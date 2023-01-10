ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mets legend Keith Hernandez complains baseball games are too 'lengthy'

New York Mets legend and SNY analyst Keith Hernandez seems to be a fan of anything that could decrease the lengths of MLB games. "I honestly feel that when I’m retired, when I stop doing what I’m doing now in the booth, I won’t watch baseball that much anymore," Hernandez said during an appearance on the "Tucker Carlson Today" program, per Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing. "It’s three-hour games now, three-and-a-half, when I played it was two-and-a-half. I still love the game, but they’re lengthy."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Former MLB Outfielder Dies At 53

The baseball world was hit with some sad news on Thursday morning when it was revealed that former MLB outfielder Lee Tinsley had passed away at the age of 53. The cause of death has yet to be revealed. The former outfielder spent five seasons in the Major Leagues. Tinsley...
Chicago Cubs Rumors: 3 Ian Happ trade destinations

The reality is with Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs that if they don't get an extension done this winter, the only alternative (assuming he isn't extended toward the end of the year) is to trade him. Tough pill to swallow, and I've laid out why it makes zero sense to move on from a budding All-Star at a time when your competitive window is reopening.
CHICAGO, IL
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Padres interested in 400 HR Club member

The San Diego Padres have once again had a bountiful offseason. The big-spending Padres acquired All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts earlier this offseason. San Diego isn’t stopping there, as they’ve reportedly sought out a member of the 400 Home Run Club. San Diego is rumored to be interested in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Giants reportedly interested in two-time All-Star catcher

The Giants didn’t succeed in landing the marquee free agent they sought when the offseason began, but they added to their roster in a different way. They’ve spread their money around and given eight-figure guarantees to six different players in Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling, Taylor Rogers and Luke Jackson. They still have their sights set on further upgrades, with Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital reporting they have shown interest in catcher Gary Sánchez.
ROSS, CA
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
MLB Analyst Reveals Why Cardinals Bench Coach Resigned

Fans of the St. Louis Cardinals were hit with surprising news on Thursday morning when it was announced that former franchise cornerstone Matt Holliday had resigned from his post as the team’s bench coach, just two months after being hired to replace Skip Schumaker in the role. To replace...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Mets could sign former NL MVP?

After their deal for Carlos Correa collapsed like a Jenga tower, the New York Mets appear to be moving on to other priorities. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Wednesday that the Mets are interested in five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen as a potential fourth outfielder. The report notes that the Mets are already set... The post Mets could sign former NL MVP? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Former MLB Star Has Resigned From Coaching Job

In November, the Cardinals hired former slugger Matt Holiday as their bench coach. Two months later, he officially resigned from his role with the franchise.  Holliday resigned because he wants to spend more time with his family.  “When it came down to it, I just didn’t want to miss all ...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs Minor League Deal With Twins

The baseball world’s focus was centered on Carlos Correa’s return to the Twins on Wednesday morning after a chaotic free agent saga, but the shortstop is not the only player to recently reunite with Minnesota. Outfielder Ryan LaMarre rejoined the Twins on Jan. 3, according to his MLB.com...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Marlins, Dodgers Are Reportedly Finalizing Notable Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers are about to get even better. According to Craig Mish of SportsGrid, the Dodgers are finalizing a deal to trade for shortstop Miguel Rojas. The Marlins are expected to get infielder Jacob Amaya in return. This is a big move for the Dodgers as they've been trying to get a ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cardinals reach agreements with 7 players

ST. LOUIS, Mo., January 13, 2023 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday that they have reached agreements on one-year contracts for the upcoming 2023 season with pitchers Jack Flaherty, Jordan Hicks, Dakota Hudson, and Jordan Montgomery; infielder Tommy Edman; catcher Andrew Knizner; and outfielder Tyler O’Neill, avoiding salary arbitration. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

