Tenino, WA

KING 5

2 western Washington teen athletes die days apart

PUYALLUP, Wash. — If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit Vibrant Emotional Health’s Safe Space for digital resources. A wooden cross marks the spot where 17-year-old Reese Widman died. His parents say...
PUYALLUP, WA
seattlemet.com

The Best Restaurants in Washington State

Our food and travel editors compiled the very top meals outside Seattle, from far-off islands to creative cuisine in cities east of the mountains. Ferry rides, weekends on the coast, and winding drives through the Palouse's rolling plains all beg the same question: Where to eat along the way? Seattle Met's food and travel editors spent a year traversing the corners and byways of Washington state to assemble our picks for meals whose memory stays with you long after you've returned home. These are tasting menus and taco stands, comfort food and outdoor oyster saloons.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Windy conditions cause 20,000+ to lose power across Puget Sound

Windy conditions are battering parts of Western Washington Monday morning, with a reported 20,000 power outages currently impacting residents. Downed trees are already causing power outages, multiple road closures, and at least one person who was struck by a downed tree. As of 12:00 p.m., Puget Sound Energy is reporting...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Wind Advisory expires for Seattle area

SEATTLE — A Wind Advisory for the Puget Sound expired Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service Seattle issued a Wind Advisory, starting at 6 a.m. and lasting until 12 p.m. Monday. The advisory was initially in place for the east Puget Sound lowlands, but NWS Seattle extended the advisory to include Seattle, Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, Tacoma, Redmond, Kirkland, Bothell, Kenmore, Newport Hills, Sahalee and Pine Lake.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS News

Randy Newberg, Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, kids trout pond, addicted fishing, head & horns competition highlight 2023 Washington Sportsmen's Show

PUYALLUP, WA - Washington State's largest Sportsmen's Show, The Washington Sportsmen's Show presented by Leupold, returns to the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup, Washington, February 1-5, 2023. This show attracts hundreds of hunting, fishing and outdoor equipment-related companies, along with celebrities like public lands advocate and hunter Randy Newberg who will be hosting daily Q&A sessions. There's also world-class features like the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, Toyota's Fistful of Cheaters, the Garmin Tech Center, survival expert Brett Stoffel, the Head & Horns Competition and a special evening event with Addicted Fishing on Saturday night along with dozens of new exhibitors and an entirely new seminar series.
PUYALLUP, WA
kpq.com

Five Injured, Child Flown To Seattle Hospital in Blewett Pass Crash

There's at least one serious injury after a child was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle from a Monday afternoon crash on Blewett Pass. A 2012 Hyundai Veracruz SUV driven by 31-year-old Willow Howard of White Swan was southbound on U.S. 97 when Howard lost control and crossed the center line.
SEATTLE, WA
InsuranceNewsNet

Columbia Banking System and Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announce FDIC Approval and Expected Closing Timeline for Combination

TACOMA, Wash. PORTLAND, Ore. , Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia") (NASDAQ: COLB), the parent company of. ") has approved the previously announced combination of the two companies. The. FDIC. approval was the final outstanding regulatory approval necessary to complete the combination. The merger is expected...
TACOMA, WA
beachconnection.net

Washington Coast's Westport Begins Dropping Real Japanese Glass Floats For 2023

(Westport, Washington) – For fans of glass floats and other such beach drops, 2023 is turning out a banner year on not just the Oregon coast but the Washington coast as well. Lincoln City is the reigning king still, in terms of numbers, but recently Gold Beach and Bandon have joined with their own versions. (Photos courtesy Westport South Beach Historical Society)
WESTPORT, WA
seattlerefined.com

Seattle pizza shop Northlake Tavern is closing after 65 years

A local favorite is closing up shop after more than six decades of serving up pizza and good times. Northlake Tavern announced it will close on Jan. 31, 2023. The tavern, located at the north end of Lake Union, opened near the University of Washington in 1954. The spot became...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Wind impacting Puget Sound part of larger storm pummeling California

From snow to ice storms and now wind, there seems to be no end to the wild weather in the Puget Sound area over the past several weeks. The windstorm that started off the workweek for the Puget Sound region saw trees downed around the area, killing one person in Fall City and plunging tens of thousands of residents into the dark. At the time of writing this article, 15,500 Puget Sound Energy customers were without electricity, along with 1,500 Seattle City Light customers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Stranger

Washington Should Tax the Rich to Save Our Public Schools

Across Washington State, public education is in crisis. Seattle Public Schools (SPS) faces declining enrollment, huge impacts to student mental health from the pandemic, and a projected $156 million budget deficit by the fall of 2024. Despite years of litigation, the state still does not provide adequate funding for SPS to provide a basic education to its students.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Damar Hamlin's road to recovery: What made him collapse?

FOX Medical Team's Dr. Mike Cirigliano joins Good Day Seattle with a special breakout in Damar Hamlin's road to recovery. Today, Dr. Cirigliano breaks down what made Hamlin collapse in the first place, clearing up confusion about how a 24-year-old in top physical shape could experience this kind of medical emergency.
SEATTLE, WA

