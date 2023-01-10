Read full article on original website
2 western Washington teen athletes die days apart
PUYALLUP, Wash. — If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit Vibrant Emotional Health’s Safe Space for digital resources. A wooden cross marks the spot where 17-year-old Reese Widman died. His parents say...
Huskies Finish as Top 10 Team in Final Associated Press Ranking
Just five others had a better season record than Kalen DeBoer's Huskies.
Atmospheric river hits Puget Sound region; avalanche, landslides possible
The Northwest Avalanche Center in Seattle has issued an Avalanche Warning for the west slopes of the Cascades from the Canadian border to King County, including the mountains in the Mount Baker area, Highway 542, Highway 20 west, and the Mountain Loop Highway. The warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.
seattlemet.com
The Best Restaurants in Washington State
Our food and travel editors compiled the very top meals outside Seattle, from far-off islands to creative cuisine in cities east of the mountains. Ferry rides, weekends on the coast, and winding drives through the Palouse's rolling plains all beg the same question: Where to eat along the way? Seattle Met's food and travel editors spent a year traversing the corners and byways of Washington state to assemble our picks for meals whose memory stays with you long after you've returned home. These are tasting menus and taco stands, comfort food and outdoor oyster saloons.
Windy conditions cause 20,000+ to lose power across Puget Sound
Windy conditions are battering parts of Western Washington Monday morning, with a reported 20,000 power outages currently impacting residents. Downed trees are already causing power outages, multiple road closures, and at least one person who was struck by a downed tree. As of 12:00 p.m., Puget Sound Energy is reporting...
Wind Advisory expires for Seattle area
SEATTLE — A Wind Advisory for the Puget Sound expired Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service Seattle issued a Wind Advisory, starting at 6 a.m. and lasting until 12 p.m. Monday. The advisory was initially in place for the east Puget Sound lowlands, but NWS Seattle extended the advisory to include Seattle, Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, Tacoma, Redmond, Kirkland, Bothell, Kenmore, Newport Hills, Sahalee and Pine Lake.
CBS News
Randy Newberg, Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, kids trout pond, addicted fishing, head & horns competition highlight 2023 Washington Sportsmen's Show
PUYALLUP, WA - Washington State's largest Sportsmen's Show, The Washington Sportsmen's Show presented by Leupold, returns to the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup, Washington, February 1-5, 2023. This show attracts hundreds of hunting, fishing and outdoor equipment-related companies, along with celebrities like public lands advocate and hunter Randy Newberg who will be hosting daily Q&A sessions. There's also world-class features like the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, Toyota's Fistful of Cheaters, the Garmin Tech Center, survival expert Brett Stoffel, the Head & Horns Competition and a special evening event with Addicted Fishing on Saturday night along with dozens of new exhibitors and an entirely new seminar series.
kpq.com
Five Injured, Child Flown To Seattle Hospital in Blewett Pass Crash
There's at least one serious injury after a child was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle from a Monday afternoon crash on Blewett Pass. A 2012 Hyundai Veracruz SUV driven by 31-year-old Willow Howard of White Swan was southbound on U.S. 97 when Howard lost control and crossed the center line.
Columbia Banking System and Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announce FDIC Approval and Expected Closing Timeline for Combination
TACOMA, Wash. PORTLAND, Ore. , Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia") (NASDAQ: COLB), the parent company of. ") has approved the previously announced combination of the two companies. The. FDIC. approval was the final outstanding regulatory approval necessary to complete the combination. The merger is expected...
beachconnection.net
Washington Coast's Westport Begins Dropping Real Japanese Glass Floats For 2023
(Westport, Washington) – For fans of glass floats and other such beach drops, 2023 is turning out a banner year on not just the Oregon coast but the Washington coast as well. Lincoln City is the reigning king still, in terms of numbers, but recently Gold Beach and Bandon have joined with their own versions. (Photos courtesy Westport South Beach Historical Society)
q13fox.com
Two people hospitalized after shooting in Seattle
The shooting happened in the Northgate neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The two victims apparently were shot in Bitter Lake and drove south to Northgate.
seattlerefined.com
Seattle pizza shop Northlake Tavern is closing after 65 years
A local favorite is closing up shop after more than six decades of serving up pizza and good times. Northlake Tavern announced it will close on Jan. 31, 2023. The tavern, located at the north end of Lake Union, opened near the University of Washington in 1954. The spot became...
King tides return to Puget Sound, but unlikely to bring much flooding
The king tides are back along Washington’s shoreline this week and should peak in the Seattle area on Wednesday. But for this round, at least, we are unlikely to see the flood damage that occurred two weeks ago, the last time the king tides hit. King tides are extraordinarily...
Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the top Chinese restaurants in the Emerald City.
Wind impacting Puget Sound part of larger storm pummeling California
From snow to ice storms and now wind, there seems to be no end to the wild weather in the Puget Sound area over the past several weeks. The windstorm that started off the workweek for the Puget Sound region saw trees downed around the area, killing one person in Fall City and plunging tens of thousands of residents into the dark. At the time of writing this article, 15,500 Puget Sound Energy customers were without electricity, along with 1,500 Seattle City Light customers.
Portion of train derails, crashes into power station in south Seattle
SEATTLE — Portions of a train derailed and collided with a power station in south Seattle on Monday night. The slow-moving train, which was heading to west Seattle, crashed near the intersection of Colorado Avenue South and South Spokane Street at about 8 p.m., according to the Seattle Fire Department.
The Stranger
Washington Should Tax the Rich to Save Our Public Schools
Across Washington State, public education is in crisis. Seattle Public Schools (SPS) faces declining enrollment, huge impacts to student mental health from the pandemic, and a projected $156 million budget deficit by the fall of 2024. Despite years of litigation, the state still does not provide adequate funding for SPS to provide a basic education to its students.
KOMO News
Woman likely killed while moving cars in her South Hill driveway
SOUTH HILL, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said a woman was likely killed while she was moving cars in the driveway outside of her home in South Hill Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to the home in the 7800 block of 165th St Ct E around 6 a.m....
q13fox.com
Damar Hamlin's road to recovery: What made him collapse?
FOX Medical Team's Dr. Mike Cirigliano joins Good Day Seattle with a special breakout in Damar Hamlin's road to recovery. Today, Dr. Cirigliano breaks down what made Hamlin collapse in the first place, clearing up confusion about how a 24-year-old in top physical shape could experience this kind of medical emergency.
Chronicle
‘Suspicious Amount’ of Mail Believed to Be Stolen From Chehalis, Onalaska Recovered Following Arrest
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of reuniting 315 pieces of mail stolen from 125 separate addresses in southern Chehalis and Onalaska following an arrest early Friday morning. The arrest came after law enforcement officials received a report of a suspicious vehicle, described as a large...
