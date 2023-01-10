Scotland County honors Lt. McPhatter

“Therefore it is proclaimed by the Scotland County Board of Commissioners that all citizens of Scotland County are encouraged to honor the memory of native son, Lieutenant James Reginald “Reggie” McPhatter and to reflect on his life of service to his community,” the proclamation read. Photo courtesy of Katelin Gandee

LAURINBURG —The Late Lt. James Reginald McPhatter was honored Monday night during the Scotland County Board of Commissioners meeting.

The commissioners shared a proclamation about Lt. McPhatter, who passed away on Dec. 1, 2022, after a battle with cancer. At the time of his death, he had worked for the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Before joining law enforcement he served in the United States Army from 1985 to 1988 then returned home to Scotland County, working for several years at West Point Stevens in Wagram.

He began his career in law enforcement working at the Richmond Correctional Institution and in 2010 came to the Scotland County Detention Center. He took his oath as a deputy in 2014 and achieved the rank of lieutenant due to his work ethic and dedication.

“Therefore it is proclaimed by the Scotland County Board of Commissioners that all citizens of Scotland County are encouraged to honor the memory of native son, Lieutenant James Reginald “Reggie” McPhatter and to reflect on his life of service to his community,” the proclamation read.

His family was at the meeting and received a framed proclamation from the commissioners.