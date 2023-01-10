Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Terry Lockett Jr., former Michigan State WR, announces transfer destination
Terry Lockett Jr. has transferred, but he isn’t going very far. The former Michigan State WR announced that he will be headed an hour southeast to play for Eastern Michigan. Lockett posted the news on Twitter on Thursday, alongside a picture of himself in the Eagles uniform with the word “committed.”
saturdaytradition.com
Juwan Howard comments on son Jett’s impressive outing despite OT loss to Iowa
Juwan Howard talked about his son’s performance in the overtime loss to Iowa. Michigan came up short in the 93-84 loss, but there were still some positive takeaways from the game. Howard’s son, Jett Howard, had a breakout performance in Thursday’s loss to the Hawkeyes. Howard led all scorers with 34 points. Howard made 7 of 13 attempted 3-point shots.
saturdaytradition.com
Chase Carter, former Michigan State DL, reveals FCS transfer destination
Chase Carter is moving on from East Lansing. The former Michigan State defensive end has committed with FCS Incarnate Word via the transfer portal. Carter will have four seasons of eligibility remaining with the Cardinals. Incarnate Word, out of San Antonio, went 12-2 last season before falling to North Dakota...
saturdaytradition.com
Fran McCaffery speaks on Payton Sandfort's impact on Iowa following Michigan win: 'Everybody loves him'
Fran McCaffery couldn’t talk enough about how much the team rallies around Payton Sandfort after beating Michigan. Sandfort played a huge role in the 93-84 overtime victory. Sandfort came off the bench and dropped in 26 points for Iowa. Sandfort also did a great job on the glass, bringing in 7 rebounds.
saturdaytradition.com
Kris Murray updates recovery plans after beating Michigan, thanks Iowa fans for support at home
Kris Murray may have been feeling pretty sore after how long he played against Michigan on Thursday. Murray updated what he’s going to do to recover at the post game presser. Iowa battled all night long and earned a 93-84 overtime win over the Wolverines. Murray played 45 minutes...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan edge, former Alabama 5-star, enters transfer portal for 4th time
Former Alabama 5-star transfer and former Michigan edge rusher Eyabi Okie announced Thursday that he will be entering the transfer portal once again. Okie has entered the transfer portal 4 times across his 5-year college career. Okie started his career at Alabama in 2018 before transferring to Houston, sitting out...
saturdaytradition.com
B1G basketball notebook: The conference's hottest team is ... Michigan State
Michigan State traveled to Wisconsin on Tuesday night winners of a half-dozen games in a row. But you can pardon some if they thought the winning streak was a bit of a mirage, considering the last 5 victories had all been at the Breslin Center, after the Spartans started the run with a win at Penn State. But validation would come only after MSU earned a victory in a hostile Big Ten environment.
saturdaytradition.com
Dug McDaniel says he dealt with hospitalization leading up to rivalry game vs. MSU
Dug McDaniel, Michigan’s freshman point guard, started and played 26 minutes against Michigan State after being in the hospital leading up to the game. McDaniel’s resiliency was on full display when he took the court to match up against the rival Spartans despite his illness. He revealed Wednesday...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh contract: HC lands largest payday of Michigan tenure in 2022 following bonus payments
Jim Harbaugh has recorded the highest earnings of his tenure as Michigan coach finishing the 2022 season with just over $10 million per MLive. After Harbaugh’s team won the B1G for a second straight year, he would see the $7.05 million base salary added to with numerous bonuses and incentives.
saturdaytradition.com
Payton Sandfort provides big spark in Iowa's OT win over Michigan
Payton Sandfort came off the bench in a big way for Iowa Thursday night. With a huge second half and key performance in overtime, Sandfort sent the Hawkeyes to a win over Michigan for Iowa’s third straight win. Sandfort scored the final 7 points of regulation for the Hawkeyes,...
