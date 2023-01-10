Read full article on original website
Integrity closes ‘transformative’ acquisition of Gladstone Wealth Partners
Integrity Marketing Group, a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced the closing of its acquisition of Gladstone Wealth Partners, a leading wealth management firm offering registered independent advisor and broker-dealer services. This transformative acquisition of Gladstone, as Integrity...
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Stellar National Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb” (Good) to. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Stellar Life’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses...
Insurtech Joyn Insurance Announces $17.7 Million in Series A Funding Led by OMERS Ventures
Funding Round Also Included Participation from Avanta Ventures , ManchesterStory,. announced today that it exceeded its fundraising target with a. , SiriusPoint and several private individual investors. Launched in. July 2021. ,. Joyn Insurance. integrates insurance, data and technology expertise, providing a faster, more accurate and more transparent experience that...
Facing Global Insurance Challenges with an Enterprise Risk Strategy
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Insurance plays an essential role to help manage global challenges, such as climate risk. Enterprise Risk Management is a necessary ingredient to make it successful. The insurance industry is preparing to cope with emerging challenges under difficult market conditions, and risk management...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for Canopius US Insurance, Inc. and Canopius Reinsurance Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” (Excellent) of. Canopius US Insurance, Inc. (Canopius US) (. Wilmington, DE. ) and. Canopius Reinsurance Limited. (Canopius Re) (
Volaris Insurance Group Joins World Insurance Associates
Iselin, NJ , Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Volaris provides insurance to a variety of businesses and has developed specialization in the trucking...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of South China Insurance Co., Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. South China Insurance Co., Ltd. (. South China Insurance. ) (. Taiwan. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect South...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Argus Group Holdings Limited and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of. (Bermuda Life). Both companies are subsidiaries of Argus Group Holdings Limited (Argus Group) [BSX: AGH.BH]. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” (Good) of Argus Group. All companies are domiciled in.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Controladora Aserta S.A.P.I. de C.V. and Its Main Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Mexico National Scale Rating (NSR) of “aa-.MX” (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” (Good) of. Controladora Aserta S.A.P.I. de C.V. (CA). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the NSR of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional), the Financial Strength Rating...
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Terms of Rights Offering and Declares Monthly Distributions
) - The Board of Trustees. (the "Fund") (NYSE: KIO) has approved the terms of the issuance of transferable rights to its shareholders of record as specified below. The Fund today also announced an increase in its monthly distributions per common share beginning with the distribution payable on. March 31,...
Financial Conduct Authority: Financial Watchdog Consults About Protections For Insurance Customers In Financial Difficulty
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The FCA is proposing to update guidance, introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic, to support insurance customers in financial difficulty. As part of the. FCA's. ongoing work to help protect customers during the current cost of living squeeze, this will provide clarity to firms about how...
Reinsurance Group of America Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date, Webcast
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) plans to release fourth quarter earnings on. . The release will be issued via newswire and will also be available through RGA’s website, www.rgare.com. RGA will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter results beginning at. 10 a.m. Eastern...
Hughes Associates Inc. Provides a Wide Range of Business Insurance in Queens and Woodhaven, New York: Through Hughes Associates Inc, people can avail of comprehensive commercial insurance protection for businesses of varying types and sizes.
Glendale, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2023 -- Hughes Associates, Inc is a well-established, independent insurance agency renowned for offering best-in-class. . Business insurance is essential for any company. It helps to protect the company and its owners against unexpected losses. Hughes Associates Inc. provides various business insurance policy options, including...
“Recommendation of Insurance Products Based on an Inventory Analysis” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220414783): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent application by the inventors Brandmaier, Jennifer ( Chicago, IL , US);. , James (Belfast, US); Hughes, Stephen (Belfast, GB); Koza, Daniel (. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application is assigned to. Allstate Insurance Company. (. Northbrook, Illinois. ,. United States. ). The following quote was obtained...
LIMRA: Workplace Supplemental Health Products and Disability Insurance Sales Increase in Third Quarter 2022
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) New annualized premium for supplemental health products - accident, critical illness, cancer, hospital indemnity, and other supplemental health insurance products/* - increased 3% in the third quarter 2022, according to LIMRA's workplace benefits sales surveys. "Interest in critical illness coverage increased during the pandemic," said.
What is the Main Benefit of Life Insurance?
IQuanti: Financial experts have long recommended that every adult should have a life insurance policy. However, what is it that makes having this coverage so important, and what are the advantages it can provide? In this post, we'll explore three important reasons for getting a life insurance policy. How Does...
Road to Retirement: The formula for success hasn't changed
As we start 2023, many investors are pondering how to deal with markets as we exit one of the more difficult years in financial market history. What made 2022 so tough was the combined declines in both the stock and bond markets, which is quite rare. There is no doubt...
Carver Insurance Services Offers Good Quality Coverage for Condo Insurance in Wildomar and Menifee, California: Carver Insurance Services Inc. is a reputed California based insurance agency that offers specialized risk management plans for condo owners.
Murrieta, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2023 -- Carver Insurance Services is quite a well-established insurance agency. Through them, one can invest in home and. . Customer satisfaction is the key priority of this agency. Hence, they offer a wide range of insurance coverage, mainly designed to protect the clients' property and financial interests. The team of.
IoT Insurance Market Is in Huge Demand : Lemonade, Zonoff, IBM: IoT Insurance Market Is in Huge Demand
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2023 -- The Latest research study released by AMA "IoT Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
Impact of Secure Act and Long-Term Care Insurance Provisions Discussed
Los Angeles, CA January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The SECURE Act 2.0 was signed into law on. one provision contained within the new measure benefits those considering the purchase of LTC insurance. “Any legislative action designed to make long-term care insurance more attractive to consumers is welcome news,” states. ,...
