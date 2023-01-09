ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Jewish Press

Iran Sentences Author to Death following Israeli Media Interviews

According to the BBC in Persian as well as Radio Zamaneh reporter Farzad Seifikaran, writer and illustrator Mehdi Bahman was sentenced to death by the Revolutionary Court. Details of the sentence have not yet been released. Saifikaran, a Bahman acquaintance, covered his activities for the peaceful coexistence of religions and reported on his two interviews with Israel’s Channels 12 and 13.
Washington Examiner

Prepare for insurgency in Iran when the Ayatollahs fall

On May 8, 1945, President Harry S. Truman confirmed Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender. "We join in offering our thanks to the Providence which has guided and sustained us through the dark days of adversity," he declared. "Our rejoicing is sobered and subdued by a supreme consciousness of the terrible price we have paid to rid the world of Hitler and his evil band."
TheDailyBeast

Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials

After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
Daily Mail

Iranian student faces death penalty after giving away 'chocolates and hugs' during protests - as he is found guilty of 'waging war against God'

An Iranian man who handed out hugs and free chocolate to anti-regime protesters is facing the death penalty after being found guilty of 'waging war against God'. Mohammed Nasiri, 21, was arrested in the city of Qazvin, to the west of Tehran, last month while giving support and snacks to demonstrators along with three others.
New York Post

Nostradamus predictions for 2023: An antichrist arrives, World War III and the monarchy dies

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to talk doomsday forecasts, my babies, and no one grips us with grim quite like Nostradamus. Nostradamus, Nos if you’re nasty, was a 16th-century astrologer, plague doctor, accused heretic and bearded seer that has been credited with foretelling the Great Fire of London, Hitler’s rise to power, the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, to name a few. Sometimes on the money but more often than not muddily missing the mark, our man’s prophecies lean towards conflagration and catastrophe. Referred to as the “prophet of doom,” Nostradamus’ bleak world...
BBC

Alireza Akbari: Iran preparing to execute British citizen - family

The family of a British-Iranian dual national sentenced to death in Iran have told BBC Persian that authorities are preparing to execute him. Alireza Akbari's wife, Maryam, said the family had been asked to go to his prison for a "final visit" and that he had been moved to solitary confinement.
The Independent

Iran shuts part of French embassy in protest over Charlie Hebdo caricatures of Ayatollah Khamenei

Iran has shut down the cultural wing of the French embassy in Tehran and summoned the French ambassador to formally protest the publication of offensive caricatures of the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. Iran’s foreign ministry on Wednesday said France has “no right to insult the sanctities of other Muslim countries in the garb of freedom of expression”.“Iran is waiting for the French government’s explanation and compensatory action in condemning the unacceptable behaviour of the French publication,” added foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani.And the Iranian government went a step further on Thursday by saying...
The Associated Press

Amid unrest, Iran's hardliners turn their anger to France

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian hardliners on Sunday burned French flags outside the French embassy in Tehran, protesting cartoons published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo that lampoon Iran’s ruling clerics. The caricatures were published at a time of persistent anti-government protests in Iran, now in their fourth month. Demonstrators are calling for the downfall of its Islamic Republic and are challenging its hardline establishment. The demonstrations outside of the French embassy follow previous attempts by Iran’s rulers to mobilize their supporters in counter-demonstrations. Hundreds of protesters, including students from seminary schools, shouted “Death to France” and accused French President Emmanuel Macron of insulting Iran while urging Paris to stop “animosity” toward Tehran. Police officers, some of whom appeared to be holding images of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, kept the demonstrators at a distance from the embassy building.
The Associated Press

Iran sentences ex-official to death over alleged UK spying

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has sentenced a former senior defense official to death after convicting him on charges of spying for Britain, state-linked media reported on Wednesday. The judiciary said Ali Reza Akbari, who was deputy defense minister until 2001, was a “key spy” for British...
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: South Sudan President wets himself on camera prompting arrest of 6 journalists

South Sudanese authorities detained six journalists over viral footage of President Salva Kiir appearing to urinate himself at an official event, press freedom watchdogs revealed over the weekend. The clip shows the 71-year-old African country’s leader, seemingly oblivious as a stain soaks through his gray trousers and a pool forms...

