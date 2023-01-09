Read full article on original website
Related
The Jewish Press
Iran Sentences Author to Death following Israeli Media Interviews
According to the BBC in Persian as well as Radio Zamaneh reporter Farzad Seifikaran, writer and illustrator Mehdi Bahman was sentenced to death by the Revolutionary Court. Details of the sentence have not yet been released. Saifikaran, a Bahman acquaintance, covered his activities for the peaceful coexistence of religions and reported on his two interviews with Israel’s Channels 12 and 13.
Iran executes karate champion and volunteer children's coach amid crackdown on protests
The executions on Saturday of two young men in Iran, one a karate champion, the other a volunteer children's coach, in connection with nationwide protests have sparked outrage around the world.
Washington Examiner
Prepare for insurgency in Iran when the Ayatollahs fall
On May 8, 1945, President Harry S. Truman confirmed Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender. "We join in offering our thanks to the Providence which has guided and sustained us through the dark days of adversity," he declared. "Our rejoicing is sobered and subdued by a supreme consciousness of the terrible price we have paid to rid the world of Hitler and his evil band."
Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials
After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
Iran sentences two teens to death for waging 'enmity against God' in protest against regime
Iran issued two death sentences to teenagers this week who were involved in the nationwide demonstrations and deemed to have waged "enmity against God."
Iranian student faces death penalty after giving away 'chocolates and hugs' during protests - as he is found guilty of 'waging war against God'
An Iranian man who handed out hugs and free chocolate to anti-regime protesters is facing the death penalty after being found guilty of 'waging war against God'. Mohammed Nasiri, 21, was arrested in the city of Qazvin, to the west of Tehran, last month while giving support and snacks to demonstrators along with three others.
Nostradamus predictions for 2023: An antichrist arrives, World War III and the monarchy dies
As the year comes to a close, it’s time to talk doomsday forecasts, my babies, and no one grips us with grim quite like Nostradamus. Nostradamus, Nos if you’re nasty, was a 16th-century astrologer, plague doctor, accused heretic and bearded seer that has been credited with foretelling the Great Fire of London, Hitler’s rise to power, the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, to name a few. Sometimes on the money but more often than not muddily missing the mark, our man’s prophecies lean towards conflagration and catastrophe. Referred to as the “prophet of doom,” Nostradamus’ bleak world...
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
US would lose a FIFTH of its military with 2 carriers & 700 jets blitzed in war with China over Taiwan, simulation shows
CHINA would sink least US two aircraft carriers and destroy hundreds of American aircraft in a war over Taiwan, a new wargame has predicted. The short but brutally intense conflict would see around a fifth of US carriers and combat planes destroyed, as well as least 20 other warships, according to the chilling scenario.
Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti arrested after criticizing execution of protester
One of Iran's best-known actresses has been arrested days after she criticized the execution of a man who was involved in the nationwide protests that have swept the country since September.
BBC
Alireza Akbari: Iran preparing to execute British citizen - family
The family of a British-Iranian dual national sentenced to death in Iran have told BBC Persian that authorities are preparing to execute him. Alireza Akbari's wife, Maryam, said the family had been asked to go to his prison for a "final visit" and that he had been moved to solitary confinement.
Twitter flames Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei for 'women's freedom' remarks: 'Dude you're literally from Iran'
Twitter did not take it well after Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei lectured the west on women’s rights and freedoms on Women’s Day in Iran.
Iran outraged after French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo publishes cartoons mocking Khamenei
French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has published a series of offensive cartoons depicting Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Iran shuts part of French embassy in protest over Charlie Hebdo caricatures of Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran has shut down the cultural wing of the French embassy in Tehran and summoned the French ambassador to formally protest the publication of offensive caricatures of the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. Iran’s foreign ministry on Wednesday said France has “no right to insult the sanctities of other Muslim countries in the garb of freedom of expression”.“Iran is waiting for the French government’s explanation and compensatory action in condemning the unacceptable behaviour of the French publication,” added foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani.And the Iranian government went a step further on Thursday by saying...
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Amid unrest, Iran's hardliners turn their anger to France
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian hardliners on Sunday burned French flags outside the French embassy in Tehran, protesting cartoons published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo that lampoon Iran’s ruling clerics. The caricatures were published at a time of persistent anti-government protests in Iran, now in their fourth month. Demonstrators are calling for the downfall of its Islamic Republic and are challenging its hardline establishment. The demonstrations outside of the French embassy follow previous attempts by Iran’s rulers to mobilize their supporters in counter-demonstrations. Hundreds of protesters, including students from seminary schools, shouted “Death to France” and accused French President Emmanuel Macron of insulting Iran while urging Paris to stop “animosity” toward Tehran. Police officers, some of whom appeared to be holding images of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, kept the demonstrators at a distance from the embassy building.
Iran sentences ex-official to death over alleged UK spying
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has sentenced a former senior defense official to death after convicting him on charges of spying for Britain, state-linked media reported on Wednesday. The judiciary said Ali Reza Akbari, who was deputy defense minister until 2001, was a “key spy” for British...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: South Sudan President wets himself on camera prompting arrest of 6 journalists
South Sudanese authorities detained six journalists over viral footage of President Salva Kiir appearing to urinate himself at an official event, press freedom watchdogs revealed over the weekend. The clip shows the 71-year-old African country’s leader, seemingly oblivious as a stain soaks through his gray trousers and a pool forms...
Comments / 0