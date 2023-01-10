ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

KRGV

City of Edinburg updates noise ordinance

The city of Edinburg is cracking down on noise control in their city by updating their noise ordinance. The update is to specify what constitutes as a noise violation. “Basically, if there's a loud noise that disrupts the peace and a reasonable person agrees with that, that can be considered a violation,” city attorney Omar Ochoa said. “There's also specific times of the day where certain decibel readings and levels can be considered a violation.”
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg PD respond to accident involving school bus

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are investigating an auto accident that happened Thursday afternoon involving an Edinburg CISD school bus. Authorities responded to the intersection of Canton Road and 24th Street around 2 p.m., according to a press release from the City of Edinburg. Upon arrival, officers observed an Edinburg CISD school bus and […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Child struck by McAllen school bus, police say

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A child was transported to a local hospital after being struck by a school bus in McAllen Thursday, police said. At 4:30 p.m., McAllen police responded to a motor vehicle collision at the 1300 block of S. 17 1/2 Street. According to police, the collision involved a bicyclist and a McAllen […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Raymondville PD finds Houston teen in Alton after three-day search

UPDATE: This story was updated at 2:45 p.m. when the teen was located by Raymondville police. RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a three-day search, a 15-year-old Houston girl reported as a runaway was located Tuesday afternoon in Alton. The 15-year-old was reported missing Sunday in Raymondville by her mother after allegedly disappearing from a sweet […]
RAYMONDVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Mata sentenced for deadly 2020 stabbing in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Hidalgo man was sentenced to state jail in connection to a deadly 2020 stabbing. Cornelio Mata Jr. was sentenced Wednesday to 33 years in state jail after pleading guilty to a charge of capital murder by terror threat/other felony, according to Hidalgo County records. An indictment charged Mata with fatally […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen PD: Teen hospitalized from overnight shooting, in critical condition

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police responded to a shooting after midnight Friday on Pendleton Avenue. Police told ValleyCentral that a 15-year-old female was found lying in the street. She was transported to an area hospital where she remains in critical condition. An investigation is underway and police are asking if anyone has any information […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Troopers apprehend 14 migrants in high-speed pursuit

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers apprehended 14 migrants during a high-speed chase Wednesday near Mission. The driver was a repeat offender, DPS said. A video of the incident, provided by Lt. Christopher Olivarez with the Texas Department of Public Safety, revealed law enforcement pursued a Nissan Titan truck on Bentsen […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas Chicano Brotherhood member sentenced to 10 years prison

VICTORIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man described by federal prosecutors as a general with the Texas Chicano Brotherhood is headed to prison for his role in a cocaine conspiracy. Tony “Klownman” Torres, 53 pleaded guilty Nov. 8, 2022, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of a […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Man grabbed drug-filled duffle bag before his arrest, deputies say

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man with 11 warrants of arrest, leading to the discovery of narcotics in a duffle bag, deputies said. Jonathan Caleb Castro, 20, arrested Dec. 20, 2022, on charges of three counts of evading arrest, two counts of unlawful carry of a weapon, display of ficticious […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Feds: Pharr woman sentenced after caught trafficking cocaine with husband

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr woman was sentenced to federal prison after she was caught trafficking cocaine with her husband, authorities said. Idalia Guzman, 47, was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to her role in a cross-state cocaine trafficking conspiracy, according to a news release from U.S. Immigration and […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Man with 4 outstanding warrants arrested in Combes

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with multiple outstanding warrants was arrested Wednesday by Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies. On Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to Southbound 77 and FM 107 in reference to a wanted man. Upon arrival, deputies found Angel Matthew Aparicio, 27, detained by Combes police. Aparicio was suspected of having multiple […]
COMBES, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Man with outstanding warrant out of Rockwell County arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of a child has been arrested by Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies Tuesday. Kevin Ulises Gomez Martinez, 28, was arrested at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville after law enforcement confirmed he matched the description of a wanted man. Gomez Martinez had an […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Man repeatedly hit woman who was holding 1-year-old

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man who allegedly hit a woman repeatedly while she was holding a 1-year-old child. Alejandro Guerra was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with assault family violence and interference with an emergency call, according to the sheriff’s office. The charges stem from events on […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Police: Raymondville runaway teen found unharmed in Alamo

A 15-year-old Raymondville teen who ran away from home Saturday was found unharmed in Alamo, according to the Raymondville Police Department. Natalia Rivera ran away from her mother's custody and was believed to be accompanied by two male juveniles, police said. Authorities were made aware of Rivera's whereabouts through a...
ALAMO, TX

