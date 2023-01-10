Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Mets legend Keith Hernandez complains baseball games are too 'lengthy'
New York Mets legend and SNY analyst Keith Hernandez seems to be a fan of anything that could decrease the lengths of MLB games. "I honestly feel that when I’m retired, when I stop doing what I’m doing now in the booth, I won’t watch baseball that much anymore," Hernandez said during an appearance on the "Tucker Carlson Today" program, per Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing. "It’s three-hour games now, three-and-a-half, when I played it was two-and-a-half. I still love the game, but they’re lengthy."
Yardbarker
Former MLB Outfielder Dies At 53
The baseball world was hit with some sad news on Thursday morning when it was revealed that former MLB outfielder Lee Tinsley had passed away at the age of 53. The cause of death has yet to be revealed. The former outfielder spent five seasons in the Major Leagues. Tinsley...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Close To Trading For Reported Red Sox Target, Deplete Shortstop Market
The Boston Red Sox have been linked to the Miami Marlins all offseason as potential trade partners. One of the players often discussed in these hypothetical deals will be heading to the west coast. The Los Angeles Dodgers are close to trading for Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas according to The...
Chicago Cubs Rumors: 3 Ian Happ trade destinations
The reality is with Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs that if they don't get an extension done this winter, the only alternative (assuming he isn't extended toward the end of the year) is to trade him. Tough pill to swallow, and I've laid out why it makes zero sense to move on from a budding All-Star at a time when your competitive window is reopening.
Former Dodger Outfielder Gets Caught Up in Carlos Correa Saga Crossfire
Former Dodgers outfielder Kyle Garlick, who slugs lefties but struggles against righties, was DFA'd by the Twins to make room on their roster for Carlos Correa.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
'I was shocked': A Minnesota Twin again, Carlos Correa couldn't believe Giants, Mets deals fell through
Carlos Correa's $200 million deal with the Twins came after agreements with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets came apart.
thecomeback.com
Padres interested in 400 HR Club member
The San Diego Padres have once again had a bountiful offseason. The big-spending Padres acquired All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts earlier this offseason. San Diego isn’t stopping there, as they’ve reportedly sought out a member of the 400 Home Run Club. San Diego is rumored to be interested in...
Giants reportedly interested in two-time All-Star catcher
The Giants didn’t succeed in landing the marquee free agent they sought when the offseason began, but they added to their roster in a different way. They’ve spread their money around and given eight-figure guarantees to six different players in Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling, Taylor Rogers and Luke Jackson. They still have their sights set on further upgrades, with Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital reporting they have shown interest in catcher Gary Sánchez.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Have Discussed Trade For Intriguing AL Central Shortstop
A move could be on the way for the Boston Red Sox. Boston already had a need at middle infield after losing four-time All-Star Xander Bogaerts in free agency and got even more bad news Tuesday after losing Trevor Story to an elbow injury. The free agent market is dwindling...
RUMOR: Bryan Reynolds trade update won’t please Yankees, Rangers, Dodgers fans
The Pittsburgh Pirates want the world and more for All-Star Bryan Reynolds, with numerous teams such as the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, and Los Angeles Dodgers eyeing him for a trade. And according to Bucs insider Jason Mackey, there’s less than a 50% chance Reynolds gets moved ahead of 2023 Opening Day.
Yardbarker
MLB Analyst Reveals Why Cardinals Bench Coach Resigned
Fans of the St. Louis Cardinals were hit with surprising news on Thursday morning when it was announced that former franchise cornerstone Matt Holliday had resigned from his post as the team’s bench coach, just two months after being hired to replace Skip Schumaker in the role. To replace...
Mets could sign former NL MVP?
After their deal for Carlos Correa collapsed like a Jenga tower, the New York Mets appear to be moving on to other priorities. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Wednesday that the Mets are interested in five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen as a potential fourth outfielder. The report notes that the Mets are already set... The post Mets could sign former NL MVP? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former MLB Star Has Resigned From Coaching Job
In November, the Cardinals hired former slugger Matt Holiday as their bench coach. Two months later, he officially resigned from his role with the franchise. Holliday resigned because he wants to spend more time with his family. “When it came down to it, I just didn’t want to miss all ...
Cubs Avoid Arbitration with Players on Day 1 of Cubs Convention
The Cubs are avoiding arbitration with a hand full of players as Cubs Convention gets set to open up at the Sheraton Grand Chicago.
Yardbarker
Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs Minor League Deal With Twins
The baseball world’s focus was centered on Carlos Correa’s return to the Twins on Wednesday morning after a chaotic free agent saga, but the shortstop is not the only player to recently reunite with Minnesota. Outfielder Ryan LaMarre rejoined the Twins on Jan. 3, according to his MLB.com...
Carlos Correa balked at this unique provision New York Mets added to a revised 12-year deal
The New York Mets reportedly offered Carlos Correa 12 years in a revised contract, however, the All-Star balked at terms
Marlins, Dodgers Are Reportedly Finalizing Notable Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers are about to get even better. According to Craig Mish of SportsGrid, the Dodgers are finalizing a deal to trade for shortstop Miguel Rojas. The Marlins are expected to get infielder Jacob Amaya in return. This is a big move for the Dodgers as they've been trying to get a ...
KTLO
Cardinals reach agreements with 7 players
ST. LOUIS, Mo., January 13, 2023 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday that they have reached agreements on one-year contracts for the upcoming 2023 season with pitchers Jack Flaherty, Jordan Hicks, Dakota Hudson, and Jordan Montgomery; infielder Tommy Edman; catcher Andrew Knizner; and outfielder Tyler O’Neill, avoiding salary arbitration. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.
Comments / 0