Camera Catches Parking Lot Accident in Real Time… and the Driver Fakes a Serious Injury

By Amanda Hoyer
 3 days ago

Sorry buddy, no insurance fraud for you today.

A camera recently caught a car accident on camera ... but what it caught afterward is even more shocking. In the video, you can see that when the driver of the car gets out after hitting someone's parked car, he seems to be in pain. But wait! Was it actually faked? Watch to find out...

The accident happened on the edge of a parking lot, with one driver running a stop sign and hitting the other driver's car. The second driver rolled out of his vehicle and immediately fell to the ground. The crash was nowhere near intense enough for this reaction, and the second driver is seen hopping back on his feet in no time at all.

Although we get the temptation to cash in on a quick insurance check to cover the car's body damage, this guy's reaction is all kinds of hilariously wrong. Folks in the comments discussed as much and more, even assigning this drama queen blame for the accident.

"He was in the wrong and knew it… That’s why he got up so quick LMAO." @ miyahisme

" LMAOOO I say this all the time but to actually do it is crazy." @ Nickey Hall

Others mocked his faking as poor acting and not dramatic enough.

"He been waiting his whole life for that move right there." @ CrazyAboutJuicee

"He didn’t stay down long enough for me." @ Vonne312

Cameras are more than just a tool for filming your favorite TV show or catching criminals. They can also be used to catch people who are trying to fake injuries after an accident. If you've considered investing in a dashcam , this little interaction might have finally convinced you.

