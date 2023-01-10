Read full article on original website
City of Edinburg updates noise ordinance
The city of Edinburg is cracking down on noise control in their city by updating their noise ordinance. The update is to specify what constitutes as a noise violation. “Basically, if there's a loud noise that disrupts the peace and a reasonable person agrees with that, that can be considered a violation,” city attorney Omar Ochoa said. “There's also specific times of the day where certain decibel readings and levels can be considered a violation.”
Edinburg PD respond to accident involving school bus
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are investigating an auto accident that happened Thursday afternoon involving an Edinburg CISD school bus. Authorities responded to the intersection of Canton Road and 24th Street around 2 p.m., according to a press release from the City of Edinburg. Upon arrival, officers observed an Edinburg CISD school bus and […]
Child struck by McAllen school bus, police say
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A child was transported to a local hospital after being struck by a school bus in McAllen Thursday, police said. At 4:30 p.m., McAllen police responded to a motor vehicle collision at the 1300 block of S. 17 1/2 Street. According to police, the collision involved a bicyclist and a McAllen […]
Sheriff’s office mobilizes to patrol Highway 4 near SpaceX after rollover
BOCA CHICA VILLAGE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The number of deputies patrolling the highway to SpaceX and Boca Chica Beach will be increased, the Cameron County sheriff announced Saturday. “Due to the increase of traffic and recent vehicular accidents on Highway 4 in Brownsville, the CCSO SkyWatch Tower has been deployed to this area,” Cameron County […]
Raymondville PD finds Houston teen in Alton after three-day search
UPDATE: This story was updated at 2:45 p.m. when the teen was located by Raymondville police. RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a three-day search, a 15-year-old Houston girl reported as a runaway was located Tuesday afternoon in Alton. The 15-year-old was reported missing Sunday in Raymondville by her mother after allegedly disappearing from a sweet […]
Mata sentenced for deadly 2020 stabbing in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Hidalgo man was sentenced to state jail in connection to a deadly 2020 stabbing. Cornelio Mata Jr. was sentenced Wednesday to 33 years in state jail after pleading guilty to a charge of capital murder by terror threat/other felony, according to Hidalgo County records. An indictment charged Mata with fatally […]
Harlingen PD: Teen hospitalized from overnight shooting, in critical condition
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police responded to a shooting after midnight Friday on Pendleton Avenue. Police told ValleyCentral that a 15-year-old female was found lying in the street. She was transported to an area hospital where she remains in critical condition. An investigation is underway and police are asking if anyone has any information […]
Troopers apprehend 14 migrants in high-speed pursuit
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers apprehended 14 migrants during a high-speed chase Wednesday near Mission. The driver was a repeat offender, DPS said. A video of the incident, provided by Lt. Christopher Olivarez with the Texas Department of Public Safety, revealed law enforcement pursued a Nissan Titan truck on Bentsen […]
McAllen PD has warrant to arrest Valley man suspected of indecency of child
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department are looking for a man suspected of indecency of a child, authorities allege. Rogelio Garcia, 46, is wanted on charges of indecency with a child, a third degree felony, according to a news release from McAllen PD. Police department did not provide details of any allegations against […]
Texas Chicano Brotherhood member sentenced to 10 years prison
VICTORIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man described by federal prosecutors as a general with the Texas Chicano Brotherhood is headed to prison for his role in a cocaine conspiracy. Tony “Klownman” Torres, 53 pleaded guilty Nov. 8, 2022, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of a […]
Houston man arrested at international bridge in Brownsville, officials say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Houston man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Victor Manuel De Leon, 27, was taken into custody Sunday at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville in reference the warrant issued out of Harris County that alleges he had engaged in organized crime, according […]
Sheriff: Woman in San Benito threatened to kill store clerk who denied her beer
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman accused of threatening to kill a store clerk who refused to sell her beer, authorities said. Sonia Maricela Reyes Mendoza, 46, was arrested Thursday on charges of terroristic threat, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. On […]
Man grabbed drug-filled duffle bag before his arrest, deputies say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man with 11 warrants of arrest, leading to the discovery of narcotics in a duffle bag, deputies said. Jonathan Caleb Castro, 20, arrested Dec. 20, 2022, on charges of three counts of evading arrest, two counts of unlawful carry of a weapon, display of ficticious […]
Feds: Pharr woman sentenced after caught trafficking cocaine with husband
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr woman was sentenced to federal prison after she was caught trafficking cocaine with her husband, authorities said. Idalia Guzman, 47, was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to her role in a cross-state cocaine trafficking conspiracy, according to a news release from U.S. Immigration and […]
Man who died in Brownsville jail had white powder in a bag, report details
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An official custodial death report details how a 28-year-old man was found dead November 2022 in a Brownsville jail cell — including new information that he was found with a white powder in a plastic bag. The Brownsville Police Department filed the custodial death report Dec. 29, 2022, with the Texas […]
Man with 4 outstanding warrants arrested in Combes
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with multiple outstanding warrants was arrested Wednesday by Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies. On Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to Southbound 77 and FM 107 in reference to a wanted man. Upon arrival, deputies found Angel Matthew Aparicio, 27, detained by Combes police. Aparicio was suspected of having multiple […]
Man sentenced to 25 years after ‘severely’ beating girlfriend in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County jury found a man guilty of domestic abuse Wednesday after severely beating a girlfriend and leaving her hospitalized. Amado Martinez Jr. was sentenced to 25 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division for aggravated assault of a dating partner with a deadly weapon, according to […]
CCSO: Man with outstanding warrant out of Rockwell County arrested
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of a child has been arrested by Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies Tuesday. Kevin Ulises Gomez Martinez, 28, was arrested at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville after law enforcement confirmed he matched the description of a wanted man. Gomez Martinez had an […]
CCSO: Man repeatedly hit woman who was holding 1-year-old
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man who allegedly hit a woman repeatedly while she was holding a 1-year-old child. Alejandro Guerra was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with assault family violence and interference with an emergency call, according to the sheriff’s office. The charges stem from events on […]
KRGV
Police: Raymondville runaway teen found unharmed in Alamo
A 15-year-old Raymondville teen who ran away from home Saturday was found unharmed in Alamo, according to the Raymondville Police Department. Natalia Rivera ran away from her mother's custody and was believed to be accompanied by two male juveniles, police said. Authorities were made aware of Rivera's whereabouts through a...
