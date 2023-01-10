Read full article on original website
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of MetLife, Inc. and Most of Its Life/Health Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of most members of. Metropolitan Life Insurance Group. . In addition, AM Best has upgraded the FSR to A+ (Superior) from A (Excellent) and...
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Stellar National Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb” (Good) to. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Stellar Life’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for Canopius US Insurance, Inc. and Canopius Reinsurance Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” (Excellent) of. Canopius US Insurance, Inc. (Canopius US) (. Wilmington, DE. ) and. Canopius Reinsurance Limited. (Canopius Re) (
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of South China Insurance Co., Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. South China Insurance Co., Ltd. (. South China Insurance. ) (. Taiwan. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect South...
GRP Acquires BPW in South Wales
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. (BPW). The deal has received regulatory approval. Founded in 1983, BPW is a retail insurance broker based in. , which specialises in commercial and property insurance. , the managing director, will continue to lead the business post deal with his fellow directors,
MetLife Pet Insurance Has a New Top Dog: Snoopy
The beloved Peanuts canine is partnering with the company’s pet insurance business to help build a more confident future for pet parents. announced today it will partner with one of the world’s most legendary pets, Snoopy, to build greater awareness of the critical importance of pet health insurance.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Controladora Aserta S.A.P.I. de C.V. and Its Main Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Mexico National Scale Rating (NSR) of “aa-.MX” (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” (Good) of. Controladora Aserta S.A.P.I. de C.V. (CA). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the NSR of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional), the Financial Strength Rating...
Reinsurance Group of America Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date, Webcast
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) plans to release fourth quarter earnings on. . The release will be issued via newswire and will also be available through RGA’s website, www.rgare.com. RGA will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter results beginning at. 10 a.m. Eastern...
Volaris Insurance Group Joins World Insurance Associates
Iselin, NJ , Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Volaris provides insurance to a variety of businesses and has developed specialization in the trucking...
American Air Could Hike Prices After Southwest's Meltdown
Jackson Progress-Argus (GA) American Airlines is having a very profitable quarter despite industry-wide issues that have hampered some of its rivals. If you've been on a plane recently, you know that the cost of airfare is up from the pandemic doldrums when airlines were struggling to convince people to fly.
Kuvare Announces Formation of New Bermuda Reinsurer – Initially Provides Kuvare Access to $400 Million of Co-Investment Capital
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kuvare Holdings (“Kuvare”), a technology-enabled financial services platform focused on delivering life and annuity solutions to the underserved. middle market, and reinsurance solutions to institutional partners worldwide, today announced the formation of. Kindley Re Ltd. (“Kindley Re”). Kindley Re, a newly formed. Bermuda. -domiciled...
IoT Insurance Market Is in Huge Demand : Lemonade, Zonoff, IBM: IoT Insurance Market Is in Huge Demand
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2023 -- The Latest research study released by AMA "IoT Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
Consumer inflation eased again to 6.5% in December
Rising U.S. consumer prices moderated again last month, bolstering hopes that inflation’ s grip on the economy will continue to ease this year and possibly require less drastic action by the Federal Reserve to control it. On a monthly basis, prices actually slipped 0.1% from November to December, the first such drop since May 2020. The Fed may raise its benchmark…
OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. (the "Company") accepted the resignation of Mr. as an. independent director of the Company, effective immediately. decision to resign did not involve any disagreements with the Company,. management or the...
Patent Issued for Real property monitoring systems and methods (USPTO 11538240): United Services Automobile Association
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Buehrle, Amber K. (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11538240, is. United Services Automobile Association. (. San Antonio, Texas. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the...
Lower U.S. inflation points to less 'hawkish' Fed
Inflation in the United States continued to moderate at the end of last year and stood at 6.5 percent at annual rate, its lowest level in 14 months, since October 2021, and also added six consecutive months with decreases, which strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive in interest rate increases. According to figures from the…
Unsurprising US inflation data dampens Wall Street euphoria
The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday found another reason to lower its tightening tone in 2023. However, the evolution of prices in the United States did not lift the market's optimism and contained the euphoria on Wall Street. In contrast, Wall Street reacted to inflation in December in the United States with hesitation and timid rises.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Terms of Rights Offering and Declares Monthly Distributions
) - The Board of Trustees. (the "Fund") (NYSE: KIO) has approved the terms of the issuance of transferable rights to its shareholders of record as specified below. The Fund today also announced an increase in its monthly distributions per common share beginning with the distribution payable on. March 31,...
mortgages Why no Costco-like discounts for us? Because it is illegal
Daily Breeze (Torrance, CA) A restaurant offers you a meal deal discount for a burger, fries and soda. Perfectly legal. A travel agent offers you a bundled discount for your cruise, airline seats, hotel room and limousine transportation services. Also perfectly legal. A real estate agent, mortgage lender and home...
FOXO TECHNOLOGIES INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On January 10, 2023 , FOXO Technologies Inc. (the "Company") entered into a. liability company and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Seller"), and. FOXO Life Insurance Company. (fka. Memorial Insurance Company of America. ), an. Arkansas. corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of...
