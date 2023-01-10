Insurtech Pendella Announces Partnership with Assurity to Provide Assurity’s Online Disability Insurance Through Pendella’s Platform

Read full article on original website
Hughes Associates Inc. Provides a Wide Range of Business Insurance in Queens and Woodhaven, New York: Through Hughes Associates Inc, people can avail of comprehensive commercial insurance protection for businesses of varying types and sizes.
Glendale, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2023 -- Hughes Associates, Inc is a well-established, independent insurance agency renowned for offering best-in-class. . Business insurance is essential for any company. It helps to protect the company and its owners against unexpected losses. Hughes Associates Inc. provides various business insurance policy options, including...
“Recommendation of Insurance Products Based on an Inventory Analysis” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220414783): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent application by the inventors Brandmaier, Jennifer ( Chicago, IL , US);. , James (Belfast, US); Hughes, Stephen (Belfast, GB); Koza, Daniel (. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application is assigned to. Allstate Insurance Company. (. Northbrook, Illinois. ,. United States. ). The following quote was obtained...
Health insurance cost-shifting is driving patients' financial burden higher
The federal government recently announced that Americans spent $4.3 trillion on healthcare in 2021, nearly 20 percent of the gross domestic product. This enormous topline healthcare cost actually understates the full extent of ordinary Americans' healthcare burden. Due to health insurance cost shifting, patients are paying a larger slice of a larger healthcare cost pie out of pocket.
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for Canopius US Insurance, Inc. and Canopius Reinsurance Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” (Excellent) of. Canopius US Insurance, Inc. (Canopius US) (. Wilmington, DE. ) and. Canopius Reinsurance Limited. (Canopius Re) (
Impact of Secure Act and Long-Term Care Insurance Provisions Discussed
Los Angeles, CA January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The SECURE Act 2.0 was signed into law on. one provision contained within the new measure benefits those considering the purchase of LTC insurance. “Any legislative action designed to make long-term care insurance more attractive to consumers is welcome news,” states. ,...
Health Insurance As A Fuel For Medical Progress [Eurasia Review]
A new study argues that expanding health insurance coverage can drive medical progress, support wellbeing, and even extend lifespan in. There is a long-standing debate on whether rolling out health insurance toward high levels of coverage is desirable. For countries with non-existent or only patchy coverage, expanding health insurance would certainly be beneficial. However, in high-income settings where basic coverage is already granted the question remains open.
OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. (the "Company") accepted the resignation of Mr. as an. independent director of the Company, effective immediately. decision to resign did not involve any disagreements with the Company,. management or the...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of MetLife, Inc. and Most of Its Life/Health Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of most members of. Metropolitan Life Insurance Group. . In addition, AM Best has upgraded the FSR to A+ (Superior) from A (Excellent) and...
Health Insurance Deadline Sunday
Eagle Times (Claremont, NH) The open-enrollment period for individual health insurance through the federal marketplace will soon close. and ends Sunday, gives people who don't get insurance through their job the chance to enroll, re-enroll or change their health insurance plan offered as part of the Affordable Care Act. Three...
Travelex and Collette Travel team up to offer travel insurance products and services
Travel insurance provider, and Collette Travel Service, Inc. , an award-winning premium tour operator, have announced a partnership that enables Collette to offer Travelex travel insurance products and services, effective. Jan. 3, 2023. . "We're excited for this opportunity to provide our travelers with some of the industry's best insurance...
As Airline Issues Continue, How Does Travel Insurance Help?
MINNEAPOLIS , Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the influx of technical issues airlines have recently faced such as the Southwest meltdown and the. nation-wide shutdown, it's critical to know how your travel insurance could help if your travel plans become affected. The experts at. break down what travel delay...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Controladora Aserta S.A.P.I. de C.V. and Its Main Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Mexico National Scale Rating (NSR) of “aa-.MX” (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” (Good) of. Controladora Aserta S.A.P.I. de C.V. (CA). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the NSR of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional), the Financial Strength Rating...
What Millennial Professionals Need to Know About Life Insurance
IQuanti: In recent research conducted by LIMRA in 2022, a third of millennials now feel an increased need for life insurance. However, it's important for young professionals to understand that employer-provided life insurance may not provide enough coverage for their needs. Other options that might be more suitable include whole...
Fintech in Insurance Market Is Going to Boom : Google Analytics, Bitly, SEMrush: Fintech in Insurance Market research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years.
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2023 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Fintech in Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Google Analytics, Bitly,
AHIP focusing on health care affordability and accessibility in 2023
Access and affordability are the top two concerns of the health insurance industry as we move into a new year. That was the word from Matt Eyles, president and CEO of America’s Health Insurance Plans, during a webinar on “The State of the Industry.”. “Over past three years...
MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION TO REPORT FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 14, 2023
LOS ANGELES , Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) reported today that after the markets close on. , the Company will issue an earnings press release reporting its results for the fourth quarter of 2022, and will also file its annual report on Form 10-K with the.
Research from Hasanuddin University in the Area of Agriculture Described (Farmer Satisfaction Level with Cattle Business Insurance: A Case in South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia): Agriculture
-- Research findings on agriculture are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting originating from. by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The Cattle Livestock Business Insurance Program aims to provide protection for cattle from the risk of death and loss of cattle. This study aimed to determine the level of satisfaction of farmers with cattle business insurance in Gowa Regency,
Drug Discovery Informatics Market Will Generate Booming Growth Opportunities to 2030
Drug discovery informatics and development is an extremely complex process that involves generation of large volumes of data. /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Drug Discovery Informatics Market" is the title of a new report from Coherent Market Insights. The research studies in depth Porter's Five Forces analysis, important growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and the competitive landscape. When it comes to rising your company in a variety of different ways, market research studies are extremely important. This Drug Discovery Informatics study is a top-notch and comprehensive piece of market research that offers business and industry professionals a lot of information on a range of market- and company-related topics. The Drug Discovery Informatics study analyses the market potential in each region, taking into account factors such as growth rate, macroeconomic factors, consumer purchasing trends, preferences for certain items, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report is a useful tool since it provides both current and upcoming technical and financial details about the Drug Discovery Informatics industry.
Lower U.S. inflation points to less 'hawkish' Fed
Inflation in the United States continued to moderate at the end of last year and stood at 6.5 percent at annual rate, its lowest level in 14 months, since October 2021, and also added six consecutive months with decreases, which strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive in interest rate increases. According to figures from the…
Plano Health Insurance Doesn’t Have To Be Expensive Thanks To 2023 ACA Open Enrollment Process
A Plano health insurance agent, reminds millions that they can go on the Affordable Care Act marketplace right now and find affordable health plans... has been very expensive in the past, so much that millions of Americans have struggled to afford paying ballooning premium costs for themselves and their families. But thanks to federal subsidies and the teamwork of government officials and insurers nationwide, these same individuals and families can access more affordable health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. This is true now more than ever, as the 2023 ACA open enrollment begins to hit its stride after opening up on.
