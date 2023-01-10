Food truck business: Grand Rapids has a growing food scene and starting a food truck business can be a great way to tap into that market. The city has several food truck events throughout the year, such as the Grand Rapids Food Truck Association's "Food Truck Fridays," where you can test out your menu and gain a following. To get started, research the regulations and requirements for operating a food truck in Grand Rapids, and make sure you have the necessary permits and insurance. You can also consider joining a food truck association to connect with other local food truck owners and learn from their experiences.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO