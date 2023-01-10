EXL and Brown & Brown Absence Services Group Partner to Develop Integrated Disability Claims Management Technology & Services

Read full article on original website
FOXO TECHNOLOGIES INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On January 10, 2023 , FOXO Technologies Inc. (the "Company") entered into a. liability company and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Seller"), and. FOXO Life Insurance Company. (fka. Memorial Insurance Company of America. ), an. Arkansas. corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of...
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “System And Methods For Application Programming Interface Validation And Testing”, for Approval (USPTO 20220417330): Allstate Insurance Company
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Chhabria, Reeta (. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “An application programming interface (API) connects a computer program to a programming library. Moore’s law predicted that the number of transistors on a computer chip would double every two years while the chip’s price would remain constant. “Moore’s law” meant consumers could buy the same technology two years later for about the same price. Fifty years later, Moore’s law prediction has endured to the idea that technology companies have recognized Moore’s law as a benchmark they must meet, or fall behind in the market. Patrons have come to expect technological products to be faster, cheaper, and more compact over time. This expectation seems to have driven trends of rapid growth in computing power, smaller devices, the ability to connect to the Internet, and reduction in cost and big data. There is a need to improve the technological processing in the new computing era including APIs.”
“Systems And Methods For Obtaining Data Annotations” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220414598): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent application by the inventor Shapiro, Glenn ( Northbrook, IL , US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Conventional insurance claims processing is a complex process that starts with a first notification of loss related to an insured item. Upon notification of loss, the claim can be routed to multiple claims adjusters that analyze different aspects of the damage associated with the insured item in order to determine whether compensation for the loss is appropriate.”
Hughes Associates Inc. Provides a Wide Range of Business Insurance in Queens and Woodhaven, New York: Through Hughes Associates Inc, people can avail of comprehensive commercial insurance protection for businesses of varying types and sizes.
Glendale, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2023 -- Hughes Associates, Inc is a well-established, independent insurance agency renowned for offering best-in-class. . Business insurance is essential for any company. It helps to protect the company and its owners against unexpected losses. Hughes Associates Inc. provides various business insurance policy options, including...
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Terms of Rights Offering and Declares Monthly Distributions
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The Board of Trustees (the “Board”) of KKR Income Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: KIO) has approved the terms of the issuance of transferable rights to its shareholders of record as specified below. The Fund today also announced an increase in its monthly distributions per common share beginning with the distribution payable on.
Volaris Insurance Group Joins World Insurance Associates
Iselin, NJ , Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Volaris provides insurance to a variety of businesses and has developed specialization in the trucking...
Carver Insurance Services Offers Good Quality Coverage for Condo Insurance in Wildomar and Menifee, California: Carver Insurance Services Inc. is a reputed California based insurance agency that offers specialized risk management plans for condo owners.
Murrieta, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2023 -- Carver Insurance Services is quite a well-established insurance agency. Through them, one can invest in home and. . Customer satisfaction is the key priority of this agency. Hence, they offer a wide range of insurance coverage, mainly designed to protect the clients' property and financial interests. The team of.
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Stellar National Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb” (Good) to. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Stellar Life’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses...
Insurtech Joyn Insurance Announces $17.7 Million in Series A Funding Led by OMERS Ventures
Funding Round Also Included Participation from Avanta Ventures , ManchesterStory,. announced today that it exceeded its fundraising target with a. , SiriusPoint and several private individual investors. Launched in. July 2021. ,. Joyn Insurance. integrates insurance, data and technology expertise, providing a faster, more accurate and more transparent experience that...
Researcher at Faculty of Economics Reports Research in Economic Development (The Life Insurance Market in Albania and the Factors that Affect its Development): Economics – Economic Development
-- Researchers detail new data in economic development. According to news reporting from the Faculty of Economics by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Life insurance companies play a very important role in the financial sector.”. Our news reporters obtained a quote from the research from Faculty of Economics: “Life insurance...
Plnar to Showcase Insights – Our AI Powered Virtual Inspection Solution – at the 2023 INTRCONNECT conference – Booth 604
AUSTIN, TX UNITED STATES January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plnar, the Leading AI-Powered Virtual Inspection Solution for the Property Insurance Market will exhibit at the. At the conference, Plnar will be unveiling its new solution, Plnar Insights that, in addition to providing accurately measured 3D models, 2D schematics, and floorplans per elevation; identifies damages, materials, and contents – instantly and automatically – all from smartphone images.
“Recommendation of Insurance Products Based on an Inventory Analysis” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220414783): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent application by the inventors Brandmaier, Jennifer ( Chicago, IL , US);. , James (Belfast, US); Hughes, Stephen (Belfast, GB); Koza, Daniel (. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application is assigned to. Allstate Insurance Company. (. Northbrook, Illinois. ,. United States. ). The following quote was obtained...
NAIFA And WIFS Announce Stronger Partnership And Launch Of Inaugural Women's Financial Security Fly-In
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) NAIFA and Women in Insurance & Financial Services (WIFS) have agreed to continue to work closely together and support their mutual goals in the areas of professional development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and political advocacy. The two associations have signed an expanded partnership agreement. Under the agreement, NAIFA and WIFS share resources and NAIFA represents WIFS's political advocacy interests.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Argus Group Holdings Limited and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of. (Bermuda Life). Both companies are subsidiaries of Argus Group Holdings Limited (Argus Group) [BSX: AGH.BH]. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” (Good) of Argus Group. All companies are domiciled in.
Study Findings on Risk Management Are Outlined in Reports from Krea University (Role of the Global Volatility Indices in Predicting the Volatility Index of the Indian Economy): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Research findings on risk management are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting out of. by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Movements in the volatility index of the Indian economy are influenced by global volatility indices (fear index).”. Our news journalists obtained a quote from the research...
Financial Conduct Authority: Financial Watchdog Consults About Protections For Insurance Customers In Financial Difficulty
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The FCA is proposing to update guidance, introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic, to support insurance customers in financial difficulty. As part of the. FCA's. ongoing work to help protect customers during the current cost of living squeeze, this will provide clarity to firms about how...
American Academy of Actuaries: Committee Comments on Draft 2024 Actuarial Value (AV) Calculator Methodology
Center for Consumer Information & Insurance Oversight. Re: Draft 2024 Actuarial Value Calculator Methodology. ("the committee"),/1 I appreciate the opportunity to submit these comments regarding the Draft 2024 Actuarial Value Calculator Methodology./2. Concerns Regarding AVs Across Metal Levels The committee has previously commented/3 that the Actuarial Value (AV) Calculator should...
Patent Issued for Real property monitoring systems and methods (USPTO 11538240): United Services Automobile Association
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Buehrle, Amber K. (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11538240, is. United Services Automobile Association. (. San Antonio, Texas. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the...
Patent Issued for Keylogger detection systems and methods (USPTO 11531786): United Services Automobile Association
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11531786 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The present disclosure generally relates to computing device monitoring, and more particularly, security systems designed to monitor for unauthorized data sharing.
OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. (the "Company") accepted the resignation of Mr. as an. independent director of the Company, effective immediately. decision to resign did not involve any disagreements with the Company,. management or the...
