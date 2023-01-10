It's hard to believe that there was once a time when we rejoiced over booze-to-go orders. A friendly reminder: When the world was panicking back in the early days of the pandemic in 2020, sanity was somewhat restored in Massachusetts when restaurants statewide were granted permission to sell beer and wine (and eventually hard alcohol such as margaritas and mixed cocktails) to anyone buying takeout. It was an effort to help keep already struggling restaurants from drowning.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO