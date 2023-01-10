Read full article on original website
Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart acquired by former South Bend resident
Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart recently was sold to Marc Waite, who is returning to the Region from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The post Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart acquired by former South Bend resident appeared first on Michiana Business News.
max983.net
West Township Trustee Cabin Work to Continue Soon
Work to relocate the historic West Township Trustee cabin may continue yet this month. The building was carefully removed from its original location on State Road 17 in August. Crews from Yoder’s Log and Timber in Nappanee worked to carefully disassemble the log cabin for its new home at Memorial Forest in Marshall County. The project took about five days.
WNDU
48th Annual ‘Valley RV and Camping Show’ boasts best prices of the year
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Valley RV and Camping Show is at the Century Center this weekend, showcasing brand-new 2022-23 RV models. “There’s an RV here for every type of camping and every price point,” says show director, Matt Rose. According to Rose, 2021 was a record...
News Now Warsaw
Fire Chief stepping down after a year with WWFT
WARSAW — Garrett Holderman, who was hired as the fire chief for Warsaw-Wayne Fire territory last year has announced plans to resign. In a letter to the Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory Board, Holderman announced his intention to resign effective Feb. 7. He cited personal family reasons for his decision...
WNDU
Introducing the new SBCSC Director of Security and Emergency Preparedness
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New details out of Tuesday night’s South Bend Community School Corporation Board Meeting. They’re adding a new member of their staff in an effort to bolster security measures at their buildings. 16 News Now introduces us to their new Security and Emergency Preparedness Director.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart County man, 37, struck by car while checking his mail at mailbox along U.S. 20
An Elkhart County man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a car. The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, when a 23-year-old woman from LaGrange was traveling along U.S. 20, east of State Road 13, then ran off the road, hitting the 37-year-old man who had gone to the mailbox to check his mail.
Times-Union Newspaper
Holderman Resigns As WWFT Chief
WNDU
South Bend parents upset over uniform requirements
Holcomb pushes business growth, funding in State of the State address. New Prairie High School prepared for the worst with heart safety training. City of South Bend to host MLK Day celebration, groundbreaking on Sunday. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Center will provide critical resources for residents.
TUCKER CARLSON: Mayor Pete is 'earthbound' but not transphobic
Fox News host Tucker Carlson blasts Pete Buttigieg for his handling of nationwide flight disruptions on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
abc57.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle while checking mail, hospitalized with internal injuries
Valentine's Day murderer pleads guilty [Goshen News, Ind.]
23, was charged in the murder of , owner of Bontrager's Meadowlark Cars which took place. . According to court documents, Byfield was test-driving one of Bontrager's vehicles in the area of C.R. 26, east of C.R. 22, when the two got into an altercation which resulted in Byfield pulling Bontrager, 73,
WNDU
Goshen man dies after crashing into telephone pole, tree in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 34-year-old Goshen man is dead after police say he crashed an SUV into a telephone and a tree on Friday morning in Elkhart County. It happened around 10:25 a.m. on County Road 101 just south of County Road 108. Police say a GMC Terrain was traveling south on County Road 101 when it ran off the east side of the road and struck a telephone pole and a tree.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following accident:. 5:47 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, North US 31 and East CR 50N, Rochester. Driver: Dane R. Paul, 41, Burlington. Paul struck a deer with his vehicle. Milford. Officers with the Milford Police Department investigated the following accident:. 4:22...
abc57.com
Autopsy determines Garvin Roberson died of drowning
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death for Garvin Roberson, the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, was drowning, according to Michigan State Police. No other injuries were found, police said. The case has been closed and all reports have been forwarded to the Elkhart Police Department, who took the...
abc57.com
South Bend Police warn public of Netflix text scam
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is warning the public about a recent text scam convincing victims that their Netflix account has been suspended. The text asks receivers to click on a link to recover their Netflix account. If you receive a text like this, do not...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Porter County mobile home fire under investigation
A mobile home fire left one person injured and claimed the life of a dog Wednesday. Liberty Township Firefighters say they were called to the Liberty Farms Mobile Home Park on U.S. 6 around 2:30 p.m. When they got there, firefighters saw heavy fire coming from the rear of the trailer.
hometownnewsnow.com
Gamble Backfires at Casino
(Michigan City, IN) - An alleged roll of the dice by a La Porte man for free money turned up snake eyes. He was allegedly found with drugs after trying to pull a fast one at Blue Chip Casino recently. According to police, Brett Pumroy on January 3 tried exchanging...
Times-Union Newspaper
4 Arrested After Landowner Reports Trespassers
Four men were arrested after an alleged hunting incident. Orlando Teran, 23; Jose A. Perez Lambrano, 32; Angel R. Gutierrez Rincon, 23; and Mervin Ricon, 32, are charged with criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; refusal to identify, a Class C misdemeanor; hunting without consent of landowner, a Class C misdemeanor; failure to procure a non-resident hunting license, a Class C misdemeanor; and use of artificial light to take other than furbearer, a Class C misdemeanor.
WNDU
Driver of semi that hit school bus in Warsaw appears in court
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man who is accused driving a semi-truck while intoxicated, running a red light, and crashing into a school bus filled with youth hockey players in Warsaw appeared in court on Monday for a pretrial conference. Victor Santos, 58, of New York has been charged...
WNDU
Woman arrested after pursuit ends in South Bend City Cemetery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 35-year-old woman was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that ended in South Bend City Cemetery early Thursday morning. Officials with the South Bend Police Department say one of its officers was patrolling on the city’s northwest side around 12:30 a.m. when he noticed a vehicle that disregarded a stop sign near Humboldt Street and O’Brien Street.
