A day of appreciation and love in Scotland County

LAURINBURG– January is School Board Appreciation Month and Scotland County Schools is honored to celebrate our Scotland County Schools Board of Education members for their dedication and commitment to the district’s schools and students. “Our school board members are selfless volunteers who spend long hours working to ensure all of our students have the opportunity to learn and grow,” Superintendent Dr. Takeda LeGrand said. “Celebrating School Board Appreciation Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.”

State Representative Garland Pierce offered a special proclamation showing appreciation for the Board of Education and thanked the members for their service to the children of Scotland County.

“I want to thank you for all that you do personally and to continuing board members who have served and to our new board member for deciding to make the decision to represent the boys and girls of this school system. We just want to thank the Scotland County Board (of Education) for all that you do.”

Pierce expressed how excited he was about the nearly $4 million grant the district was awarded last month for the SAFE HARBOR project, which is Scotland Assisting Families and studEnts exposed to pervasive violence tHrough strAtegies and inteRventions that will Break the cycle of violence in Our Rural community. “I’ll be rooting for you in Raleigh, so whatever you need out of Raleigh give me a call,” he said.

“School boards are essential to a strong public education system,” North Carolina School Boards Association (NCSBA) Executive Director Leanne Winner said. “They provide the local governance and oversight that makes it possible for school districts to serve students, including establishing a strategic plan, adopting policies, approving a budget, and selecting and evaluating a superintendent. It’s fitting that we celebrate

them in January as their leadership is key to the success of every school district in North Carolina.”

Scotland County Schools Board of Education Chair, Mr. Rick Singletary, is a member of the NCSBA.

Love was in the air all over Scotland County Monday as the non-profit group Suds of Love Truck visited two Scotland County schools with gifts to support students in need.

“We are now providing needed washers and dryers in elementary schools. Suds of Love Truck will gift Laurel Hill Elementary School with a new washer and dryer. This will be the fourth school this school year to be gifted with needed appliances,” said founder, Tina M. Bowen, a retired EC teacher with roots in Scotland County. “This is home and I’m so happy to be helping Laurel Hill Elementary. Every child deserves clean clothes and hygiene products.”

LHES principal Laura Bailey said the staff at the school will use the washing machines to help the kids.

“(These machines) will be used to make sure that our kids have access to clean clothes,” she said. “We are very thankful for Tina and Suds of Love for making this happen for us. What we had was very old and kind of falling apart, so we’re thankful for this generous donation and that they wanted to do something to benefit the students and community of Laurel Hill.”

Mrs. Bowen started the Suds of Love Truck in July 2021 and it serves. SOLT “operates to show compassion, kindness, and respect to all in need, SOLT provides opportunities to increase dignity and hope to those who are unhoused, in need of laundry/shower services, and hygiene products throughout our community and nearby areas.”

Scotland County Schools Superintendent Dr. Takeda LeGrand said this generous donation will have a lasting impact on students and show them that they are cared for by our gracious community partners and our school staff.

SOLT ended its visit to Scotland County at South Johnson Elementary School where Mrs. Bowen provided laundry products to the school and met with the SJES Beta Club.