start at $19.95.
  • TaxAct: Federal returns are free for simple filers, but even they have to pay $39.95 per state return. Other options start at $24.95.
  • FreeTaxUSA: Federal returns are free for simple filers, but state returns are $14.99 each. Other options start at $7.99.

All of the major players offer bare-bones filing services for federal returns at least, but don’t expect any bells and whistles. For advanced tools, live help or other assistance, you’ll almost always have to upgrade to a paid version.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Do You Qualify for a Simple Tax Return? Here’s How To Know

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

SSI Recipients Aren't Getting a January Check. Here's Why

If you were thinking your Supplemental Security Income check would arrive in the mail this month, think again. SSI recipients aren't getting one in January, but can expect one next month. Because SSI recipients received two checks in December, there won't be a check arriving this month. We'll explain why below.
AOL Corp

Here’s why the IRS would want to audit your taxes

After you file your taxes, you probably don’t want to think about them again until the next year. But if you’re too aggressive with certain deductions or credits, that could trigger an audit from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If you get an IRS notice — official correspondence...
The Saginaw News

Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?

Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
CNET

Social Security 2023: Here's When Your January Check Arrives

The Social Security Administration will disburse the first Social Security checks for January this week. If you don't receive Supplemental Security Income, this will be the first check with the cost-of-living adjustment of 2023. If you're wondering when Social Security payments arrive each month, we'll answer all those questions and more below.
msn.com

Medicare Will Not Cover These 10 Medical Costs

Slide 1 of 12: Turning 65 brings access to senior discounts galore, but there is no benefit of senior citizenship quite like Medicare. The federal program extends subsidized health insurance primarily to folks age 65 and older. But while Medicare coverage comes with numerous freebies, it is hardly free. Medicare beneficiaries pay into the system via taxes withheld from their pay during their working years. Additionally, Medicare coverage is not all-inclusive: Beneficiaries must cover all or part of certain medical expenses. If you are on Medicare, you already know that — perhaps painfully well. But the costs associated with coverage can come as a surprise to folks who have yet to sign up for Medicare. So, here’s a look at some of the most expensive, most common and most surprising health care costs that Medicare does not cover. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
KCEN TV NBC 6

Yes, you can collect Social Security benefits based on your ex-spouse’s earnings

In November 2022, VERIFY explained how Social Security makes payments to family members in the event of a person’s death. We found that surviving divorced spouses can receive the same survivors benefits as a widow or widower, if they meet certain requirements. That led several VERIFY readers, including Arlin,...
Marry Evens

Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
234K+
Followers
16K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy