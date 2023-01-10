ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DATCP Reminds Producers To Apply For Crop Insurance Premium Rebates For Planting Cover Crops Through January 31

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) In partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Risk Management Agency. Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. (DATCP) reminds producers to apply for crop insurance premium rebates through. January 31, 2023. . In 2022, Gov. signed bipartisan legislation to create a state-run...
WISCONSIN STATE
Jan. 15 is deadline to sign up through MNsure

Hometown Focus (Virginia, MN) Want to get healthy or stay well in 2023? Start the year off right by adding "get covered" to your. resolutions and signing up for comprehensive health insurance through MNsure, where Minnesotans choose medical and dental coverage. January 15, 2023. , is the last day of.
MINNESOTA STATE
State Getting $40M To Help Residents Access Health Care Coverage

HARTFORD — Connecticut recently received approval of an application that enables federal matching funds to support the state’s Covered Connecticut program. Currently in its second year, Covered Connecticut provides eligible individuals with free qualified health plan (QHP) coverage available through Access Health CT and free dental care and non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) services through the HUSKY provider network.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Pritzker Administration Announces A $500,000 Fine For Quartz Health Insurance Corporation For Violation Of The Mental Health Parity And Addiction Equity Act

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI) announced today a $500,000 fine for. for violating the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (MHPAEA) as revealed in the Department's comprehensive market conduct examination of the company. MHPAEA is the federal law requiring health insurance plans to...
ILLINOIS STATE
Blue Cross appeals NC’s decision to hire Aetna as new health plan administrator [The Charlotte Observer]

Blue Cross NC, a Durham-based insurance company that has long administered North Carolina’s State Health Plan, filed a protest Thursday appealing the state’s decision to replace it with. Aetna. . The protest claims North Carolina’s request for proposals, or RFP, “represented a significant departure from the State Health...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Georgia cash assistance | Some still waiting on money

ATLANTA — It's a new year, but some people tell 11Alive they are still waiting on money promised from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office last year. According to state numbers, more than $1 billion was sent to more than three million lower income Georgians since the cash assistance program launched Sept. 20. But more than $235 million of that funding has not been claimed to date.
GEORGIA STATE
Volaris Insurance Group Joins World Insurance Associates

Iselin, NJ , Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Volaris provides insurance to a variety of businesses and has developed specialization in the trucking...
ISELIN, NJ
Applications open for 2023 Summer Youth Program through CareerSource Central Florida

Ring, Ring! The school bell marks the beginning of summer break for thousands of Central Florida high school students. Parents are under pressure to find activities to keep their children busy during the break and are in need of more ideas. This year, CareerSource Central Florida’s (CSCF) Summer Youth program is giving parents and students a head start by opening applications to the program in January!
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Public Adjuster Arrested for nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud; operated in the River Parishes

L'Observateur (La Place, LA) Public Adjuster Arrested for nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud; operated in the River Parishes. Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office. (LSP-IFAT-NFO) began receiving information from the. Louisiana Department of Insurance. (LDI) pertaining to allegations of misconduct by. Mitchell Adjusting International LLC.
LOUISIANA STATE
A decade in, Georgia ACA signups reach record high

As the Affordable Care Act’ s health insurance marketplace enters its 10th year, rocketing numbers of Georgians are using it to get insured. With open enrolment for 2023 coverage ending Sunday, Jan. 15, a record of more than 846,000 Georgians have already enrolled. “It’ s been life changing for people,” said Kirk Lyman-Barner, an insurance agent who sells large numbers…
GEORGIA STATE
