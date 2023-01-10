Courier-Times, The (New Castle, IN) During an interim study committee this fall, legislators convened to hear stakeholder testimony regarding prior authorization in. . Requiring prior authorization from a patient's health payer before receiving some medical treatments or procedures ensures that patients receive the care they need and protects against duplicative care and unnecessary procedures. It is not without controversy. Large hospitals would prefer to have largely unchecked authority to do what they want while payers (patients and the employers who pay for health claims) want assurance that they are not an open checkbook every time they require care. With the legislative session right around the corner, as a stakeholder, employers should be concerned that hospitals will ask for this tool to be removed on services and should be prepared to act to protect this safeguard that coordinates care and prevents additional costs to the individual patient and employer.

