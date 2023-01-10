Dashcam Captures Insane Highway Drifter Who Seemed Bent on Cutting Car Off

Why are people like this?!

Dashcams are a great way to record crazy moments and share them on the internet. The internet then eats those moments up and spreads them around like wildfire. We've seen plenty of dashcams record insane moments of road rage (and no small amount of a few that were faked); however, this clip is crazy.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The lesson here is that sometimes, you should wait and watch a little longer before reacting to something strange. It might be something you can laugh at later over drinks with your friends or family—but it could also be much more severe than it seems at first glance.

The comments showed exactly how others would have reacted and most would not have had the restraint of the driver in this video.

"The road rage I got from just watching this OMG." @ Hiii

"My anxiety could never." @ Paige

"IDK how you did that for so long. I was raging just looking at the video." @ Dyna

Others recognized how impressive the driver's restraint was.

"Good move!!! Patience is key for sure." @ Wolf

While you can't control other drivers, there are a few things you can do to keep yourself safe. If someone is aggressive or trying to cut you off, don't respond in kind. Try and drive around the problem instead of getting angry and making matters worse.

If it's just a one-off situation, try and remember what they looked like so if they do something dangerous later on your road trip, you'll know who it is without having to pull over every five minutes—and hopefully avoid an accident altogether.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.