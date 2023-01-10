ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Township Trustee Cabin Work to Continue Soon

Work to relocate the historic West Township Trustee cabin may continue yet this month. The building was carefully removed from its original location on State Road 17 in August. Crews from Yoder’s Log and Timber in Nappanee worked to carefully disassemble the log cabin for its new home at Memorial Forest in Marshall County. The project took about five days.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
News Now Warsaw

Fire Chief stepping down after a year with WWFT

WARSAW — Garrett Holderman, who was hired as the fire chief for Warsaw-Wayne Fire territory last year has announced plans to resign. In a letter to the Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory Board, Holderman announced his intention to resign effective Feb. 7. He cited personal family reasons for his decision...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Holderman Resigns As WWFT Chief

Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory will have to find a new chief. In a letter to the Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory Board, Fire Chief Garrett Holderman announced his intention to resign from his position, effective Feb. 7. Holderman succeeded previous Chief Michael Wilson, who retired from service in 2022. Holderman has been...
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

South Bend parents upset over uniform requirements

Holcomb pushes business growth, funding in State of the State address. New Prairie High School prepared for the worst with heart safety training. City of South Bend to host MLK Day celebration, groundbreaking on Sunday. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Center will provide critical resources for residents.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Goshen man dies after crashing into telephone pole, tree in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 34-year-old Goshen man is dead after police say he crashed an SUV into a telephone and a tree on Friday morning in Elkhart County. It happened around 10:25 a.m. on County Road 101 just south of County Road 108. Police say a GMC Terrain was traveling south on County Road 101 when it ran off the east side of the road and struck a telephone pole and a tree.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following accident:. 5:47 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, North US 31 and East CR 50N, Rochester. Driver: Dane R. Paul, 41, Burlington. Paul struck a deer with his vehicle. Milford. Officers with the Milford Police Department investigated the following accident:. 4:22...
FULTON COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Autopsy determines Garvin Roberson died of drowning

An autopsy confirmed the cause of death for Garvin Roberson, the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, was drowning, according to Michigan State Police. No other injuries were found, police said. The case has been closed and all reports have been forwarded to the Elkhart Police Department, who took the...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Police warn public of Netflix text scam

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is warning the public about a recent text scam convincing victims that their Netflix account has been suspended. The text asks receivers to click on a link to recover their Netflix account. If you receive a text like this, do not...
SOUTH BEND, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Porter County mobile home fire under investigation

A mobile home fire left one person injured and claimed the life of a dog Wednesday. Liberty Township Firefighters say they were called to the Liberty Farms Mobile Home Park on U.S. 6 around 2:30 p.m. When they got there, firefighters saw heavy fire coming from the rear of the trailer.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Gamble Backfires at Casino

(Michigan City, IN) - An alleged roll of the dice by a La Porte man for free money turned up snake eyes. He was allegedly found with drugs after trying to pull a fast one at Blue Chip Casino recently. According to police, Brett Pumroy on January 3 tried exchanging...
LA PORTE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

4 Arrested After Landowner Reports Trespassers

Four men were arrested after an alleged hunting incident. Orlando Teran, 23; Jose A. Perez Lambrano, 32; Angel R. Gutierrez Rincon, 23; and Mervin Ricon, 32, are charged with criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; refusal to identify, a Class C misdemeanor; hunting without consent of landowner, a Class C misdemeanor; failure to procure a non-resident hunting license, a Class C misdemeanor; and use of artificial light to take other than furbearer, a Class C misdemeanor.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Driver of semi that hit school bus in Warsaw appears in court

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man who is accused driving a semi-truck while intoxicated, running a red light, and crashing into a school bus filled with youth hockey players in Warsaw appeared in court on Monday for a pretrial conference. Victor Santos, 58, of New York has been charged...
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Woman arrested after pursuit ends in South Bend City Cemetery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 35-year-old woman was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that ended in South Bend City Cemetery early Thursday morning. Officials with the South Bend Police Department say one of its officers was patrolling on the city’s northwest side around 12:30 a.m. when he noticed a vehicle that disregarded a stop sign near Humboldt Street and O’Brien Street.
SOUTH BEND, IN
