Washington State

Defense One

Today's D Brief: Moscow, Kyiv claim to hold Soledar; Russia losing 500 troops daily, Reznikov says; Patriot training to begin in Oklahoma; And a bit more.

Russia and Ukraine’s militaries both claim to hold the embattled eastern city of Soledar, about six miles from the Donetsk city of Bakhmut, which has seen fierce fighting since at least May. Moscow’s defense ministry claims to have “liberated” Soledar on Thursday evening using “air, missile, and artillery strikes,” followed by paratroopers who swept in thanks to a “stealth maneuver” to claim the territory, according to Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

Vladamir Putin Deepens Feud With Russian Mercenary Chief Who Bragged His Rogue Troops Captured Key Ukrainian Battleground

Vladimir Putin released a statement directly contradicting claims made by his mercenary chief that a key Ukrainian salt mining town had been captured, RadarOnline.com has learned.Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was dubbed “Putin’s chef” before being named chief of the Wagner mercenary group, issued a photo of himself and his mercenaries standing in a salt mine in the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar.Prigozhin also claimed that he and his private Russian paramilitary fighters “alone” captured Soledar, saying in a statement that, “This was all done by PMC Wagner with no other help.”“Wagner units took control of the entire territory of Soledar. A...
msn.com

Ukrainians Strike Back in Soledar Against Infamous Wagner Group Forcing Retreat

Russian mercenaries took great losses on January 12 after the Ukranian Boarder Guard “side by side with the Ukrainian Defense Forces” engaged in a massive resistance in Soledar, Donetsk, as they aim to “[deter] enemy attacks in the Bakhmut sector”, a nearby at-risk town. The name...
dctribalmedia.com

Sweden allowed to join NATO

Sweden has defied 78 years of military neutrality, as their application to join NATO has officially been ratified. The policy shift comes as a result of the invasion of Ukraine, for a country to join NATO all members must approve a new country. In the past, Turkey has held up the process, primarily as a result of accusations that Sweden has supported the PKK, or Kurdish worker’s party.
TheDailyBeast

Terrified Draftees Expose Russia’s New Scheme to Cover Up Cannon Fodder Deaths

Hundreds of Russian draftees reportedly fear they have been sent on a suicide mission by top military officials who are planning to conceal their deaths through an inventive new scheme: changing records to show they are part of a regiment that doesn’t exist.“They assigned us to regiment 228–such a regiment does not exist,” one of the men told the independent news outlet Sota. “They want to send us to a hot spot tomorrow with machine guns [to go] against tanks, drones, and mortars on minefields. We’re just cannon fodder.”Sota reports that they’ve obtained an audio message recorded by some of...
Washington Examiner

Forget Soledar: Russia cannot sustain the offensive initiative

Much is being written about Russia's claim to have captured Soledar, a town in southeastern Ukraine. Regardless of Kyiv's claims to the contrary, it seems likely that Russia has indeed taken the town or will do so in the very near future. Russia says it will now encircle Ukrainian forces...
navalnews.com

Sudden Surge In Russian Navy Ships And Submarines In Black Sea

This morning Russian Navy ships and submarines left their base at Novorossiysk, in the Black Sea, en-masse. This is highly unusual and may indicate ongoing operations. Sources seen by Naval News confirm the exodus. The group included the Project 11711 Ivan Gren class landing ship, Pyotr Morgunov, the largest amphibious ship in the Black Sea.
maritime-executive.com

US Navy Wants to Keep 75 Surface Warships at Mission-Capable Status

The U.S. Navy wants to build up surface force readiness and keep almost half of its surface fleet at "mission-capable" status on any given day, Naval Surface Forces Commander Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener said in a keynote address Tuesday. “This goal isn’t arbitrary or random. It was born from our...
Fortune

The U.S. has thwarted Putin’s energy blackmail. Europe says ‘Tanks a lot!’

A British Challenger tank is engaged in a NATO drill in Estonia on Feb. 5. The U.K. government is now considering plans to supply Ukraine with the advanced battle tanks. The White House is proudly trumpeting the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years and falling commodity prices–but they have more to be proud of on the economic front.
newsnationnow.com

Iran vows to station warships in Panama Canal

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The Iranian navy plans to station warships in a critical trading route: the Panama Canal. The announcement comes amid an ongoing campaign to install an Iranian military presence in Latin America — which would also come to the doorstep of the United States. The commander...

