Travelex and Collette Travel team up to offer travel insurance products and services
Travel insurance provider, and Collette Travel Service, Inc. , an award-winning premium tour operator, have announced a partnership that enables Collette to offer Travelex travel insurance products and services, effective. Jan. 3, 2023. . "We're excited for this opportunity to provide our travelers with some of the industry's best insurance...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of South China Insurance Co., Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. South China Insurance Co., Ltd. (. South China Insurance. ) (. Taiwan. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect South...
“Recommendation of Insurance Products Based on an Inventory Analysis” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220414783): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent application by the inventors Brandmaier, Jennifer ( Chicago, IL , US);. , James (Belfast, US); Hughes, Stephen (Belfast, GB); Koza, Daniel (. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application is assigned to. Allstate Insurance Company. (. Northbrook, Illinois. ,. United States. ). The following quote was obtained...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for Canopius US Insurance, Inc. and Canopius Reinsurance Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” (Excellent) of. Canopius US Insurance, Inc. (Canopius US) (. Wilmington, DE. ) and. Canopius Reinsurance Limited. (Canopius Re) (
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Controladora Aserta S.A.P.I. de C.V. and Its Main Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Mexico National Scale Rating (NSR) of “aa-.MX” (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” (Good) of. Controladora Aserta S.A.P.I. de C.V. (CA). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the NSR of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional), the Financial Strength Rating...
OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. (the "Company") accepted the resignation of Mr. as an. independent director of the Company, effective immediately. decision to resign did not involve any disagreements with the Company,. management or the...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Argus Group Holdings Limited and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of. (Bermuda Life). Both companies are subsidiaries of Argus Group Holdings Limited (Argus Group) [BSX: AGH.BH]. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” (Good) of Argus Group. All companies are domiciled in.
LIMRA: Workplace Supplemental Health Products and Disability Insurance Sales Increase in Third Quarter 2022
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) New annualized premium for supplemental health products - accident, critical illness, cancer, hospital indemnity, and other supplemental health insurance products/* - increased 3% in the third quarter 2022, according to LIMRA's workplace benefits sales surveys. "Interest in critical illness coverage increased during the pandemic," said.
Health insurance cost-shifting is driving patients' financial burden higher
The federal government recently announced that Americans spent $4.3 trillion on healthcare in 2021, nearly 20 percent of the gross domestic product. This enormous topline healthcare cost actually understates the full extent of ordinary Americans' healthcare burden. Due to health insurance cost shifting, patients are paying a larger slice of a larger healthcare cost pie out of pocket.
Fintech in Insurance Market Is Going to Boom : Google Analytics, Bitly, SEMrush: Fintech in Insurance Market research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years.
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2023 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Fintech in Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Google Analytics, Bitly,
Impact of Secure Act and Long-Term Care Insurance Provisions Discussed
Los Angeles, CA January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The SECURE Act 2.0 was signed into law on. one provision contained within the new measure benefits those considering the purchase of LTC insurance. “Any legislative action designed to make long-term care insurance more attractive to consumers is welcome news,” states. ,...
Health Insurance Deadline Sunday
Eagle Times (Claremont, NH) The open-enrollment period for individual health insurance through the federal marketplace will soon close. and ends Sunday, gives people who don't get insurance through their job the chance to enroll, re-enroll or change their health insurance plan offered as part of the Affordable Care Act. Three...
Patent Issued for Digital identification system (USPTO 11539703): United Services Automobile Association
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Anaruk, Andrew L. (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11539703, is. United Services Automobile Association. (. San Antonio, Texas. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the...
Health Insurance As A Fuel For Medical Progress [Eurasia Review]
A new study argues that expanding health insurance coverage can drive medical progress, support wellbeing, and even extend lifespan in. There is a long-standing debate on whether rolling out health insurance toward high levels of coverage is desirable. For countries with non-existent or only patchy coverage, expanding health insurance would certainly be beneficial. However, in high-income settings where basic coverage is already granted the question remains open.
Carver Insurance Services Offers Custom Business Insurance in Murrieta and Menifee, California: Carver Insurance Services offers various risk management solutions tailored to the major risks faced by modern business owners.
Murrieta, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2023 -- Carver Insurance Services is a locally owned and operated full-service insurance company that offers comprehensive and competitively priced personal and. . They are an industry leader in providing dependable, quality business insurance. Carver Insurance Services. was the first independent agency in. Murrieta. to...
What Millennial Professionals Need to Know About Life Insurance
IQuanti: In recent research conducted by LIMRA in 2022, a third of millennials now feel an increased need for life insurance. However, it's important for young professionals to understand that employer-provided life insurance may not provide enough coverage for their needs. Other options that might be more suitable include whole...
Cardinal Health shares stand out for Columbus companies in 2022 even as stock markets tank
In what was a brutal year for stocks, Cardinal Health was an exception to the rule. -based wholesale drug distribution and medical products company rose 49.3% last year to a multiyear high, defying stock markets that posted their worst year since 2008. And while shares of most local public companies...
Research from Hasanuddin University in the Area of Agriculture Described (Farmer Satisfaction Level with Cattle Business Insurance: A Case in South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia): Agriculture
-- Research findings on agriculture are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting originating from. by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The Cattle Livestock Business Insurance Program aims to provide protection for cattle from the risk of death and loss of cattle. This study aimed to determine the level of satisfaction of farmers with cattle business insurance in Gowa Regency,
MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION TO REPORT FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 14, 2023
LOS ANGELES , Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) reported today that after the markets close on. , the Company will issue an earnings press release reporting its results for the fourth quarter of 2022, and will also file its annual report on Form 10-K with the.
American Academy of Actuaries: Committee Comments on Draft 2024 Actuarial Value (AV) Calculator Methodology
Center for Consumer Information & Insurance Oversight. Re: Draft 2024 Actuarial Value Calculator Methodology. ("the committee"),/1 I appreciate the opportunity to submit these comments regarding the Draft 2024 Actuarial Value Calculator Methodology./2. Concerns Regarding AVs Across Metal Levels The committee has previously commented/3 that the Actuarial Value (AV) Calculator should...
