Insurtech Joyn Insurance Announces $17.7 Million in Series A Funding Led by OMERS Ventures
Funding Round Also Included Participation from Avanta Ventures , ManchesterStory,. announced today that it exceeded its fundraising target with a. , SiriusPoint and several private individual investors. Launched in. July 2021. ,. Joyn Insurance. integrates insurance, data and technology expertise, providing a faster, more accurate and more transparent experience that...
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Terms of Rights Offering and Declares Monthly Distributions
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The Board of Trustees (the “Board”) of KKR Income Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: KIO) has approved the terms of the issuance of transferable rights to its shareholders of record as specified below. The Fund today also announced an increase in its monthly distributions per common share beginning with the distribution payable on.
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Stellar National Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb” (Good) to. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Stellar Life’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses...
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “System And Methods For Application Programming Interface Validation And Testing”, for Approval (USPTO 20220417330): Allstate Insurance Company
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Chhabria, Reeta (. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “An application programming interface (API) connects a computer program to a programming library. Moore’s law predicted that the number of transistors on a computer chip would double every two years while the chip’s price would remain constant. “Moore’s law” meant consumers could buy the same technology two years later for about the same price. Fifty years later, Moore’s law prediction has endured to the idea that technology companies have recognized Moore’s law as a benchmark they must meet, or fall behind in the market. Patrons have come to expect technological products to be faster, cheaper, and more compact over time. This expectation seems to have driven trends of rapid growth in computing power, smaller devices, the ability to connect to the Internet, and reduction in cost and big data. There is a need to improve the technological processing in the new computing era including APIs.”
Facing Global Insurance Challenges with an Enterprise Risk Strategy
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Insurance plays an essential role to help manage global challenges, such as climate risk. Enterprise Risk Management is a necessary ingredient to make it successful. The insurance industry is preparing to cope with emerging challenges under difficult market conditions, and risk management...
Reinsurance Group of America Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date, Webcast
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) plans to release fourth quarter earnings on. . The release will be issued via newswire and will also be available through RGA’s website, www.rgare.com. RGA will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter results beginning at. 10 a.m. Eastern...
Patent Application Titled “Processing System Having A Machine Learning Engine For Providing A Surface Dimension Output” Published Online (USPTO 20220405816): Allstate Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Daniels, Andrew (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Mobile devices comprise cameras, or other image capturing devices, that may be used to collect images associated with various objects. For instance, cameras or other image capturing devices may be used to capture images or objects, devices, homes, vehicles, or portions thereof that have been damaged. Once the images are collected, it may be difficult to determine the actual size of the damaged item, portion, or other objects in the images without placing a reference object (e.g., an object having a known size, shape, dimension, or the like) into the camera frame. Accordingly, it would be advantageous to instruct a mobile device to capture images including a standardized reference object, and to analyze the standardized reference object to generate object dimension outputs. In many instances, however, it may be difficult to determine all damaged objects using such analysis, and thus it may be advantageous to predict a list of damaged objects. This may improve repair cost estimation corresponding to particular damage.”
IoT Insurance Market Is in Huge Demand : Lemonade, Zonoff, IBM: IoT Insurance Market Is in Huge Demand
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2023 -- The Latest research study released by AMA "IoT Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
Volaris Insurance Group Joins World Insurance Associates
Iselin, NJ , Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Volaris provides insurance to a variety of businesses and has developed specialization in the trucking...
FOXO TECHNOLOGIES INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On January 10, 2023 , FOXO Technologies Inc. (the "Company") entered into a. liability company and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Seller"), and. FOXO Life Insurance Company. (fka. Memorial Insurance Company of America. ), an. Arkansas. corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of...
NAIFA And WIFS Announce Stronger Partnership And Launch Of Inaugural Women's Financial Security Fly-In
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) NAIFA and Women in Insurance & Financial Services (WIFS) have agreed to continue to work closely together and support their mutual goals in the areas of professional development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and political advocacy. The two associations have signed an expanded partnership agreement. Under the agreement, NAIFA and WIFS share resources and NAIFA represents WIFS's political advocacy interests.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of South China Insurance Co., Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. South China Insurance Co., Ltd. (. South China Insurance. ) (. Taiwan. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect South...
OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. (the "Company") accepted the resignation of Mr. as an. independent director of the Company, effective immediately. decision to resign did not involve any disagreements with the Company,. management or the...
“Systems And Methods For Obtaining Data Annotations” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220414598): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent application by the inventor Shapiro, Glenn ( Northbrook, IL , US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Conventional insurance claims processing is a complex process that starts with a first notification of loss related to an insured item. Upon notification of loss, the claim can be routed to multiple claims adjusters that analyze different aspects of the damage associated with the insured item in order to determine whether compensation for the loss is appropriate.”
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Controladora Aserta S.A.P.I. de C.V. and Its Main Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Mexico National Scale Rating (NSR) of “aa-.MX” (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” (Good) of. Controladora Aserta S.A.P.I. de C.V. (CA). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the NSR of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional), the Financial Strength Rating...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of MetLife, Inc. and Most of Its Life/Health Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of most members of. Metropolitan Life Insurance Group. . In addition, AM Best has upgraded the FSR to A+ (Superior) from A (Excellent) and...
Fintech in Insurance Market Is Going to Boom : Google Analytics, Bitly, SEMrush: Fintech in Insurance Market research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years.
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2023 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Fintech in Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Google Analytics, Bitly,
Drug Discovery Informatics Market Will Generate Booming Growth Opportunities to 2030
Drug discovery informatics and development is an extremely complex process that involves generation of large volumes of data. /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Drug Discovery Informatics Market" is the title of a new report from Coherent Market Insights. The research studies in depth Porter's Five Forces analysis, important growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and the competitive landscape. When it comes to rising your company in a variety of different ways, market research studies are extremely important. This Drug Discovery Informatics study is a top-notch and comprehensive piece of market research that offers business and industry professionals a lot of information on a range of market- and company-related topics. The Drug Discovery Informatics study analyses the market potential in each region, taking into account factors such as growth rate, macroeconomic factors, consumer purchasing trends, preferences for certain items, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report is a useful tool since it provides both current and upcoming technical and financial details about the Drug Discovery Informatics industry.
LIMRA: Workplace Supplemental Health Products and Disability Insurance Sales Increase in Third Quarter 2022
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) New annualized premium for supplemental health products - accident, critical illness, cancer, hospital indemnity, and other supplemental health insurance products/* - increased 3% in the third quarter 2022, according to LIMRA's workplace benefits sales surveys. "Interest in critical illness coverage increased during the pandemic," said.
“Recommendation of Insurance Products Based on an Inventory Analysis” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220414783): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent application by the inventors Brandmaier, Jennifer ( Chicago, IL , US);. , James (Belfast, US); Hughes, Stephen (Belfast, GB); Koza, Daniel (. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application is assigned to. Allstate Insurance Company. (. Northbrook, Illinois. ,. United States. ). The following quote was obtained...
