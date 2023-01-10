Read full article on original website
Patent Application Titled “Processing System Having A Machine Learning Engine For Providing A Surface Dimension Output” Published Online (USPTO 20220405816): Allstate Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Daniels, Andrew (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Mobile devices comprise cameras, or other image capturing devices, that may be used to collect images associated with various objects. For instance, cameras or other image capturing devices may be used to capture images or objects, devices, homes, vehicles, or portions thereof that have been damaged. Once the images are collected, it may be difficult to determine the actual size of the damaged item, portion, or other objects in the images without placing a reference object (e.g., an object having a known size, shape, dimension, or the like) into the camera frame. Accordingly, it would be advantageous to instruct a mobile device to capture images including a standardized reference object, and to analyze the standardized reference object to generate object dimension outputs. In many instances, however, it may be difficult to determine all damaged objects using such analysis, and thus it may be advantageous to predict a list of damaged objects. This may improve repair cost estimation corresponding to particular damage.”
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “System And Methods For Application Programming Interface Validation And Testing”, for Approval (USPTO 20220417330): Allstate Insurance Company
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Chhabria, Reeta (. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “An application programming interface (API) connects a computer program to a programming library. Moore’s law predicted that the number of transistors on a computer chip would double every two years while the chip’s price would remain constant. “Moore’s law” meant consumers could buy the same technology two years later for about the same price. Fifty years later, Moore’s law prediction has endured to the idea that technology companies have recognized Moore’s law as a benchmark they must meet, or fall behind in the market. Patrons have come to expect technological products to be faster, cheaper, and more compact over time. This expectation seems to have driven trends of rapid growth in computing power, smaller devices, the ability to connect to the Internet, and reduction in cost and big data. There is a need to improve the technological processing in the new computing era including APIs.”
Patent Issued for Method and system for securing data using random bits and encoded key data (USPTO 11537728): Quantum Properties Technology LLC
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Esbensen, Daniel M. (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11537728 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors:. “Common implementations of data storage security rely on a...
LexisNexis Telematics OnDemand Wins 2023 IoT Breakthrough Award for Connected Car Insurance Innovation
IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, today announced that it has selected LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a leading provider of data and analytics for the insurance and automotive industries, as winner of "Connected Car - Insurance Solution of the Year" award in the 7th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program, honoring the breakthrough innovation of the LexisNexis® Telematics OnDemand solution.
Plnar to Showcase Insights – Our AI Powered Virtual Inspection Solution – at the 2023 INTRCONNECT conference – Booth 604
AUSTIN, TX UNITED STATES January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plnar, the Leading AI-Powered Virtual Inspection Solution for the Property Insurance Market will exhibit at the. At the conference, Plnar will be unveiling its new solution, Plnar Insights that, in addition to providing accurately measured 3D models, 2D schematics, and floorplans per elevation; identifies damages, materials, and contents – instantly and automatically – all from smartphone images.
“Systems And Methods For Obtaining Data Annotations” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220414598): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent application by the inventor Shapiro, Glenn ( Northbrook, IL , US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Conventional insurance claims processing is a complex process that starts with a first notification of loss related to an insured item. Upon notification of loss, the claim can be routed to multiple claims adjusters that analyze different aspects of the damage associated with the insured item in order to determine whether compensation for the loss is appropriate.”
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Stellar National Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb” (Good) to. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Stellar Life’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses...
Facing Global Insurance Challenges with an Enterprise Risk Strategy
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Insurance plays an essential role to help manage global challenges, such as climate risk. Enterprise Risk Management is a necessary ingredient to make it successful. The insurance industry is preparing to cope with emerging challenges under difficult market conditions, and risk management...
Patent Issued for Keylogger detection systems and methods (USPTO 11531786): United Services Automobile Association
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11531786 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The present disclosure generally relates to computing device monitoring, and more particularly, security systems designed to monitor for unauthorized data sharing.
Hughes Associates Inc. Provides a Wide Range of Business Insurance in Queens and Woodhaven, New York: Through Hughes Associates Inc, people can avail of comprehensive commercial insurance protection for businesses of varying types and sizes.
Glendale, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2023 -- Hughes Associates, Inc is a well-established, independent insurance agency renowned for offering best-in-class. . Business insurance is essential for any company. It helps to protect the company and its owners against unexpected losses. Hughes Associates Inc. provides various business insurance policy options, including...
Drug Discovery Informatics Market Will Generate Booming Growth Opportunities to 2030
Drug discovery informatics and development is an extremely complex process that involves generation of large volumes of data. /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Drug Discovery Informatics Market" is the title of a new report from Coherent Market Insights. The research studies in depth Porter's Five Forces analysis, important growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and the competitive landscape. When it comes to rising your company in a variety of different ways, market research studies are extremely important. This Drug Discovery Informatics study is a top-notch and comprehensive piece of market research that offers business and industry professionals a lot of information on a range of market- and company-related topics. The Drug Discovery Informatics study analyses the market potential in each region, taking into account factors such as growth rate, macroeconomic factors, consumer purchasing trends, preferences for certain items, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report is a useful tool since it provides both current and upcoming technical and financial details about the Drug Discovery Informatics industry.
Patent Issued for Utilizing credit and informatic data for insurance underwriting purposes (USPTO 11532004): United Services Automobile Association
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11532004, is. United Services Automobile Association. (. San Antonio, Texas. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by...
Insurtech Joyn Insurance Announces $17.7 Million in Series A Funding Led by OMERS Ventures
Funding Round Also Included Participation from Avanta Ventures , ManchesterStory,. announced today that it exceeded its fundraising target with a. , SiriusPoint and several private individual investors. Launched in. July 2021. ,. Joyn Insurance. integrates insurance, data and technology expertise, providing a faster, more accurate and more transparent experience that...
Fintech in Insurance Market Is Going to Boom : Google Analytics, Bitly, SEMrush: Fintech in Insurance Market research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years.
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2023 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Fintech in Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Google Analytics, Bitly,
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for Canopius US Insurance, Inc. and Canopius Reinsurance Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” (Excellent) of. Canopius US Insurance, Inc. (Canopius US) (. Wilmington, DE. ) and. Canopius Reinsurance Limited. (Canopius Re) (
Secure 2.0 Act will require companies to auto enroll workers into 401(k) plans
WITI-TV (Milwaukee, WI) Even though 69% of private industry workers had access to workplace retirement benefits, only 52% participated in them, according to a report by the. That may soon change, thanks to the Secure 2.0 Act, which was signed into law in December. Beginning in 2025, Secure 2.0 will...
OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. (the "Company") accepted the resignation of Mr. as an. independent director of the Company, effective immediately. decision to resign did not involve any disagreements with the Company,. management or the...
IoT Insurance Market Is in Huge Demand : Lemonade, Zonoff, IBM: IoT Insurance Market Is in Huge Demand
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2023 -- The Latest research study released by AMA "IoT Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
FOXO TECHNOLOGIES INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On January 10, 2023 , FOXO Technologies Inc. (the "Company") entered into a. liability company and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Seller"), and. FOXO Life Insurance Company. (fka. Memorial Insurance Company of America. ), an. Arkansas. corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of...
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Using Historical Data For Subrogation On A Distributed Ledger”, for Approval (USPTO 20220405857): Patent Application
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Call, Shawn M. (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The insurance claim process may involve a tremendous number of communications and interactions between parties involved in the process. Potential parties to the claim process may be insurance companies, repair shops, lawyers, arbitrators, government agencies, hospitals, drivers, and collection/collections agency. Sometimes the costs of repairs may be disputed and parties may pursue subrogation for particular charges. As an example, when an insured person suffers a covered loss, an insurer may pay costs to the insured person and pursue subrogation from another party involved in the loss. If an insured vehicle is involved in a collision and suffers a loss, the insurer may compensate the vehicle owner according to an insurance agreement. If, for example, the vehicle owner was not at fault in the collision, the insurer may pursue damages from another party, such as the insurer of the party who was at fault in the collision. An insurance agreement may include an obligation of an insured to assign the insured’s claim against a party at fault to the insurer, who may then collect on the claim on the insured’s behalf.
