East Lansing, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard comments on son Jett’s impressive outing despite OT loss to Iowa

Juwan Howard talked about his son’s performance in the overtime loss to Iowa. Michigan came up short in the 93-84 loss, but there were still some positive takeaways from the game. Howard’s son, Jett Howard, had a breakout performance in Thursday’s loss to the Hawkeyes. Howard led all scorers with 34 points. Howard made 7 of 13 attempted 3-point shots.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Chase Carter, former Michigan State DL, reveals FCS transfer destination

Chase Carter is moving on from East Lansing. The former Michigan State defensive end has committed with FCS Incarnate Word via the transfer portal. Carter will have four seasons of eligibility remaining with the Cardinals. Incarnate Word, out of San Antonio, went 12-2 last season before falling to North Dakota...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan edge, former Alabama 5-star, enters transfer portal for 4th time

Former Alabama 5-star transfer and former Michigan edge rusher Eyabi Okie announced Thursday that he will be entering the transfer portal once again. Okie has entered the transfer portal 4 times across his 5-year college career. Okie started his career at Alabama in 2018 before transferring to Houston, sitting out...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

B1G basketball notebook: The conference's hottest team is ... Michigan State

Michigan State traveled to Wisconsin on Tuesday night winners of a half-dozen games in a row. But you can pardon some if they thought the winning streak was a bit of a mirage, considering the last 5 victories had all been at the Breslin Center, after the Spartans started the run with a win at Penn State. But validation would come only after MSU earned a victory in a hostile Big Ten environment.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Payton Sandfort provides big spark in Iowa's OT win over Michigan

Payton Sandfort came off the bench in a big way for Iowa Thursday night. With a huge second half and key performance in overtime, Sandfort sent the Hawkeyes to a win over Michigan for Iowa’s third straight win. Sandfort scored the final 7 points of regulation for the Hawkeyes,...
IOWA CITY, IA

