Read full article on original website
Related
Patent Issued for Utilizing credit and informatic data for insurance underwriting purposes (USPTO 11532004): United Services Automobile Association
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11532004, is. United Services Automobile Association. (. San Antonio, Texas. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by...
Financial Conduct Authority: Financial Watchdog Consults About Protections For Insurance Customers In Financial Difficulty
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The FCA is proposing to update guidance, introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic, to support insurance customers in financial difficulty. As part of the. FCA's. ongoing work to help protect customers during the current cost of living squeeze, this will provide clarity to firms about how...
Patent Application Titled “Processing System Having A Machine Learning Engine For Providing A Surface Dimension Output” Published Online (USPTO 20220405816): Allstate Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Daniels, Andrew (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Mobile devices comprise cameras, or other image capturing devices, that may be used to collect images associated with various objects. For instance, cameras or other image capturing devices may be used to capture images or objects, devices, homes, vehicles, or portions thereof that have been damaged. Once the images are collected, it may be difficult to determine the actual size of the damaged item, portion, or other objects in the images without placing a reference object (e.g., an object having a known size, shape, dimension, or the like) into the camera frame. Accordingly, it would be advantageous to instruct a mobile device to capture images including a standardized reference object, and to analyze the standardized reference object to generate object dimension outputs. In many instances, however, it may be difficult to determine all damaged objects using such analysis, and thus it may be advantageous to predict a list of damaged objects. This may improve repair cost estimation corresponding to particular damage.”
Volaris Insurance Group Joins World Insurance Associates
Iselin, NJ , Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Volaris provides insurance to a variety of businesses and has developed specialization in the trucking...
“Recommendation of Insurance Products Based on an Inventory Analysis” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220414783): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent application by the inventors Brandmaier, Jennifer ( Chicago, IL , US);. , James (Belfast, US); Hughes, Stephen (Belfast, GB); Koza, Daniel (. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application is assigned to. Allstate Insurance Company. (. Northbrook, Illinois. ,. United States. ). The following quote was obtained...
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
LexisNexis Telematics OnDemand Wins 2023 IoT Breakthrough Award for Connected Car Insurance Innovation
IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, today announced that it has selected LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a leading provider of data and analytics for the insurance and automotive industries, as winner of "Connected Car - Insurance Solution of the Year" award in the 7th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program, honoring the breakthrough innovation of the LexisNexis® Telematics OnDemand solution.
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Stellar National Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb” (Good) to. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Stellar Life’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses...
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Using Historical Data For Subrogation On A Distributed Ledger”, for Approval (USPTO 20220405857): Patent Application
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Call, Shawn M. (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The insurance claim process may involve a tremendous number of communications and interactions between parties involved in the process. Potential parties to the claim process may be insurance companies, repair shops, lawyers, arbitrators, government agencies, hospitals, drivers, and collection/collections agency. Sometimes the costs of repairs may be disputed and parties may pursue subrogation for particular charges. As an example, when an insured person suffers a covered loss, an insurer may pay costs to the insured person and pursue subrogation from another party involved in the loss. If an insured vehicle is involved in a collision and suffers a loss, the insurer may compensate the vehicle owner according to an insurance agreement. If, for example, the vehicle owner was not at fault in the collision, the insurer may pursue damages from another party, such as the insurer of the party who was at fault in the collision. An insurance agreement may include an obligation of an insured to assign the insured’s claim against a party at fault to the insurer, who may then collect on the claim on the insured’s behalf.
Impact of Secure Act and Long-Term Care Insurance Provisions Discussed
Los Angeles, CA January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The SECURE Act 2.0 was signed into law on. one provision contained within the new measure benefits those considering the purchase of LTC insurance. “Any legislative action designed to make long-term care insurance more attractive to consumers is welcome news,” states. ,...
Travelex and Collette Travel team up to offer travel insurance products and services
Travel insurance provider, and Collette Travel Service, Inc. , an award-winning premium tour operator, have announced a partnership that enables Collette to offer Travelex travel insurance products and services, effective. Jan. 3, 2023. . "We're excited for this opportunity to provide our travelers with some of the industry's best insurance...
LIMRA: Workplace Supplemental Health Products and Disability Insurance Sales Increase in Third Quarter 2022
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) New annualized premium for supplemental health products - accident, critical illness, cancer, hospital indemnity, and other supplemental health insurance products/* - increased 3% in the third quarter 2022, according to LIMRA's workplace benefits sales surveys. "Interest in critical illness coverage increased during the pandemic," said.
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “System And Methods For Application Programming Interface Validation And Testing”, for Approval (USPTO 20220417330): Allstate Insurance Company
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Chhabria, Reeta (. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “An application programming interface (API) connects a computer program to a programming library. Moore’s law predicted that the number of transistors on a computer chip would double every two years while the chip’s price would remain constant. “Moore’s law” meant consumers could buy the same technology two years later for about the same price. Fifty years later, Moore’s law prediction has endured to the idea that technology companies have recognized Moore’s law as a benchmark they must meet, or fall behind in the market. Patrons have come to expect technological products to be faster, cheaper, and more compact over time. This expectation seems to have driven trends of rapid growth in computing power, smaller devices, the ability to connect to the Internet, and reduction in cost and big data. There is a need to improve the technological processing in the new computing era including APIs.”
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for Canopius US Insurance, Inc. and Canopius Reinsurance Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” (Excellent) of. Canopius US Insurance, Inc. (Canopius US) (. Wilmington, DE. ) and. Canopius Reinsurance Limited. (Canopius Re) (
Insurtech Joyn Insurance Announces $17.7 Million in Series A Funding Led by OMERS Ventures
Funding Round Also Included Participation from Avanta Ventures , ManchesterStory,. announced today that it exceeded its fundraising target with a. , SiriusPoint and several private individual investors. Launched in. July 2021. ,. Joyn Insurance. integrates insurance, data and technology expertise, providing a faster, more accurate and more transparent experience that...
Patent Issued for Real property monitoring systems and methods (USPTO 11538240): United Services Automobile Association
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Buehrle, Amber K. (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11538240, is. United Services Automobile Association. (. San Antonio, Texas. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the...
Researcher at Faculty of Economics Reports Research in Economic Development (The Life Insurance Market in Albania and the Factors that Affect its Development): Economics – Economic Development
-- Researchers detail new data in economic development. According to news reporting from the Faculty of Economics by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Life insurance companies play a very important role in the financial sector.”. Our news reporters obtained a quote from the research from Faculty of Economics: “Life insurance...
Secure 2.0 Act will require companies to auto enroll workers into 401(k) plans
WITI-TV (Milwaukee, WI) Even though 69% of private industry workers had access to workplace retirement benefits, only 52% participated in them, according to a report by the. That may soon change, thanks to the Secure 2.0 Act, which was signed into law in December. Beginning in 2025, Secure 2.0 will...
Study Findings on Risk Management Are Outlined in Reports from Krea University (Role of the Global Volatility Indices in Predicting the Volatility Index of the Indian Economy): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Research findings on risk management are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting out of. by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Movements in the volatility index of the Indian economy are influenced by global volatility indices (fear index).”. Our news journalists obtained a quote from the research...
Patent Issued for Digital identification system (USPTO 11539703): United Services Automobile Association
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Anaruk, Andrew L. (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11539703, is. United Services Automobile Association. (. San Antonio, Texas. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
5K+
Followers
35K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0