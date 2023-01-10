Read full article on original website
AHIP focusing on health care affordability and accessibility in 2023
Access and affordability are the top two concerns of the health insurance industry as we move into a new year. That was the word from Matt Eyles, president and CEO of America’s Health Insurance Plans, during a webinar on “The State of the Industry.”. “Over past three years...
Health Insurance Deadline Sunday
Eagle Times (Claremont, NH) The open-enrollment period for individual health insurance through the federal marketplace will soon close. and ends Sunday, gives people who don't get insurance through their job the chance to enroll, re-enroll or change their health insurance plan offered as part of the Affordable Care Act. Three...
Health provider, insurer spar over deal Ascension, Blue Cross Blue Shield dueling over Texas coverage
A major Texas health care network and a major Texas insurance company continue battling over a new contract. Failure to strike a deal by month's end could mean fewer in-network options for thousands of Central Texans. The combatants are. Ascension Texas. , parent of. Ascension Providence. in. Waco. , and.
Health care More doctors in state opting out of insurance
After seven years in medicine, Dr. knew she needed a change. She was burned out from working long hours in primary care. An attempt to fix the problem by switching to a part-time schedule hadn’t helped, because she had to see the same number of patients in half the time. So she decided to strike out on her own, opening a direct primary care practice in Jefferson County, where she sees only five to 10 patients in a day, compared with the 25 to 30 she previously juggled.
More Colorado primary care doctors are opting out of insurance as direct-pay model grows
Health insurance cost-shifting is driving patients' financial burden higher
The federal government recently announced that Americans spent $4.3 trillion on healthcare in 2021, nearly 20 percent of the gross domestic product. This enormous topline healthcare cost actually understates the full extent of ordinary Americans' healthcare burden. Due to health insurance cost shifting, patients are paying a larger slice of a larger healthcare cost pie out of pocket.
LIMRA: Workplace Supplemental Health Products and Disability Insurance Sales Increase in Third Quarter 2022
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) New annualized premium for supplemental health products - accident, critical illness, cancer, hospital indemnity, and other supplemental health insurance products/* - increased 3% in the third quarter 2022, according to LIMRA's workplace benefits sales surveys. "Interest in critical illness coverage increased during the pandemic," said.
Carver Insurance Services Offers Good Quality Coverage for Condo Insurance in Wildomar and Menifee, California: Carver Insurance Services Inc. is a reputed California based insurance agency that offers specialized risk management plans for condo owners.
Murrieta, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2023 -- Carver Insurance Services is quite a well-established insurance agency. Through them, one can invest in home and. . Customer satisfaction is the key priority of this agency. Hence, they offer a wide range of insurance coverage, mainly designed to protect the clients' property and financial interests. The team of.
Impact of Secure Act and Long-Term Care Insurance Provisions Discussed
Los Angeles, CA January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The SECURE Act 2.0 was signed into law on. one provision contained within the new measure benefits those considering the purchase of LTC insurance. “Any legislative action designed to make long-term care insurance more attractive to consumers is welcome news,” states. ,...
“Recommendation of Insurance Products Based on an Inventory Analysis” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220414783): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent application by the inventors Brandmaier, Jennifer ( Chicago, IL , US);. , James (Belfast, US); Hughes, Stephen (Belfast, GB); Koza, Daniel (. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application is assigned to. Allstate Insurance Company. (. Northbrook, Illinois. ,. United States. ). The following quote was obtained...
What Millennial Professionals Need to Know About Life Insurance
IQuanti: In recent research conducted by LIMRA in 2022, a third of millennials now feel an increased need for life insurance. However, it's important for young professionals to understand that employer-provided life insurance may not provide enough coverage for their needs. Other options that might be more suitable include whole...
Savvy Senior: When can I change my Medicare coverage?
DEAR SAVVY SENIOR – Is it possible to make changes to my Medicare coverage now? I know we've passed the fall open enrollment period, but I've heard that there are other times of the year beneficiaries can make changes. What can you tell me? – Changed My Mind.
Plano Health Insurance Doesn’t Have To Be Expensive Thanks To 2023 ACA Open Enrollment Process
A Plano health insurance agent, reminds millions that they can go on the Affordable Care Act marketplace right now and find affordable health plans... has been very expensive in the past, so much that millions of Americans have struggled to afford paying ballooning premium costs for themselves and their families. But thanks to federal subsidies and the teamwork of government officials and insurers nationwide, these same individuals and families can access more affordable health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. This is true now more than ever, as the 2023 ACA open enrollment begins to hit its stride after opening up on.
Pritzker Administration Announces A $500,000 Fine For Quartz Health Insurance Corporation For Violation Of The Mental Health Parity And Addiction Equity Act
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI) announced today a $500,000 fine for. for violating the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (MHPAEA) as revealed in the Department's comprehensive market conduct examination of the company. MHPAEA is the federal law requiring health insurance plans to...
Q&A: What does the Blue Cross NC ouster mean for State Health Plan members? [The Charlotte Observer]
Aetna is slated to take over Jan. 1, 2025 , as the third-party administrator for the State Health Plan from Blue Cross NC, which held that role for more than 40 years. The health plan’s board of trustees made the decision to oust. Blue Cross. during a closed-session meeting...
Abilene Health Insurance Affordability Could Spark Historic Inflation If Current Administration Can’t Control It
An Abilene health insurance agent says those who are against the recent federal subsidies are warning that bottlenecks and rising wages will drive up prices... continues to offer relief for millions of Americans who have signed up or are in the process of shopping and enrolling as part of the 2023 Affordable Care Act enrollment period, which began on.
Care coordination, cost-containment measures under attack for employers
Courier-Times, The (New Castle, IN) During an interim study committee this fall, legislators convened to hear stakeholder testimony regarding prior authorization in. . Requiring prior authorization from a patient's health payer before receiving some medical treatments or procedures ensures that patients receive the care they need and protects against duplicative care and unnecessary procedures. It is not without controversy. Large hospitals would prefer to have largely unchecked authority to do what they want while payers (patients and the employers who pay for health claims) want assurance that they are not an open checkbook every time they require care. With the legislative session right around the corner, as a stakeholder, employers should be concerned that hospitals will ask for this tool to be removed on services and should be prepared to act to protect this safeguard that coordinates care and prevents additional costs to the individual patient and employer.
Blue Cross fights back: It’s appealing NC’s pick of Aetna for health plan. What comes next? [The Charlotte Observer]
Blue Cross NC, a Durham-based insurance company that has long administered North Carolina’s State Health Plan, filed a protest Thursday appealing the state’s decision to replace it with. Aetna. . The protest claims North Carolina’s request for proposals, or RFP, “represented a significant departure from the State Health...
Changing market led to deal for Bacharach Bacharach looks towards future after announcement of Select Medical acquisition
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP - Pressures impacting small health care providers nationwide are ending an era of rehabilitative care in the area. acquire its licensed beds, with which Select will build a new rehabilitation hospital, operating under the Bacharach name. AtlantiCare is set to acquire the Bacharach facility located adjacent to its Mainland Campus hospital as part of the deal.
