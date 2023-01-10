Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Drone footage shows Ukrainian forces trapping fighters from Russia's Wagner Group in a lethal crossfire
Drone footage shows the Ukrainian troops annihilating a unit of Wagner fighters in Soledar. The footage comes from the Donestk region, the scene of some of the war's most fierce battles. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has painted a grim picture of the situation in the town. Slide 1 of 6:...
Wagner Troops in Soledar Bombarded With Mortar Strikes: Ukraine
Mercenary deaths followed an earlier attack that reportedly killed more than 100 Russian army soldiers.
Russian Army Is So Degraded It Won't Recover in 'Lifetime': Ukraine Adviser
Russia has "a lot of resources, but they aren't unlimited. They are running low on many of their weapons and ammo," a U.S. adviser to Ukraine told Newsweek.
Putin ally says Moscow is in 'military confrontation' with US and Britain
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Putin's close ally, claimed the war in Ukraine is not a conflict between Moscow and Kyiv - but instead between Russia and NATO.
Defense One
Today's D Brief: Moscow, Kyiv claim to hold Soledar; Russia losing 500 troops daily, Reznikov says; Patriot training to begin in Oklahoma; And a bit more.
Russia and Ukraine’s militaries both claim to hold the embattled eastern city of Soledar, about six miles from the Donetsk city of Bakhmut, which has seen fierce fighting since at least May. Moscow’s defense ministry claims to have “liberated” Soledar on Thursday evening using “air, missile, and artillery strikes,” followed by paratroopers who swept in thanks to a “stealth maneuver” to claim the territory, according to Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.
How A British Submarine Spent Hours Under A Russian Aircraft Carrier
Royal Navy/Crown Copyright/via authorA Cold War British nuclear sub sneaked into a Soviet naval exercise and took closeup underwater pictures of Russia’s new aircraft carrier.
Vladamir Putin Deepens Feud With Russian Mercenary Chief Who Bragged His Rogue Troops Captured Key Ukrainian Battleground
Vladimir Putin released a statement directly contradicting claims made by his mercenary chief that a key Ukrainian salt mining town had been captured, RadarOnline.com has learned.Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was dubbed “Putin’s chef” before being named chief of the Wagner mercenary group, issued a photo of himself and his mercenaries standing in a salt mine in the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar.Prigozhin also claimed that he and his private Russian paramilitary fighters “alone” captured Soledar, saying in a statement that, “This was all done by PMC Wagner with no other help.”“Wagner units took control of the entire territory of Soledar. A...
msn.com
Ukrainians Strike Back in Soledar Against Infamous Wagner Group Forcing Retreat
Russian mercenaries took great losses on January 12 after the Ukranian Boarder Guard “side by side with the Ukrainian Defense Forces” engaged in a massive resistance in Soledar, Donetsk, as they aim to “[deter] enemy attacks in the Bakhmut sector”, a nearby at-risk town. The name...
Russia's Greatest Military Strength Has Now Become Its Weakness
The winter has historically been an asset for Russian war efforts. This time, however, experts say it could spell disaster for Vladimir Putin's troops.
dctribalmedia.com
Sweden allowed to join NATO
Sweden has defied 78 years of military neutrality, as their application to join NATO has officially been ratified. The policy shift comes as a result of the invasion of Ukraine, for a country to join NATO all members must approve a new country. In the past, Turkey has held up the process, primarily as a result of accusations that Sweden has supported the PKK, or Kurdish worker’s party.
Terrified Draftees Expose Russia’s New Scheme to Cover Up Cannon Fodder Deaths
Hundreds of Russian draftees reportedly fear they have been sent on a suicide mission by top military officials who are planning to conceal their deaths through an inventive new scheme: changing records to show they are part of a regiment that doesn’t exist.“They assigned us to regiment 228–such a regiment does not exist,” one of the men told the independent news outlet Sota. “They want to send us to a hot spot tomorrow with machine guns [to go] against tanks, drones, and mortars on minefields. We’re just cannon fodder.”Sota reports that they’ve obtained an audio message recorded by some of...
The Startling Statistic That Shows Why Russia Is Struggling in Ukraine War
Vladimir Putin said that Russia is effectively fighting against the military resources of "all the main NATO countries."
Russian Soldiers Blow Themselves Up by 'Careless Handling' of Ammunition
The explosion was reportedly caused by a serviceman picking up a grenade "to gain authority in front of his subordinates."
Washington Examiner
Forget Soledar: Russia cannot sustain the offensive initiative
Much is being written about Russia's claim to have captured Soledar, a town in southeastern Ukraine. Regardless of Kyiv's claims to the contrary, it seems likely that Russia has indeed taken the town or will do so in the very near future. Russia says it will now encircle Ukrainian forces...
navalnews.com
Sudden Surge In Russian Navy Ships And Submarines In Black Sea
This morning Russian Navy ships and submarines left their base at Novorossiysk, in the Black Sea, en-masse. This is highly unusual and may indicate ongoing operations. Sources seen by Naval News confirm the exodus. The group included the Project 11711 Ivan Gren class landing ship, Pyotr Morgunov, the largest amphibious ship in the Black Sea.
maritime-executive.com
US Navy Wants to Keep 75 Surface Warships at Mission-Capable Status
The U.S. Navy wants to build up surface force readiness and keep almost half of its surface fleet at "mission-capable" status on any given day, Naval Surface Forces Commander Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener said in a keynote address Tuesday. “This goal isn’t arbitrary or random. It was born from our...
The U.S. has thwarted Putin’s energy blackmail. Europe says ‘Tanks a lot!’
A British Challenger tank is engaged in a NATO drill in Estonia on Feb. 5. The U.K. government is now considering plans to supply Ukraine with the advanced battle tanks. The White House is proudly trumpeting the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years and falling commodity prices–but they have more to be proud of on the economic front.
msn.com
Ukrainian MiGs Firing Radar-Fuzed Rockets—Just The Thing For Shooting Down Russian Drones
The United States has pledged to Ukraine a consignment of Zuni unguided rockets. There are two ways the Ukrainians could use them—firing them from the air at targets on the ground, or from the air at targets that also are in the air. The latter tactic was all the...
Putin's Soldiers Complain They Are Being Blackmailed Into Fighting—Video
"Minus 20 degrees of frost. The guys here will simply freeze, get sick...who will fight at all?" a Russian soldier said.
newsnationnow.com
Iran vows to station warships in Panama Canal
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The Iranian navy plans to station warships in a critical trading route: the Panama Canal. The announcement comes amid an ongoing campaign to install an Iranian military presence in Latin America — which would also come to the doorstep of the United States. The commander...
Comments / 3