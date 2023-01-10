ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Everything is wrong with DEP’s Cape proposal

ON CAPE COD, 85 percent of homeowners rely on title 5 on-site septic disposal systems to treat their home’s wastewater. And right now, 100 percent of those homeowners are extremely concerned about a draft regulation rolled out by the state’s Department of Environmental Protection last month. The state...
FALMOUTH, MA
If You Were to Move Out of Massachusetts, Where Would You Go?

For those that know me, I've lived in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts all my life. I've seen many awesome things happen over the years including so many different weather patterns. But I've noticed something that's actually pretty depressing if you ask me. That is the fact that everyone seems to be leaving the state!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Clock Is Ticking, But Massachusetts Restaurants Can Still Legally Sell Alcohol To Go

It's hard to believe that there was once a time when we rejoiced over booze-to-go orders. A friendly reminder: When the world was panicking back in the early days of the pandemic in 2020, sanity was somewhat restored in Massachusetts when restaurants statewide were granted permission to sell beer and wine (and eventually hard alcohol such as margaritas and mixed cocktails) to anyone buying takeout. It was an effort to help keep already struggling restaurants from drowning.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market

ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Attention MA Shoppers: These are the Worst Times to Shop at Walmart

One recent convenience in Berkshire County that I have taken advantage of is the delivery-to-your-car service that retailers have been offering since the beginning of the pandemic. I do most of my shopping in central Berkshire County and being able to submit my order online and then show up at the market for delivery to my car is a big time saver.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Pittsfield, MA
