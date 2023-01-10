Read full article on original website
Volaris Insurance Group Joins World Insurance Associates
Iselin, NJ , Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Volaris provides insurance to a variety of businesses and has developed specialization in the trucking...
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Stellar National Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb” (Good) to. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Stellar Life’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses...
Hughes Associates Inc. Provides a Wide Range of Business Insurance in Queens and Woodhaven, New York: Through Hughes Associates Inc, people can avail of comprehensive commercial insurance protection for businesses of varying types and sizes.
Glendale, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2023 -- Hughes Associates, Inc is a well-established, independent insurance agency renowned for offering best-in-class. . Business insurance is essential for any company. It helps to protect the company and its owners against unexpected losses. Hughes Associates Inc. provides various business insurance policy options, including...
MetLife Pet Insurance Has a New Top Dog: Snoopy
The beloved Peanuts canine is partnering with the company’s pet insurance business to help build a more confident future for pet parents. announced today it will partner with one of the world’s most legendary pets, Snoopy, to build greater awareness of the critical importance of pet health insurance.
“Recommendation of Insurance Products Based on an Inventory Analysis” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220414783): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent application by the inventors Brandmaier, Jennifer ( Chicago, IL , US);. , James (Belfast, US); Hughes, Stephen (Belfast, GB); Koza, Daniel (. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application is assigned to. Allstate Insurance Company. (. Northbrook, Illinois. ,. United States. ). The following quote was obtained...
Facing Global Insurance Challenges with an Enterprise Risk Strategy
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Insurance plays an essential role to help manage global challenges, such as climate risk. Enterprise Risk Management is a necessary ingredient to make it successful. The insurance industry is preparing to cope with emerging challenges under difficult market conditions, and risk management...
Carver Insurance Services Offers Good Quality Coverage for Condo Insurance in Wildomar and Menifee, California: Carver Insurance Services Inc. is a reputed California based insurance agency that offers specialized risk management plans for condo owners.
Murrieta, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2023 -- Carver Insurance Services is quite a well-established insurance agency. Through them, one can invest in home and. . Customer satisfaction is the key priority of this agency. Hence, they offer a wide range of insurance coverage, mainly designed to protect the clients' property and financial interests. The team of.
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for Canopius US Insurance, Inc. and Canopius Reinsurance Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” (Excellent) of. Canopius US Insurance, Inc. (Canopius US) (. Wilmington, DE. ) and. Canopius Reinsurance Limited. (Canopius Re) (
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of MetLife, Inc. and Most of Its Life/Health Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of most members of. Metropolitan Life Insurance Group. . In addition, AM Best has upgraded the FSR to A+ (Superior) from A (Excellent) and...
What is the Main Benefit of Life Insurance?
IQuanti: Financial experts have long recommended that every adult should have a life insurance policy. However, what is it that makes having this coverage so important, and what are the advantages it can provide? In this post, we'll explore three important reasons for getting a life insurance policy. How Does...
As Airline Issues Continue, How Does Travel Insurance Help?
MINNEAPOLIS , Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the influx of technical issues airlines have recently faced such as the Southwest meltdown and the. nation-wide shutdown, it's critical to know how your travel insurance could help if your travel plans become affected. The experts at. break down what travel delay...
Insurtech Joyn Insurance Announces $17.7 Million in Series A Funding Led by OMERS Ventures
Funding Round Also Included Participation from Avanta Ventures , ManchesterStory,. announced today that it exceeded its fundraising target with a. , SiriusPoint and several private individual investors. Launched in. July 2021. ,. Joyn Insurance. integrates insurance, data and technology expertise, providing a faster, more accurate and more transparent experience that...
Deadline Sunday to enroll in health insurance through federal marketplace [The Keene Sentinel, N.H.]
Jan. 12—The open-enrollment period for individual health insurance through the federal marketplace will soon close. and ends Sunday, gives people who don't get insurance through their job the chance to enroll, re-enroll or change their health insurance plan offered as part of the Affordable Care Act. Three companies are...
What Millennial Professionals Need to Know About Life Insurance
IQuanti: In recent research conducted by LIMRA in 2022, a third of millennials now feel an increased need for life insurance. However, it's important for young professionals to understand that employer-provided life insurance may not provide enough coverage for their needs. Other options that might be more suitable include whole...
IoT Insurance Market Is in Huge Demand : Lemonade, Zonoff, IBM: IoT Insurance Market Is in Huge Demand
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2023 -- The Latest research study released by AMA "IoT Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
NAIFA And WIFS Announce Stronger Partnership And Launch Of Inaugural Women's Financial Security Fly-In
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) NAIFA and Women in Insurance & Financial Services (WIFS) have agreed to continue to work closely together and support their mutual goals in the areas of professional development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and political advocacy. The two associations have signed an expanded partnership agreement. Under the agreement, NAIFA and WIFS share resources and NAIFA represents WIFS's political advocacy interests.
Carver Insurance Services Offers Custom Business Insurance in Murrieta and Menifee, California: Carver Insurance Services offers various risk management solutions tailored to the major risks faced by modern business owners.
Murrieta, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2023 -- Carver Insurance Services is a locally owned and operated full-service insurance company that offers comprehensive and competitively priced personal and. . They are an industry leader in providing dependable, quality business insurance. Carver Insurance Services. was the first independent agency in. Murrieta. to...
Secure 2.0 Act will require companies to auto enroll workers into 401(k) plans
WITI-TV (Milwaukee, WI) Even though 69% of private industry workers had access to workplace retirement benefits, only 52% participated in them, according to a report by the. That may soon change, thanks to the Secure 2.0 Act, which was signed into law in December. Beginning in 2025, Secure 2.0 will...
Patent Application Titled “Processing System Having A Machine Learning Engine For Providing A Surface Dimension Output” Published Online (USPTO 20220405816): Allstate Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Daniels, Andrew (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Mobile devices comprise cameras, or other image capturing devices, that may be used to collect images associated with various objects. For instance, cameras or other image capturing devices may be used to capture images or objects, devices, homes, vehicles, or portions thereof that have been damaged. Once the images are collected, it may be difficult to determine the actual size of the damaged item, portion, or other objects in the images without placing a reference object (e.g., an object having a known size, shape, dimension, or the like) into the camera frame. Accordingly, it would be advantageous to instruct a mobile device to capture images including a standardized reference object, and to analyze the standardized reference object to generate object dimension outputs. In many instances, however, it may be difficult to determine all damaged objects using such analysis, and thus it may be advantageous to predict a list of damaged objects. This may improve repair cost estimation corresponding to particular damage.”
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Controladora Aserta S.A.P.I. de C.V. and Its Main Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Mexico National Scale Rating (NSR) of “aa-.MX” (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” (Good) of. Controladora Aserta S.A.P.I. de C.V. (CA). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the NSR of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional), the Financial Strength Rating...
