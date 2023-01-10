Read full article on original website
January 12 deadline for FEMA assistance approaching
You can apply online at disaster assistance.gov, through the FEMA app, or by the phone at 800-621-3362.
DATCP Reminds Producers To Apply For Crop Insurance Premium Rebates For Planting Cover Crops Through January 31
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) In partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Risk Management Agency. Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. (DATCP) reminds producers to apply for crop insurance premium rebates through. January 31, 2023. . In 2022, Gov. signed bipartisan legislation to create a state-run...
Jan. 15 is deadline to sign up through MNsure
Hometown Focus (Virginia, MN) Want to get healthy or stay well in 2023? Start the year off right by adding "get covered" to your. resolutions and signing up for comprehensive health insurance through MNsure, where Minnesotans choose medical and dental coverage. January 15, 2023. , is the last day of.
Many Georgia residents should have received payment up to $500 from the state
Do you know if you got some money back from the state of Georgia? Millions of taxpayers have received up to $500. Last year, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by this point, unless a mistake or error took place.
State Getting $40M To Help Residents Access Health Care Coverage
HARTFORD — Connecticut recently received approval of an application that enables federal matching funds to support the state’s Covered Connecticut program. Currently in its second year, Covered Connecticut provides eligible individuals with free qualified health plan (QHP) coverage available through Access Health CT and free dental care and non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) services through the HUSKY provider network.
More than $2,000 could come for millions of Florida residents
Payments of more than $2,000 could come for millions of Florida residents because Floridians are already facing one of the worst inflation, even the cost of living crisis and financial crisis is getting worse day by day so this payment could be given some help for residents.
Pritzker Administration Announces A $500,000 Fine For Quartz Health Insurance Corporation For Violation Of The Mental Health Parity And Addiction Equity Act
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI) announced today a $500,000 fine for. for violating the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (MHPAEA) as revealed in the Department's comprehensive market conduct examination of the company. MHPAEA is the federal law requiring health insurance plans to...
Blue Cross appeals NC’s decision to hire Aetna as new health plan administrator [The Charlotte Observer]
Blue Cross NC, a Durham-based insurance company that has long administered North Carolina’s State Health Plan, filed a protest Thursday appealing the state’s decision to replace it with. Aetna. . The protest claims North Carolina’s request for proposals, or RFP, “represented a significant departure from the State Health...
Mississippi health care provider to pay $1.87M to settle false claims to Medicare and Medicaid
Prosecutors said that a Mississippi clinic has agreed to pay $1.87M to resolve allegations that it submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid. This article is available to Insider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an Insider Pro and access ALL LOCKED articles.
Georgia cash assistance | Some still waiting on money
ATLANTA — It's a new year, but some people tell 11Alive they are still waiting on money promised from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office last year. According to state numbers, more than $1 billion was sent to more than three million lower income Georgians since the cash assistance program launched Sept. 20. But more than $235 million of that funding has not been claimed to date.
Deadline Sunday to enroll in health insurance through federal marketplace [The Keene Sentinel, N.H.]
Jan. 12—The open-enrollment period for individual health insurance through the federal marketplace will soon close. and ends Sunday, gives people who don't get insurance through their job the chance to enroll, re-enroll or change their health insurance plan offered as part of the Affordable Care Act. Three companies are...
Volaris Insurance Group Joins World Insurance Associates
Iselin, NJ , Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Volaris provides insurance to a variety of businesses and has developed specialization in the trucking...
Illinois fines health insurance company $500,000 for violations [Chicago Tribune]
Illinois has fined health insurance company Quartz $500,000 for failing to cover substance use disorder and mental health treatments at adequate levels. Quartz sells health insurance plans on the Affordable Care Act exchange at healthcare.gov, and off the exchange, in parts of northwestern. Illinois. . The Illinois Department of Insurance.
More Colorado primary care doctors are opting out of insurance as direct-pay model grows
After seven years in medicine, Dr. knew she needed a change. She was burned out from working long hours in primary care. An attempt to fix the problem by switching to a part-time schedule hadn't helped, because she had to see the same number of patients in half the time. So she decided to strike out on her own, opening a direct primary care practice in.
Applications open for 2023 Summer Youth Program through CareerSource Central Florida
Ring, Ring! The school bell marks the beginning of summer break for thousands of Central Florida high school students. Parents are under pressure to find activities to keep their children busy during the break and are in need of more ideas. This year, CareerSource Central Florida’s (CSCF) Summer Youth program is giving parents and students a head start by opening applications to the program in January!
DeSantis continues three-year fight to cut prescription costs
Gainesville Sun, The (FL) – Continuing a fight over drug prices, Gov. said Thursday that he will push legislation this spring aimed at limiting the influence of large pharmacy benefit managers that he accused of driving up costs. DeSantis went to. The Villages. , the sprawling. Central Florida. retirement haven,...
Aetna NC CEO: You shouldn’t worry about the change in the state health plan | Opinion [The Charlotte Observer]
Beginning in 2025 — two years from now — Aetna , the health insurance company I lead for. , will administer the state health plan for teachers, state employees and their dependents. As a native North Carolinian based here in Aetna’s Triangle market headquarters, I’m of course filled...
Bennet, Hickenlooper, Neguse Applaud Extension of Additional Living Expenses Coverage for Marshall Fire Survivors
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Colorado U.S. Senators and , and Colorado U.S. that several homeowners' insurance companies have agreed to extend additional living expenses (ALE) coverage for. Marshall Fire. survivors for up to 24 months for policyholders who only had 12 months of coverage. This news comes after Bennet,...
Public Adjuster Arrested for nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud; operated in the River Parishes
L'Observateur (La Place, LA) Public Adjuster Arrested for nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud; operated in the River Parishes. Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office. (LSP-IFAT-NFO) began receiving information from the. Louisiana Department of Insurance. (LDI) pertaining to allegations of misconduct by. Mitchell Adjusting International LLC.
A decade in, Georgia ACA signups reach record high
As the Affordable Care Act’ s health insurance marketplace enters its 10th year, rocketing numbers of Georgians are using it to get insured. With open enrolment for 2023 coverage ending Sunday, Jan. 15, a record of more than 846,000 Georgians have already enrolled. “It’ s been life changing for people,” said Kirk Lyman-Barner, an insurance agent who sells large numbers…
