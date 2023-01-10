ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of South China Insurance Co., Ltd.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. South China Insurance Co., Ltd. (. South China Insurance. ) (. Taiwan. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect South...
GRP Acquires BPW in South Wales

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. (BPW). The deal has received regulatory approval. Founded in 1983, BPW is a retail insurance broker based in. , which specialises in commercial and property insurance. , the managing director, will continue to lead the business post deal with his fellow directors,
MetLife Pet Insurance Has a New Top Dog: Snoopy

The beloved Peanuts canine is partnering with the company’s pet insurance business to help build a more confident future for pet parents. announced today it will partner with one of the world’s most legendary pets, Snoopy, to build greater awareness of the critical importance of pet health insurance.
Volaris Insurance Group Joins World Insurance Associates

Iselin, NJ , Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Volaris provides insurance to a variety of businesses and has developed specialization in the trucking...
American Air Could Hike Prices After Southwest's Meltdown

Jackson Progress-Argus (GA) American Airlines is having a very profitable quarter despite industry-wide issues that have hampered some of its rivals. If you've been on a plane recently, you know that the cost of airfare is up from the pandemic doldrums when airlines were struggling to convince people to fly.
Kuvare Announces Formation of New Bermuda Reinsurer – Initially Provides Kuvare Access to $400 Million of Co-Investment Capital

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kuvare Holdings (“Kuvare”), a technology-enabled financial services platform focused on delivering life and annuity solutions to the underserved. middle market, and reinsurance solutions to institutional partners worldwide, today announced the formation of. Kindley Re Ltd. (“Kindley Re”). Kindley Re, a newly formed. Bermuda. -domiciled...
IoT Insurance Market Is in Huge Demand : Lemonade, Zonoff, IBM: IoT Insurance Market Is in Huge Demand

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2023 -- The Latest research study released by AMA "IoT Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
Consumer inflation eased again to 6.5% in December

Rising U.S. consumer prices moderated again last month, bolstering hopes that inflation’ s grip on the economy will continue to ease this year and possibly require less drastic action by the Federal Reserve to control it. On a monthly basis, prices actually slipped 0.1% from November to December, the first such drop since May 2020. The Fed may raise its benchmark…
OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. (the "Company") accepted the resignation of Mr. as an. independent director of the Company, effective immediately. decision to resign did not involve any disagreements with the Company,. management or the...
Lower U.S. inflation points to less 'hawkish' Fed

Inflation in the United States continued to moderate at the end of last year and stood at 6.5 percent at annual rate, its lowest level in 14 months, since October 2021, and also added six consecutive months with decreases, which strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive in interest rate increases. According to figures from the…
Unsurprising US inflation data dampens Wall Street euphoria

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday found another reason to lower its tightening tone in 2023. However, the evolution of prices in the United States did not lift the market's optimism and contained the euphoria on Wall Street. In contrast, Wall Street reacted to inflation in December in the United States with hesitation and timid rises.
FOXO TECHNOLOGIES INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On January 10, 2023 , FOXO Technologies Inc. (the "Company") entered into a. liability company and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Seller"), and. FOXO Life Insurance Company. (fka. Memorial Insurance Company of America. ), an. Arkansas. corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of...
