NAIFA And WIFS Announce Stronger Partnership And Launch Of Inaugural Women's Financial Security Fly-In
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) NAIFA and Women in Insurance & Financial Services (WIFS) have agreed to continue to work closely together and support their mutual goals in the areas of professional development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and political advocacy. The two associations have signed an expanded partnership agreement. Under the agreement, NAIFA and WIFS share resources and NAIFA represents WIFS's political advocacy interests.
Insurtech Joyn Insurance Announces $17.7 Million in Series A Funding Led by OMERS Ventures
Funding Round Also Included Participation from Avanta Ventures , ManchesterStory,. announced today that it exceeded its fundraising target with a. , SiriusPoint and several private individual investors. Launched in. July 2021. ,. Joyn Insurance. integrates insurance, data and technology expertise, providing a faster, more accurate and more transparent experience that...
Volaris Insurance Group Joins World Insurance Associates
Iselin, NJ , Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Volaris provides insurance to a variety of businesses and has developed specialization in the trucking...
Hughes Associates Inc. Provides a Wide Range of Business Insurance in Queens and Woodhaven, New York: Through Hughes Associates Inc, people can avail of comprehensive commercial insurance protection for businesses of varying types and sizes.
Glendale, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2023 -- Hughes Associates, Inc is a well-established, independent insurance agency renowned for offering best-in-class. . Business insurance is essential for any company. It helps to protect the company and its owners against unexpected losses. Hughes Associates Inc. provides various business insurance policy options, including...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Controladora Aserta S.A.P.I. de C.V. and Its Main Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Mexico National Scale Rating (NSR) of “aa-.MX” (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” (Good) of. Controladora Aserta S.A.P.I. de C.V. (CA). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the NSR of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional), the Financial Strength Rating...
Meet the executive in charge of Bank of America's massive effort to give more mortgages to disenfranchised homebuyers, including one program that requires no down payment
AJ Barkley leads BofA's community and neighborhood lending program which has doled out $9.9 billion in loans and hundreds of millions in grants.
Home Depot soon changing how it pays hourly employees
Home improvement retailer Home Depot is making a nationwide change to how it pays hourly employees next week. The move was first reported by Business Insider.
These are the 25 highest-paying jobs in the US right now
Pay is usually one of the most important aspects that candidates consider when looking for a job. Here are the most lucrative jobs of 2023.
How to buy whole life insurance
If you have a family, you want to protect them at all costs. You want to drive the safest car and buy a home in the safest neighborhood. But what are you doing to ensure their financial safety?. Life insurance is one of the best ways to secure your family's...
3 insurance types to increase now
A new year marks an opportunity for reevaluation. For many Americans, part of that review involves taking a closer look at their finances and investments. This can include insurance policies for opportunities to save as well as places where it may be worth boosting coverage protections. The value of most...
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Terms of Rights Offering and Declares Monthly Distributions
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The Board of Trustees (the “Board”) of KKR Income Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: KIO) has approved the terms of the issuance of transferable rights to its shareholders of record as specified below. The Fund today also announced an increase in its monthly distributions per common share beginning with the distribution payable on.
What is a wraparound mortgage?
Wraparound mortgages are an alternative home loan for those who may not qualify for traditional financing.
Facing Global Insurance Challenges with an Enterprise Risk Strategy
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Insurance plays an essential role to help manage global challenges, such as climate risk. Enterprise Risk Management is a necessary ingredient to make it successful. The insurance industry is preparing to cope with emerging challenges under difficult market conditions, and risk management...
“Recommendation of Insurance Products Based on an Inventory Analysis” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220414783): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent application by the inventors Brandmaier, Jennifer ( Chicago, IL , US);. , James (Belfast, US); Hughes, Stephen (Belfast, GB); Koza, Daniel (. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application is assigned to. Allstate Insurance Company. (. Northbrook, Illinois. ,. United States. ). The following quote was obtained...
FOXO TECHNOLOGIES INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On January 10, 2023 , FOXO Technologies Inc. (the "Company") entered into a. liability company and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Seller"), and. FOXO Life Insurance Company. (fka. Memorial Insurance Company of America. ), an. Arkansas. corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of...
LIMRA: Workplace Supplemental Health Products and Disability Insurance Sales Increase in Third Quarter 2022
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) New annualized premium for supplemental health products - accident, critical illness, cancer, hospital indemnity, and other supplemental health insurance products/* - increased 3% in the third quarter 2022, according to LIMRA's workplace benefits sales surveys. "Interest in critical illness coverage increased during the pandemic," said.
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for Canopius US Insurance, Inc. and Canopius Reinsurance Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” (Excellent) of. Canopius US Insurance, Inc. (Canopius US) (. Wilmington, DE. ) and. Canopius Reinsurance Limited. (Canopius Re) (
6 Best LLC Loans of 2023
Best for Small LLCsBest for Flexible FundingBest for Borrowers with Fair CreditBest Business Loan MarketplaceBest for Working Capital Needs. OnDeckNational FundingBluevineKabbageLendioFundbox. Our PartnerOur PartnerOur Partner. Loan Amounts. $5,000 to $250,000. Up to $500,000. Up to $250,000. $2,000 to $250,000. Up to $250,000. Minimum Required Credit Score. 625 FICO score. As...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of South China Insurance Co., Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. South China Insurance Co., Ltd. (. South China Insurance. ) (. Taiwan. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect South...
Carver Insurance Services Offers Good Quality Coverage for Condo Insurance in Wildomar and Menifee, California: Carver Insurance Services Inc. is a reputed California based insurance agency that offers specialized risk management plans for condo owners.
Murrieta, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2023 -- Carver Insurance Services is quite a well-established insurance agency. Through them, one can invest in home and. . Customer satisfaction is the key priority of this agency. Hence, they offer a wide range of insurance coverage, mainly designed to protect the clients' property and financial interests. The team of.
