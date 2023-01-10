ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Public

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

How the internet was created by government — not private — innovation

Residents of the United States are raised to hold two seemingly paradoxical beliefs: That the American nation's greatest contribution to humanity is its supposedly free form of government — and that this same free government stifles innovation. Similarly, Americans are taught to believe that so-called rugged individualists (often white men) are the great creators and inventors who change our lives. These ideas are especially ubiquitous online, where conservative commentators have influenced elections by popularizing right-wing political ideas.
PYMNTS

Marc Lore’s ‘Wonder’ Pivots as Funding Dwindles for Costly Startups

Marc Lore’s would-be disruptive restaurant tech startup is changing course amid a difficult market. The Jet.com co-founder’s food company Wonder, which was initially intended to be something of a blend of food delivery, food trucks and ghost kitchens, bringing mobile kitchen vans to consumers’ homes to offer fresh-made meals, is pivoting to a fixed-space model. Effectively, the company is shifting to something resembling a souped-up ghost kitchen.
TechCrunch

Veteran enterprise VC Peter Wagner on the opportunities for AI startups

We recently caught up with Wagner, who, along with fellow veteran investor Gaurav Garg, launched Wing Venture Capital. Combined, they have upward of 25 years of experience at storied investment firms: Wagner joined Accel as an associate in 1996 and stayed more than 14 years before leaving as a managing director to co-found Wing, and Garg spent 11 years as a partner at Sequoia Capital.
zycrypto.com

Cointelegraph Introduces Accelerator Program for Promising Web3 Startups

The program’s goal is to assist Web3’s rising stars in exchange for project tokens so that they may increase their visibility in the media, the size of their communities, and the recognition of their brands. Rapid expansion and a steady stream of new ventures have driven a surge...
Connecticut Public

What's the #1 thing to change to be happier? A top happiness researcher weighs in

ARI SHAPIRO, BYLINE: If you could change one thing about your life in order to become a happier person, what do you think would make the biggest difference - money, job, relationships, health, something else? Well, Dr. Robert Waldinger is director of the world's longest-running scientific study of happiness. And his research offers a real answer to this question backed up by data. He's co-author of a new book called "The Good Life." Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
CBS News

Like working from home? Some companies say enough is enough.

Some of America's most prominent companies want to turn back the clock on working from home and require employees to spend more time in the workplace. At Walt Disney Co., which moved quickly to shutter its offices and theme parks after COVID-19 erupted in 2020, newly restored CEO Bob Iger told workers this week that beginning in March he expects all employees to be in the office four days week, typically Monday through Thursday. Previously, most Disney staffers were required to report in three days a week.
Connecticut Public

'Morning Edition' tests a plant-based version of Chili

Nothing warms the bones and the soul quite like a hearty bowl of chili. Today, we're fixing to bring you a chili recipe that'll tantalize your taste buds and, if you're a hardcore Texas chili-maker, get you to raise one of those eyebrows. Our recipe comes from Jack Bishop of the PBS television show "America's Test Kitchen."
Connecticut Public

'Raw Deal' takes a hard look at the state of the American meat industry

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. Our next interview will be of interest whether you're a meat eater, a vegetarian or a vegan. Dave Davies has this one. Here's Dave. Meatpacking has been the subject of journalistic exposes dating back more than a hundred years to Upton Sinclair's searing descriptions of slaughterhouses as cruel to animals and dangerous and degrading for workers. Our guest, Forbes staff writer Chloe Sorvino, says meatpacking workers today still suffer from low pay and poor working conditions, but that the American meat industry has other serious, far-reaching problems. She finds that market power in meat processing is concentrated in a handful of powerful, multinational companies and that the industry is dominated by factory farms and huge feedlots, where animals get antibiotics and consume feed grown with synthetic fertilizers and pesticides.
ARKANSAS STATE
Connecticut Public

Prince Harry's much talked about memoir 'Spare' is on bookstore shelves

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have been generating a lot of attention lately through a streaming documentary series and high-profile TV interviews. And today, the prince's memoir "Spare" is out. Martin Pengelly is a reporter with The Guardian. He obtained a copy of the book before publication, and he's with us now. Good morning.
Connecticut Public

What is behind the recent mass layoffs in the tech industry?

Big names in the tech industry, including Meta, Lyft, HP and Amazon, have been laying off workers by the hundreds or even thousands. Daniel Keum is an assistant professor of management at Columbia Business School. A. Martínez asked Keum what he thinks is behind the wave of tech layoffs.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy