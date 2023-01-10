Read full article on original website
Hughes Associates Inc. Provides a Wide Range of Business Insurance in Queens and Woodhaven, New York: Through Hughes Associates Inc, people can avail of comprehensive commercial insurance protection for businesses of varying types and sizes.
Glendale, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2023 -- Hughes Associates, Inc is a well-established, independent insurance agency renowned for offering best-in-class. . Business insurance is essential for any company. It helps to protect the company and its owners against unexpected losses. Hughes Associates Inc. provides various business insurance policy options, including...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Controladora Aserta S.A.P.I. de C.V. and Its Main Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Mexico National Scale Rating (NSR) of “aa-.MX” (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” (Good) of. Controladora Aserta S.A.P.I. de C.V. (CA). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the NSR of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional), the Financial Strength Rating...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of South China Insurance Co., Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. South China Insurance Co., Ltd. (. South China Insurance. ) (. Taiwan. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect South...
Carver Insurance Services Offers Good Quality Coverage for Condo Insurance in Wildomar and Menifee, California: Carver Insurance Services Inc. is a reputed California based insurance agency that offers specialized risk management plans for condo owners.
Murrieta, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2023 -- Carver Insurance Services is quite a well-established insurance agency. Through them, one can invest in home and. . Customer satisfaction is the key priority of this agency. Hence, they offer a wide range of insurance coverage, mainly designed to protect the clients' property and financial interests. The team of.
OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. (the "Company") accepted the resignation of Mr. as an. independent director of the Company, effective immediately. decision to resign did not involve any disagreements with the Company,. management or the...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Argus Group Holdings Limited and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of. (Bermuda Life). Both companies are subsidiaries of Argus Group Holdings Limited (Argus Group) [BSX: AGH.BH]. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” (Good) of Argus Group. All companies are domiciled in.
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for Canopius US Insurance, Inc. and Canopius Reinsurance Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” (Excellent) of. Canopius US Insurance, Inc. (Canopius US) (. Wilmington, DE. ) and. Canopius Reinsurance Limited. (Canopius Re) (
Impact of Secure Act and Long-Term Care Insurance Provisions Discussed
Los Angeles, CA January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The SECURE Act 2.0 was signed into law on. one provision contained within the new measure benefits those considering the purchase of LTC insurance. “Any legislative action designed to make long-term care insurance more attractive to consumers is welcome news,” states. ,...
LIMRA: Workplace Supplemental Health Products and Disability Insurance Sales Increase in Third Quarter 2022
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) New annualized premium for supplemental health products - accident, critical illness, cancer, hospital indemnity, and other supplemental health insurance products/* - increased 3% in the third quarter 2022, according to LIMRA's workplace benefits sales surveys. "Interest in critical illness coverage increased during the pandemic," said.
Patent Issued for Digital identification system (USPTO 11539703): United Services Automobile Association
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Anaruk, Andrew L. (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11539703, is. United Services Automobile Association. (. San Antonio, Texas. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the...
Health Insurance As A Fuel For Medical Progress [Eurasia Review]
A new study argues that expanding health insurance coverage can drive medical progress, support wellbeing, and even extend lifespan in. There is a long-standing debate on whether rolling out health insurance toward high levels of coverage is desirable. For countries with non-existent or only patchy coverage, expanding health insurance would certainly be beneficial. However, in high-income settings where basic coverage is already granted the question remains open.
As Airline Issues Continue, How Does Travel Insurance Help?
MINNEAPOLIS , Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the influx of technical issues airlines have recently faced such as the Southwest meltdown and the. nation-wide shutdown, it's critical to know how your travel insurance could help if your travel plans become affected. The experts at. break down what travel delay...
Health insurance cost-shifting is driving patients' financial burden higher
The federal government recently announced that Americans spent $4.3 trillion on healthcare in 2021, nearly 20 percent of the gross domestic product. This enormous topline healthcare cost actually understates the full extent of ordinary Americans' healthcare burden. Due to health insurance cost shifting, patients are paying a larger slice of a larger healthcare cost pie out of pocket.
Fintech in Insurance Market Is Going to Boom : Google Analytics, Bitly, SEMrush: Fintech in Insurance Market research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years.
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2023 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Fintech in Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Google Analytics, Bitly,
Travelex and Collette Travel team up to offer travel insurance products and services
Travel insurance provider, and Collette Travel Service, Inc. , an award-winning premium tour operator, have announced a partnership that enables Collette to offer Travelex travel insurance products and services, effective. Jan. 3, 2023. . "We're excited for this opportunity to provide our travelers with some of the industry's best insurance...
Cardinal Health shares stand out for Columbus companies in 2022 even as stock markets tank
In what was a brutal year for stocks, Cardinal Health was an exception to the rule. -based wholesale drug distribution and medical products company rose 49.3% last year to a multiyear high, defying stock markets that posted their worst year since 2008. And while shares of most local public companies...
American Academy of Actuaries: Committee Comments on Draft 2024 Actuarial Value (AV) Calculator Methodology
Center for Consumer Information & Insurance Oversight. Re: Draft 2024 Actuarial Value Calculator Methodology. ("the committee"),/1 I appreciate the opportunity to submit these comments regarding the Draft 2024 Actuarial Value Calculator Methodology./2. Concerns Regarding AVs Across Metal Levels The committee has previously commented/3 that the Actuarial Value (AV) Calculator should...
Renters insurance is a must
Washington County Daily News (WI) Most homeowners knowthat they need homeowners insurance to cover loss or damage to their property— and if you have a mortgage, you usually have no choice. But if you’re one of the more than 100 million Americans who rent their residence, don’t overlook the value of renters insurance.
Research from Hasanuddin University in the Area of Agriculture Described (Farmer Satisfaction Level with Cattle Business Insurance: A Case in South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia): Agriculture
-- Research findings on agriculture are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting originating from. by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The Cattle Livestock Business Insurance Program aims to provide protection for cattle from the risk of death and loss of cattle. This study aimed to determine the level of satisfaction of farmers with cattle business insurance in Gowa Regency,
Shares of Cardinal Health shine in otherwise dismal stock market
In what was a brutal year for stocks, Cardinal Health was an exception to the rule. -based wholesale drug distribution and medical products company rose 49.3% last year to a multiyear high, defying stock markets that posted their worst year since 2008. And while shares of most local public companies...
